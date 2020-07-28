 Skip to content
(Record Journal)   Some dogs are just downright afraid of people in general and then you add this mask element - it's covering your facial features and the dog can't read you ... it can be scary for a lot of dogs. Welcome to this week's Woofday Wetnose Wednesday   (myrecordjournal.com) divider line
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 hours ago  
One of my brothers dogs (rescued from living on a beach in Seychelles, long story) is incredibly terrified of people. She's fine to walk with you, and will take a treat from you, and will get up on the couch or bed because she isn't foolish and values comfort.

But other than that she shies away and retreats to her bed if you try and go near her.

We all hoped that being around people would make her less scared of us, but so be it. Just accepted that this is who she is.

/My dog on the other hand is convinced that he's just a very short person with extra legs. No time for other dogs, just wants to be around people all the time.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 hours ago  
i wrote a headline a week ago that bears a strong resemblance to this one. hmmm.
 
KC Dutchman [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ltnor [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 hours ago  
My one rescue is blind, so he has noticed anything out of the ordinary. The other one is not to keen about masks, especially on guys. He even gave me a side eye when I came in the house with one on. With women he is unsure, then he hears them going on about how adorable they and he's okay. Guys he just goes to 11 with.
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 hours ago  

some_beer_drinker: i wrote a headline a week ago that bears a strong resemblance to this one. hmmm.


Fark gets an average of 2,000 submissions daily, with that increasing if a big event happens, so it's entirely possible that you submitted a similar thread. Was it about a dog trainer who works with dogs to help them not be afraid of face masks as this thread is?
 
lajimi [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Diogenes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 hours ago  

lajimi: [Fark user image 850x841]


I had Shepherd growing up.  And we had a neighbor who was a professional ventriloquist.  The neighbor came over once to show off her skillz.  We had to restrain the dog -- she was unnerved by the dummy.  I think it's because she couldn't get a scent off of it, even though it was "talking."

She was a great dog.  We had friends who bred them to be various kinds of assistant dogs.  So we had Bridgette trained with her litter.  She learned to assist deaf-mute humans.  Very sensitive, and very protective.  Followed hand and verbal commands.
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 hours ago  

Diogenes: ventriloquist


I'm not a dog (obviously), but I get unnerved by ventriloquist dummies too. They just plain creep me out.
 
koder [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 hours ago  
If anyone's interested on some of the science on dogs reading human emotions, check this puppy out.
 
Clarence Brown [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 hours ago  
The dogs have loaded up the car, and they're out of here.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Diogenes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  

Bathia_Mapes: Diogenes: ventriloquist

I'm not a dog (obviously), but I get unnerved by ventriloquist dummies too. They just plain creep me out.


The whole thing was kind of weird (as was this neighbor).  I halfway wanted to let Bridgette go at it ;-)
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Are any of you currently working-from-home folks having issues with your pet stealing your chair?
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  

Diogenes: Bathia_Mapes: Diogenes: ventriloquist

I'm not a dog (obviously), but I get unnerved by ventriloquist dummies too. They just plain creep me out.

The whole thing was kind of weird (as was this neighbor).  I halfway wanted to let Bridgette go at it ;-)


Don't blame you
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  

Bathia_Mapes: some_beer_drinker: i wrote a headline a week ago that bears a strong resemblance to this one. hmmm.

Fark gets an average of 2,000 submissions daily, with that increasing if a big event happens, so it's entirely possible that you submitted a similar thread. Was it about a dog trainer who works with dogs to help them not be afraid of face masks as this thread is?


i just write headlines. pal. i don't read articles. lol
 
Diogenes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  

Bathia_Mapes: [Fark user image 714x960]
Are any of you currently working-from-home folks having issues with your pet stealing your chair?


Samson (the 25lb Maine Coon) is not comfortable on my chair.  But he's not above trying to steal my equipment cables while I'm working.

I'd prefer shooing him off the chair.
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
CrankyAndi [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Dyson wearing one of the little cowboy hats.   He is my photo of the day.
 
