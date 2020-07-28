 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Guardian)   Iranian "Navy" intensifies ooga booga towards most powerful Navy in History   (theguardian.com) divider line
35
    More: Stupid, Iran, Persian Gulf, Iran's Revolutionary Guards, United Arab Emirates, American forces, replica aircraft carrier, strategic Strait of Hormuz, vital interests of the dear nation of Iran  
•       •       •

815 clicks; posted to Main » on 28 Jul 2020 at 4:20 PM (54 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



35 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Iran threatens US by targeting replica aircraft carrier in Strait of Hormuz"

Cop-like headline writing detected.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Looks at recent news about fires and US ships.

Hmmmm
 
Jubeebee [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Ah yes, the feared "fast-roping onto a hostile carrier" tactic. Deadly when coordinated with your time mages' stasis spells and a 6/6 (flying) goblin warbird.
 
Jubeebee [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gubbo: Looks at recent news about fires and US ships.

Hmmmm


Exactly. We can destroy our own ships perfectly well, Iran.
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jubeebee: [Fark user image 601x360]
Ah yes, the feared "fast-roping onto a hostile carrier" tactic. Deadly when coordinated with your time mages' stasis spells and a 6/6 (flying) goblin warbird.


Area Revolutionary Guard passionate imitator of what they imagine a real navy to be
 
clkeagle [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I still love the idea of having us lob foam or paint bombs at the fake carrier before the Iranian munitions hit it. Not to provoke them... just to remind them how absurd this is.
 
Swampmaster
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I could photochop some Midway and Pearl Harbor footage together!  I need me a paying side gig!
 
nursetim
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Jubeebee: [Fark user image image 601x360]
Ah yes, the feared "fast-roping onto a hostile carrier" tactic. Deadly when coordinated with your time mages' stasis spells and a 6/6 (flying) goblin warbird.


Don't forget teleporting all of the escort ships out of range.
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Better send in the army.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jvl [BareFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
It's like an aircraft carrier for babies. It's sooo tiny and cuuuute!
 
rcain
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
It would be a more effective show of force if they made a Trump shaped piñata and beat the candy out of it
 
dothemath
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
suryaa.comView Full Size

Uh-Oh! Looks like Bamshad forgot his life jacket, better not let the game warden see you.
Lovable little scamps!
 
zombietheclown
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
"Replica, no hit back"

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BretMavrik [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Do you know who else had "the most powerful navy in history"?

A bunch of empires/countries that don't exist anymore or are hollow shells of what they used to be.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
They'll have their hands full with Lord Nelson
 
yuthinasia
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
If I too had a carrier twice the size of a speedboat, I would also threaten a country 8,000 miles away with countless ships 25 times the size of my toy boat.
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Look, they even built little planes and painted them! I'd say this is a healthy hobby for their troubled youth.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

BretMavrik: Do you know who else had "the most powerful navy in history"?

A bunch of empires/countries that don't exist anymore or are hollow shells of what they used to be.


Do you know who didn'thave "the most powerful navy in history?"

A bunch of empires/countries that don't exist anymore or are hollow shells of what they used to be.
 
Bennie Crabtree [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
This new American propaganda is refreshing. Usually, Americans are going bananas because some unemployed dudes were told to burn an American flag and shout. Americans seem to think that's the most important thing in the universe, "They hate our freedoms!" the Americans shout, and then go bomb some completely different country. And Iran's government is like "Haha this is awesome!"

This Iranian Navy shyte, at least, has some relevance to...something. I mean it's not as stupid as a flag fire. The panic is a step in the right direction for the USA.
 
American-Irish eyes
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Jubeebee: [Fark user image image 601x360]
Ah yes, the feared "fast-roping onto a hostile carrier" tactic. Deadly when coordinated with your time mages' stasis spells and a 6/6 (flying) goblin warbird.


They can't seriously believe they would be able to land people on to the flat top of a carrier?  This is at best a propaganda event for internal consumption or worst an enemy that doesn't know US capabilities that will make a mistake causing regional war.
 
sleze
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Bennie Crabtree: This new American propaganda is refreshing. Usually, Americans are going bananas because some unemployed dudes were told to burn an American flag and shout. Americans seem to think that's the most important thing in the universe, "They hate our freedoms!" the Americans shout, and then go bomb some completely different country. And Iran's government is like "Haha this is awesome!"

This Iranian Navy shyte, at least, has some relevance to...something. I mean it's not as stupid as a flag fire. The panic is a step in the right direction for the USA.


Just look at all the missiles they can bring to bear against our fleet...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kindms
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
If I were the Iranians I would attack US interests right about mid october. with the idea that the US will rally around Trump and he gets re-elected. Thus destroying the USA once and for all with only minimal losses on their side
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
So how in the fark is this news?
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

yuthinasia: If I too had a carrier twice the size of a speedboat, I would also threaten a country 8,000 miles away with countless ships 25 times the size of my toy boat.


Careful now, they might have a battleship or two lying in wait.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dothemath
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

BretMavrik: Do you know who else had "the most powerful navy in history"?

A bunch of empires/countries that don't exist anymore or are hollow shells of what they used to be.


Wow, you really put this into perspective.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

drjekel_mrhyde: So how in the fark is this news?


2.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size


/obligatory
 
Rent Party
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

sleze: Bennie Crabtree: This new American propaganda is refreshing. Usually, Americans are going bananas because some unemployed dudes were told to burn an American flag and shout. Americans seem to think that's the most important thing in the universe, "They hate our freedoms!" the Americans shout, and then go bomb some completely different country. And Iran's government is like "Haha this is awesome!"

