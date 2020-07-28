 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Vice)   Something something purity tests, something something cancel culture on OKCupid   (vice.com) divider line
29
    More: Asinine, Relationship, Bisexuality, Sociology, Homosexuality, Audre Lorde, Politics, Political philosophy, Interpersonal relationship  
•       •       •

727 clicks; posted to Main » on 28 Jul 2020 at 4:53 PM (21 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



29 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Important Steps To Follow If You Believe That, All By Yourself, You Have Created A New, Snazzy, Meme-Ready Term To Add To Our Modern Lexicon And Want To Write An Article For Some Crappy Blog That Masquerades As A News Site To Tell Everybody About It

1) Don't.
2) Punch yourself in the face.
3) Repeat as necessary.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pocket Ninja: Important Steps To Follow If You Believe That, All By Yourself, You Have Created A New, Snazzy, Meme-Ready Term To Add To Our Modern Lexicon And Want To Write An Article For Some Crappy Blog That Masquerades As A News Site To Tell Everybody About It

1) Don't.
2) Punch yourself in the face.
3) Repeat as necessary.


I absolutely agree with you. You are very perceptive about things like that and I admire your courage in standing up for what is right.  We are really hitting it off.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
"When I was 17 I decided to go vegan"

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dothemath
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
At first I thought this was a story about "wokefisting".

What a rip.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
News flash: people will say what they think the other person wants to hear in order to have sex.  Or get a job.  Or pretty much anything else.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I am shocked and appalled that dating sites are filled with men willing to lie to get laid. If, for example, it turns out that I rushed through foreplay and finished in 2 minutes, it was purely because of the woman's unmatched beauty and sexual energy.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

UltimaCS: I am shocked and appalled that dating sites are filled with men willing to lie to get laid. If, for example, it turns out that I rushed through foreplay and finished in 2 minutes, it was purely because of the woman's unmatched beauty and sexual energy.


"If" hah
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
The guy Tom was seeing was definitely not putting his words into practice. "As much as he would talk about being progressive, he would laugh at racial slurs.

64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size


They're just in it for the jokes!
 
Fano
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

UltimaCS: I am shocked and appalled that dating sites are filled with men willing to lie to get laid. If, for example, it turns out that I rushed through foreplay and finished in 2 minutes, it was purely because of the woman's unmatched beauty and sexual energy.


That's a weird way to pronounce "when"
 
anuran
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Pretending to be something you aren't to get into a girl's pants? Never happened before. Never in human history.
 
dbirchall [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I couldn't find the part where they talked about purity tests.
 
dothemath
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I feel like women are getting stupider.

Which can only mean good things for me.
 
Chuck87
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Diversity is not a strength and feminism increases the divorce rate in a society.
 
433 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Chuck87: Diversity is not a strength and feminism increases the divorce rate in a society.


Ok, scooter.
 
brizzle365
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

dothemath: At first I thought this was a story about "wokefisting".

What a rip.


I would like to learn more, do you have a blog that I can visit, but not subscribe to. I'm just not ready for that kind of commitment.

Unless thats what we are calling what little boys have done at dawn since the dawn of time.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
If only people could judge people and not tell them they're judging them.
 
silverblues [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Honestly, if someone lies about who they are as a pretense to a relationship, that is a huge red flag. It works the same if it's pretending to be "woke" or pretending to be a Christian or pretending to like dogs.
 
GrogSmash
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: Important Steps To Follow If You Believe That, All By Yourself, You Have Created A New, Snazzy, Meme-Ready Term To Add To Our Modern Lexicon And Want To Write An Article For Some Crappy Blog That Masquerades As A News Site To Tell Everybody About It

1) Don't.
2) Punch yourself in the face.
3) Repeat as necessary.


/twitch...

A PN post that didn't try to twist my brain into some weird conspiracy theory he devised on the fly?  That I wholy agree with?

The end is truly nigh!  Repeat ye Sinners!  Cthulu is upon us!
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

dothemath: At first I thought this was a story about "wokefisting".

What a rip.


Sounds like you need more lube.
 
Dork Gently [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

FrancoFile: News flash: people will say what they think the other person wants to hear in order to have sex.  Or get a job.  Or pretty much anything else.


Yeah.  I kind of wonder about the other end of these relationships.  Were they expecting to date a normal person who suddenly turned out to be a level 18 woke zealot, the kind who suddenly decides to become a nose-pierced vegan who demands that people around them identify themselves as privileged (and therefore morally obliged to concede defeat in any debate)?
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Chuck87: Diversity is not a strength and feminism increases the divorce rate in a society.


This sounds like something an abusive inbred would say.
 
Famishus
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LewDux [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

GrogSmash: Pocket Ninja: Important Steps To Follow If You Believe That, All By Yourself, You Have Created A New, Snazzy, Meme-Ready Term To Add To Our Modern Lexicon And Want To Write An Article For Some Crappy Blog That Masquerades As A News Site To Tell Everybody About It

1) Don't.
2) Punch yourself in the face.
3) Repeat as necessary.

/twitch...

A PN post that didn't try to twist my brain into some weird conspiracy theory he devised on the fly?  That I wholy agree with?


AKA "Conspiracy theory i agree with"
 
iamskibibitz
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I can only begin to think of the "man" that would willingly go on a second date with the author.
 
darkeyes
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I once had a profile on OKCupid.  Convinced now that if I had a superpower it is to repel women.

/off to POF!
 
Skyrmion
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

HotWingConspiracy: Chuck87: Diversity is not a strength and feminism increases the divorce rate in a society.

This sounds like something an abusive inbred would say.


Or maybe he's just antiwokefishing us!
 
inspectorxer0
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Chuck87: Diversity is not a strength and feminism increases the divorce rate in a society.


Nice try
 
TheGogmagog
‘’ less than a minute ago  

dbirchall: I couldn't find the part where they talked about purity tests.


It's been since the 90's since I've taken one but 1/4 were about masturbation, 1/4 were about sex with opposite gender, 1/4 were about sex with the same gender, and 1/4 were about the really sick kinks like animals, relation, or snuff kinks.

Anyone who topped 75% was lying or I hope they were lying.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Marcos P: "When I was 17 I decided to go vegan"

[Fark user image 250x272]

"including getting my nose pierced, which I considered a serious act of rebellion"


A serious act of rebellion is going off to Syria and marrying an ISIS fighter, burning the family house down, or robbing a bank.

What the author of TFA did was standard stupid teenage shiat.
 
Displayed 29 of 29 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.