Mitch Taylor's Bro [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  

Bathia_Mapes: [Fark user image 714x960]
Are any of you currently working-from-home folks having issues with your pet stealing your chair?


I actually have guest chairs set up so I can use mine :-)
 
wejash [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  
Had a golden who would yell at us nonstop for even putting on a hat.

He also tried to murder anyone in a mascot costume that covered the face. Like the Easter Bunny guy at Petsmart.who ran and hid in the back.

He would not be a fan.

Our current Akita Shepherd mix just thinks we're gearing up for a new game and offers toys to throw.
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  

CrankyAndi: [Fark user image 850x566]

Dyson wearing one of the little cowboy hats.   He is my photo of the day.


sweet
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  

Mitch Taylor's Bro: Bathia_Mapes: [Fark user image 714x960]
Are any of you currently working-from-home folks having issues with your pet stealing your chair?

I actually have guest chairs set up so I can use mine :-)


Smart move!
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  

wejash: Had a golden who would yell at us nonstop for even putting on a hat.

He also tried to murder anyone in a mascot costume that covered the face. Like the Easter Bunny guy at Petsmart.who ran and hid in the back.

He would not be a fan.

Our current Akita Shepherd mix just thinks we're gearing up for a new game and offers toys to throw.


Son and DIL's dog, Buckwheat was terrified of hats, especially if a man was wearing one, which meant my son had to give up hats completely because he didn't he didn't want to deliberately frighten Buckwheat.

We know that Buckwheat was mistreated by his previous owners, and I often wondered if he had been frequently been struck by someone wearing a hat. He had no issues whatsoever if it was a female wearing a hat, though.
 
lajimi [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  
pittsburghmagazine.comView Full Size
 
usedtolurk [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Didn't bother waking him to take the harness off. And he snores 🙃
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 17 hours ago  

usedtolurk: [Fark user image 425x566]
Didn't bother waking him to take the harness off. And he snores 🙃


nice!
 
Otera [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 hours ago  

usedtolurk: [Fark user image 425x566]
Didn't bother waking him to take the harness off. And he snores 🙃


Heh!
 
Mitch Taylor's Bro [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 17 hours ago  

Bathia_Mapes: Mitch Taylor's Bro: Bathia_Mapes: [Fark user image 714x960]
Are any of you currently working-from-home folks having issues with your pet stealing your chair?

I actually have guest chairs set up so I can use mine :-)

Smart move!


Even worse, I had to "prime" the chair by using it for a few weeks. As soon as he realized I had a new chair, he commandeered it. Then I bought the nicer, swivelly office chair I'm sitting in now, moved the guest chair three feet to the left, and now have a happy cat and a happier lower back!
 
Otera [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  

Mitch Taylor's Bro: Bathia_Mapes: Mitch Taylor's Bro: Bathia_Mapes: [Fark user image 714x960]
Are any of you currently working-from-home folks having issues with your pet stealing your chair?

I actually have guest chairs set up so I can use mine :-)

Smart move!

Even worse, I had to "prime" the chair by using it for a few weeks. As soon as he realized I had a new chair, he commandeered it. Then I bought the nicer, swivelly office chair I'm sitting in now, moved the guest chair three feet to the left, and now have a happy cat and a happier lower back!


Brilliant.
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  

Mitch Taylor's Bro: Bathia_Mapes: Mitch Taylor's Bro: Bathia_Mapes: [Fark user image 714x960]
Are any of you currently working-from-home folks having issues with your pet stealing your chair?

I actually have guest chairs set up so I can use mine :-)

Smart move!

Even worse, I had to "prime" the chair by using it for a few weeks. As soon as he realized I had a new chair, he commandeered it. Then I bought the nicer, swivelly office chair I'm sitting in now, moved the guest chair three feet to the left, and now have a happy cat and a happier lower back!


