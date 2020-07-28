 Skip to content
(KTLA Los Angeles)   With a name like Mr. Rape Torture Kill, you'd think they would have kept him on the sex offender list   (ktla.com) divider line
    Sex offender, Fresno County, California, Orange County, California, Statutory rape, Sex and the law, Child sexual abuse, Coalinga, California, Cary Jay Smith  
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Yeah...maybe letting that one out was not a great idea even.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Well I think we all know how this story is gonna end.
RIP to boy that he's gonna kill.
 
dothemath
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
"He prefers to go by the name Mr. RTK, which stands for rape, torture, kill."

I would have gone with "Captain Mucho Karate Sex-O Magnifico".
 
TheAlgebraist
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
That's Mr. MrRapeTortureKill to you
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
diogeneseassociates.files.wordpress.comView Full Size


Hey, at least it wasn't MurderDeathKill.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Oh, okay, Mr McJudgerson.
 
suze
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Should have been chemically castrated.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Why am I still sharing a biosphere with this guy?
 
robodog [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

suze: Should have been chemically castrated.


Dude, his mental issues have little or nothing to do with his genitalia, he'll just use a substitute device if he can't get it up.
 
