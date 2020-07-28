 Skip to content
(KOB4)   Oh sure, when the fire department uses an excavator to rescue people, they're heroes, but when I use an excavator to trim trees OSHA throws a fit
    More: Cool, Viggo Mortensen, C fire chief, mobile home, Cottage, Mobile home, Mobile River, Coming out, The Road  
WoolyManwich [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
I can no longer see or hear the word excavator without thinking of this song. Sometimes having kids sucks.
Construction Vehicles for Kids with Blippi | The Excavator Song
Youtube YAguWAJTmBM
 
Mock26
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Truth or Consequences? Interesting name, right next to Elephant Butte.
 
Civilized Barbarian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Worked a jobsite once where a tree service was called in to drop some trees and clear brush to make room for a parking lot. They get on site and work a while cutting things up in a controlled manner, looked pretty pro. Around lunch time one of them started chatting up our bulldozer operator, next thing we know the operator leaves site in his pickup then comes down the street in an excavator instead. Guy drives right into the grove and just knocks down every tree he could reach before driving out and getting back to his own work. Tree service guys swarm the clusterfark of fallen trees and clear about three times the area they did earlier in the same amount of time.

Morale of the story: hydraulics are awesome if the boss isn't around.
 
nyseattitude
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah, and while we're at it, how come it's okay for dogs to walk up and sniff a women's ass but when I do it I go to jail?!?!?!?!

TYRANNY!!!
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mock26: Truth or Consequences? Interesting name, right next to Elephant Butte.


They named themselves after the radio show.

From the link: The city changed its name to "Truth or Consequences" as the result of a radio show contest. In March 1950, Ralph Edwards, the host of the popular NBC Radio quiz show Truth or Consequences, announced that he would air the program on its 10th anniversary from the first town that renamed itself after the show; Hot Springs officially changed its name on March 31, 1950, and the program was broadcast from there the following evening.
 
uncleacid [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
WTP 2
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
it could be used to help p
pictures.abebooks.comView Full Size
eople get on the cart  bus.
 