This Iranian Navy shyte, at least, has some relevance to...something. I mean it's not as stupid as a flag fire. The panic is a step in the right direction for the USA.

Just look at all the missiles they can bring to bear against our fleet...

[Fark user image image 533x355]


The Iranians actually do have a lot of missiles they can bring to bear against the fleet.  Silkworm and Exocet antiship missiles all over their coastline.
 
dothemath
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Rent Party: sleze: Bennie Crabtree: This new American propaganda is refreshing. Usually, Americans are going bananas because some unemployed dudes were told to burn an American flag and shout. Americans seem to think that's the most important thing in the universe, "They hate our freedoms!" the Americans shout, and then go bomb some completely different country. And Iran's government is like "Haha this is awesome!"

This Iranian Navy shyte, at least, has some relevance to...something. I mean it's not as stupid as a flag fire. The panic is a step in the right direction for the USA.

Just look at all the missiles they can bring to bear against our fleet...

[Fark user image image 533x355]

The Iranians actually do have a lot of missiles they can bring to bear against the fleet.  Silkworm and Exocet antiship missiles all over their coastline.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
rcain
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

BretMavrik: Do you know who else had "the most powerful navy in history"?

A bunch of empires/countries that don't exist anymore or are hollow shells of what they used to be.


Yeah ... but those Navies couldn't exactly end civilization, now could they?
We currently have 18 Ohio Class Subs in service, 14 of which are armed with 24 Trident IIs each.
If we wanted to, those subs and their combined 336 nukes could quite literally wipe out most every major metropolitan area outside the US

And that's just with our subs, not even factoring in the land based silos

That is the Pax Americana, that's why we feel so entitled to run up astronomical debt we never intend to pay back
Because we're the ones with the gun to everyone's head

And if there's one thing about America we can all agree on, it's that we're a bunch of violent, entitled and sociopathic a-holes that will take everyone down with us in a "blaze of glory" if we go down
 
Not_Todd
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
The Iranian leaders know this doesn't frighten our navy. They think that it impresses the average Iranian. Since the average Iranian grew up under a medieval theocracy, it might even do so.
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

American-Irish eyes: Jubeebee: [Fark user image image 601x360]
Ah yes, the feared "fast-roping onto a hostile carrier" tactic. Deadly when coordinated with your time mages' stasis spells and a 6/6 (flying) goblin warbird.

They can't seriously believe they would be able to land people on to the flat top of a carrier?  This is at best a propaganda event for internal consumption or worst an enemy that doesn't know US capabilities that will make a mistake causing regional war.


"A team of commandos also repelled on the barge's top deck from an Mi-17 helicopter to conduct a simulated assault and at least one individual parachuted onto the ship."

This is pure, dazzling wankery, almost certainly directed at the very least-informed, most-chest-thumping portion of their domestic audience.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

BigNumber12: American-Irish eyes: Jubeebee: [Fark user image image 601x360]
Ah yes, the feared "fast-roping onto a hostile carrier" tactic. Deadly when coordinated with your time mages' stasis spells and a 6/6 (flying) goblin warbird.

They can't seriously believe they would be able to land people on to the flat top of a carrier?  This is at best a propaganda event for internal consumption or worst an enemy that doesn't know US capabilities that will make a mistake causing regional war.

"A team of commandos also repelled on the barge's top deck from an Mi-17 helicopter to conduct a simulated assault and at least one individual parachuted onto the ship."

This is pure, dazzling wankery, almost certainly directed at the very least-informed, most-chest-thumping portion of their domestic audience.

[Fark user image image 800x530]


Huh, wonder what made them pick the Jolly Rogers to put on their flight deck
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
They will rue the day

th.bing.comView Full Size
 
Jubeebee [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

BigNumber12: American-Irish eyes: Jubeebee: [Fark user image image 601x360]
Ah yes, the feared "fast-roping onto a hostile carrier" tactic. Deadly when coordinated with your time mages' stasis spells and a 6/6 (flying) goblin warbird.

They can't seriously believe they would be able to land people on to the flat top of a carrier?  This is at best a propaganda event for internal consumption or worst an enemy that doesn't know US capabilities that will make a mistake causing regional war.

"A team of commandos also repelled on the barge's top deck from an Mi-17 helicopter to conduct a simulated assault and at least one individual parachuted onto the ship."

This is pure, dazzling wankery, almost certainly directed at the very least-informed, most-chest-thumping portion of their domestic audience.

[Fark user image 800x530]


Fark user imageView Full Size

"Good strategery!"
 
boozehat
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

BigNumber12: American-Irish eyes: Jubeebee: [Fark user image image 601x360]
Ah yes, the feared "fast-roping onto a hostile carrier" tactic. Deadly when coordinated with your time mages' stasis spells and a 6/6 (flying) goblin warbird.

They can't seriously believe they would be able to land people on to the flat top of a carrier?  This is at best a propaganda event for internal consumption or worst an enemy that doesn't know US capabilities that will make a mistake causing regional war.

"A team of commandos also repelled on the barge's top deck from an Mi-17 helicopter to conduct a simulated assault and at least one individual parachuted onto the ship."

This is pure, dazzling wankery, almost certainly directed at the very least-informed, most-chest-thumping portion of their domestic audience.

[Fark user image 800x530]


Uh... one guy parachuting onto the deck?

Is that Chuck Norris?  I hope so cause there's like, a lot of people on a Nimitz class carrier.  Dude better be equipped with some serious Norris skills to take on that many people.
 
Displayed 35 of 35 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.