(NPR)   Sorry, soccer moms with medical degrees from Facebook University, but it looks like flu and pneumonia vaccines may actually protect from Alzheimer's   (npr.org) divider line
Clarence Brown [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Interesting. The studies were simply presented at a conference, so it'll be interesting to see the published versions.
 
RussianPotato [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Which means there is a link between a vaccine and the health of an unrelated part of the body.
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

RussianPotato: Which means there is a link between a vaccine and the health of an unrelated part of the body.


What part of the body is not touched by the immune system?
 
Englebert Slaptyback
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Facebook University


FU, indeed.
 
Old_Chief_Scott
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Well, I suppose that's OK as long as they don't put any of those got-damned tracking chips in the got-damned vaccines so they can track my movements from their got-damned space station.

Sorry, read too many FB posts today.
 
Trik
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
But, but, but... doesn't all the mercury in vaccines cause brain damage...?
 
clownass
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Trik: But, but, but... doesn't all the mercury in vaccines cause brain damage...?


I'd rather have mercury than your anus.
 
jso2897
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Mad_Radhu: RussianPotato: Which means there is a link between a vaccine and the health of an unrelated part of the body.

What part of the body is not touched by the immune system?


Some say your nose, and some say your toes.
 
bsmz
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Mad_Radhu: RussianPotato: Which means there is a link between a vaccine and the health of an unrelated part of the body.

What part of the body is not touched by the immune system?


Hair? Fingernails?
 
UninformedButEnthusiastic
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
For the record, I'm pro-vaccine.

These types of observational studies are weak sauce. They make some efforts to control for covariates, but they miss a lot of potential confounding factors. For example, are people with early, sub-clinical cognitive decline simply less likely to get their regular vaccinations? Plausible. Many other factors could be in play as well as false discovery effects. Even if they control for the false discovery rate in their cohort, a meta analysis of multiple cohorts will reveal that correlations such as this disappear when the data becomes more reliable (more people in study generally = more reliable, with obvious exceptions). These studies make good hypothesis generation, but mechanistic and prospective studies are needed to confirm a hypothesis.

Anyway, I don't think that this kind of speculative science needs attention because when/if it has to be walked back, it only adds fuel to the fire of anti-vaxxer nut jobs.
 
fark'emfeed'emfish [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I'm pleasantly surprised that WASN'T total horseshiat.
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
No.
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size


Manager. Now.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Plot Twist: By giving you Amnesia..

I hear they also protect against Alzheimers. But, you'll never guess how...
 
