(Daily Mail)   Suddenly, sinkhole
posted to Main » on 28 Jul 2020 at 1:16 PM



Beaver1224 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
...is open beneath me
 
Farking Clown Shoes [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good thing every square inch of China is under video surveillance, or we never would have seen this.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

come for the police state, stay for the lulz


come for the police state, stay for the lulz
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
This happens a lot in China.
 
GoodDoctorB
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Suddenly, autoplay video
 
Yellow Beard
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I read that as stinkhole which means something very different.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

janet?


janet?
 
Habitual Cynic
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Looks more like a structural collapse than a sinkhole.  Still, wouldn't have been a fun ride.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

pbs.twimg.comView Full Size


pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
alex10294
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

It don't need no reason!  My a- it upends!


It don't need no reason!  My a- it upends!
 
Prince George [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Yeah that looks like an open drainage ditch behind them.  Probably more like the side was undercut by erosion.


Yeah that looks like an open drainage ditch behind them.  Probably more like the side was undercut by erosion.
 
Factory Trained Pediatrician
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Obstgarten - Commercial 80s
Youtube KCTbOpkNz7s
 
alex10294
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

The concrete was 1/2 recycled newspapers that had previously been recycled to package fish. Just like everything made out of concrete in China.


The concrete was 1/2 recycled newspapers that had previously been recycled to package fish. Just like everything made out of concrete in China.
 
dothemath
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Onlookers shouted words of encouragement down into the crevasse only to hear this chilling reply: "Roller coaster.....ooh, ooh, ooh!"
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Not technically "sinkholes" but here's more examples of people being swallowed up by the Earth in China:

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

/don't worry, I'm sure they're fine
 
rcain
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
10 years factory labor for breaking the people's sidewalk!
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Walker: Not technically "sinkholes" but here's more examples of people being swallowed up by the Earth in China:

[Fark user image 320x180] [View Full Size image _x_]
[Fark user image 435x250] [View Full Size image _x_]
[Fark user image 395x271] [View Full Size image _x_] [Fark user image 455x262] [View Full Size image _x_]
[Fark user image 320x180] [View Full Size image _x_]
Hell's Bells, those are terrifying.


Hell's Bells, those are terrifying.
 
Ecobuckeye
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
comrade
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Looks like those two should cut down on the egg rolls.
 
SansNeural [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

GoodDoctorB: Suddenly, autoplay video


Suddenly: adblocker blocker.

Ask your some_beer_drinker if submitting DM links is wrong for him!
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

SansNeural: GoodDoctorB: Suddenly, autoplay video

Suddenly: adblocker blocker.

it's like a weird hobby


it's like a weird hobby
 
Nobody in Peculiar
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

xxBirdMadGirlxx: Walker: Not technically "sinkholes" but here's more examples of people being swallowed up by the Earth in China:

[Fark user image 320x180] [View Full Size image _x_]
[Fark user image 435x250] [View Full Size image _x_]
[Fark user image 395x271] [View Full Size image _x_] [Fark user image 455x262] [View Full Size image _x_]
[Fark user image 320x180] [View Full Size image _x_]
/don't worry, I'm sure they're fine

Hell's Bells, those are terrifying.


I have to admit that I found the one where the person drives the little scooter into the crosswalk sinkhole pretty amusing.
 
Thatguy!1984
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Nobody in Peculiar: xxBirdMadGirlxx: Walker: Not technically "sinkholes" but here's more examples of people being swallowed up by the Earth in China:

[Fark user image 320x180] [View Full Size image _x_]
[Fark user image 435x250] [View Full Size image _x_]
[Fark user image 395x271] [View Full Size image _x_] [Fark user image 455x262] [View Full Size image _x_]
[Fark user image 320x180] [View Full Size image _x_]
/don't worry, I'm sure they're fine

Hell's Bells, those are terrifying.

I'm still laughing at that one. How the hell did that guy not see that?


I'm still laughing at that one. How the hell did that guy not see that?
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.