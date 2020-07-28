 Skip to content
(NYPost)   The shark that killed a New York City woman off the coast of Maine was a great white...and it's still out there. _______/\_______\0/____   (nypost.com) divider line
    Followup, New York City, Victim Julie Dimperio Holowach, New York, pair of kayakers, Northeastern United States, shark sightings Monday, Beach, Bailey Island  
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size

Time to go fishing
 
Sin'sHero [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Need a bigger boat. Is the USS Maine still available?
 
elvisaintdead [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Kintner's Bane has returned.
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So if it was a tiger shark or hammerhead it would be less scary?
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Speaking of, I saw yesterday they just released a Deep Blue Sea THREE. Had no idea there was even a sequel. It looks baaaaaad. Really, really bad. The only good thing I can say about it is it has the krelboyne girl from Malcolm in the Middle and she looks amazing. Her acting career though...
 
Jelly Bean Raider
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Thank you, Subby...
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So, the animal did what animals do when hungry and now we need to hunt it down and kill it so we can enjoy its native habitat. Sounds about right.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"We need a bigger boat." - "We had a bigger boat, remember? But you wanted to hire this guy and his ship, instead of just the former!"
 
JasonOfOrillia [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bah, the sharks gone.  There is no danger any more.  Everyone can go back in the water.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Keyser_Soze_Death [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Locals were last heard saying:  "Thank God, at least it was white!"


/RIP Robin Williams.
 
H31N0US [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Surfers have known for a while not to wear black wetsuits that make you look like a seal.

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
kore
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yes, let's hunt it down, it's a murderous marauder out to get us...

Ocean Ramsey Shares Exclusive Video Of Swimming With Massive Great White Shark | TODAY
Youtube duSPHGiPhwk
 
DrunkenGator [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Sin'sHero: Need a bigger boat. Is the USS Maine still available?


I... I don't remember, actually.
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FBI Special Agent Gene Manilow hypothesizes a possible motive being a large drug debt owed to the shark by Mrs Holowach.
 
BigSquibowski [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It killed a tourist, not a native? Carry on shark, carry on.
 
uncleacid [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And it's still out there. Well, where did they expect it to go?
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Peter von Nostrand: So, the animal did what animals do when hungry and now we need to hunt it down and kill it so we can enjoy its native habitat. Sounds about right.


Even most environmentalist arguments come from the perspective of sustainably improving human life on earth.
 
unchellmatt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LesserEvil [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


"This will all just... go away, it's all just a hoax anyway, and if only a few hundred die, then I will have done a great job, the best job, really"
 
peachpicker
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
There are far worse ways to go than being chomped by a great white shark at 63. Covid and car crashes-definitely worse. House fire? Hugely worse. I've watched people I loved die slowly of cancer, all dignity and eventually all sense of self stripped away. For myself, I would choose shark attack over that nightmare every time.
 
cSquids [BareFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Peter von Nostrand: So, the animal did what animals do when hungry and now we need to hunt it down and kill it so we can enjoy its native habitat. Sounds about right.


Great Whites don't even like the taste of human, they just have terrible eyesight and use biting as a way of sensing food.  Shark probably took one bite and was like "WTF this isn't the damn seal I ordered Send it back!"  Unfortunate for the lady and unfortunate for the shark.
 
Jelly Bean Raider
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

DrunkenGator: Sin'sHero: Need a bigger boat. Is the USS Maine still available?

I... I don't remember, actually.


USS Pueblo is still afloat...
 
petec [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I'm heading to Casco Bay next week. Been looking at water temps and the average for this time of year is in the mid 50s f, but it's 70f right now. That's like crazy warm for Maine.
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

BigSquibowski: It killed a tourist, not a native? Carry on shark, carry on.



Tourist Season
images-na.ssl-images-amazon.comView Full Size
 
Truck Fump
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

uncleacid: And it's still out there. Well, where did they expect it to go?


LAND SHARK!
 
dothemath
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

peachpicker: There are far worse ways to go than being chomped by a great white shark at 63. Covid and car crashes-definitely worse. House fire? Hugely worse. I've watched people I loved die slowly of cancer, all dignity and eventually all sense of self stripped away. For myself, I would choose shark attack over that nightmare every time.


I wanna die in a boat explosion.
While wearing an eyepatch.
 
CaptainSpaceJohnny [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
That damn thing killed 100 people in Rhode Island in 2003
 
Witchyman
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

uncleacid: And it's still out there. Well, where did they expect it to go?


Red Lobster
 
Truck Fump
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

peachpicker: There are far worse ways to go than being chomped by a great white shark at 63. Covid and car crashes-definitely worse. House fire? Hugely worse. I've watched people I loved die slowly of cancer, all dignity and eventually all sense of self stripped away. For myself, I would choose shark attack over that nightmare every time.


Gives your survivors a bit of a story, too.

How'd you lose your dad?
Shark got 'im.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

spongeboob: So if it was a tiger shark or hammerhead it would be less scary?


encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
Grumpy Cat [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

CaptainSpaceJohnny: That damn thing killed 100 people in Rhode Island in 2003


Boo. Hiss.
 
damndirtyape
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Will the amended report list it as a boating accident?

Movie overall was better than the book.
 
gameshowhost [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
It's an old HOTY, but it's legit.
 
AeAe
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
The shark was behaving as a shark would.  I say leave it alone. Or tag it with a transceiver so they track it.
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

H31N0US: Surfers have known for a while not to wear black wetsuits that make you look like a seal.

[i.pinimg.com image 570x428]


Point taken, but I'd also prefer to wear something that won't make me a speed bump for a speed boat.

/and nearly impossible to retrieve due to the camouflage
 
unchellmatt [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

uncleacid: And it's still out there. Well, where did they expect it to go?


Hand itself in due to guilt and remorse.
 
BigSquibowski [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

unchellmatt: [Fark user image 570x855]


Guess ya ain't been 'round for a bit. S'all bout the Fiahball these days.
 
FarkingSmurf
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Resident Muslim: H31N0US: Surfers have known for a while not to wear black wetsuits that make you look like a seal.

[i.pinimg.com image 570x428]

Point taken, but I'd also prefer to wear something that won't make me a speed bump for a speed boat.

/and nearly impossible to retrieve due to the camouflage


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FkYouFkYouFkYou-WhosNext
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
My dad's neighbor in Rockport, Maine had a pet baby harbor seal that got eaten by an eleven foot long great white and he (the neighbor) harpooned it (the shark) from his boat and then got dragged around Penobscot Bay for two hours.  When the shark finally died, he towed it back to the dock and cut it open to find his pet seal in five pieces.  This was more than thirty years ago.  Great whites go way further north than people think.
 
Double_B [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BigSquibowski [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

FkYouFkYouFkYou-WhosNext: My dad's neighbor in Rockport, Maine had a pet baby harbor seal that got eaten by an eleven foot long great white and he (the neighbor) harpooned it (the shark) from his boat and then got dragged around Penobscot Bay for two hours.  When the shark finally died, he towed it back to the dock and cut it open to find his pet seal in five pieces.  This was more than thirty years ago.  Great whites go way further north than people think.


There's been sightings for as long as I can remember, just not attacks.
 