Sneaky! :D
 
tigerose [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  
For all who participated in the Epic QJ memorial thread, I want to thank you. We are still collecting funds to transfer "Boogers" now Minwee and possibly George to a new home. If you want to add to the campaign, I am doing paypal, and EIP.

BTW love the goggies..I grew up with a crandky toy Poodle. She like my Mom. Period. And she would torpedo out from under the bed to bite any ankle coming close to her persons bedside. She had a feroucious bark, and the neighborhood was afraid of her. And rightly so. My folks never had an issue with robbers. I think the word was out.
 
Otera [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  

tigerose: For all who participated in the Epic QJ memorial thread, I want to thank you. We are still collecting funds to transfer "Boogers" now Minwee and possibly George to a new home. If you want to add to the campaign, I am doing paypal, and EIP.

BTW love the goggies..I grew up with a crandky toy Poodle. She like my Mom. Period. And she would torpedo out from under the bed to bite any ankle coming close to her persons bedside. She had a feroucious bark, and the neighborhood was afraid of her. And rightly so. My folks never had an issue with robbers. I think the word was out.


Small dogs with big attitudes!  Old86 used to have a half-sized poodle like that.

Oh, did you see this down towards the end of the memorial thread?

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark that Pixel made it
 
tigerose [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  

Otera: tigerose: For all who participated in the Epic QJ memorial thread, I want to thank you. We are still collecting funds to transfer "Boogers" now Minwee and possibly George to a new home. If you want to add to the campaign, I am doing paypal, and EIP.

BTW love the goggies..I grew up with a crandky toy Poodle. She like my Mom. Period. And she would torpedo out from under the bed to bite any ankle coming close to her persons bedside. She had a feroucious bark, and the neighborhood was afraid of her. And rightly so. My folks never had an issue with robbers. I think the word was out.

Small dogs with big attitudes!  Old86 used to have a half-sized poodle like that.

Oh, did you see this down towards the end of the memorial thread?

[Fark user image 421x750]
Fark that Pixel made it


Yes I did! I am copy pasta ing it as we speak
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  

tigerose: Otera: tigerose: For all who participated in the Epic QJ memorial thread, I want to thank you. We are still collecting funds to transfer "Boogers" now Minwee and possibly George to a new home. If you want to add to the campaign, I am doing paypal, and EIP.

BTW love the goggies..I grew up with a crandky toy Poodle. She like my Mom. Period. And she would torpedo out from under the bed to bite any ankle coming close to her persons bedside. She had a feroucious bark, and the neighborhood was afraid of her. And rightly so. My folks never had an issue with robbers. I think the word was out.

Small dogs with big attitudes!  Old86 used to have a half-sized poodle like that.

Oh, did you see this down towards the end of the memorial thread?

[Fark user image 421x750]
Fark that Pixel made it

Yes I did! I am copy pasta ing it as we speak


I hope that was what you wanted
 
Snuffybud [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  

Bathia_Mapes: [Fark user image 714x960]
Are any of you currently working-from-home folks having issues with your pet stealing your chair?


Mrs S just says "sitting on a cat, sitting on a cat" then sits.  Desi usually relocates!

/usually
//but he's been sat on a few times!
 
Snuffybud [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  

tigerose: For all who participated in the Epic QJ memorial thread, I want to thank you. We are still collecting funds to transfer "Boogers" now Minwee and possibly George to a new home. If you want to add to the campaign, I am doing paypal, and EIP.

BTW love the goggies..I grew up with a crandky toy Poodle. She like my Mom. Period. And she would torpedo out from under the bed to bite any ankle coming close to her persons bedside. She had a feroucious bark, and the neighborhood was afraid of her. And rightly so. My folks never had an issue with robbers. I think the word was out.


Are you free to say where Boogers and the others may be going?  To a Farker, or someone else, if you can't go into actual names right now?
 
tigerose [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  

Snuffybud: tigerose: For all who participated in the Epic QJ memorial thread, I want to thank you. We are still collecting funds to transfer "Boogers" now Minwee and possibly George to a new home. If you want to add to the campaign, I am doing paypal, and EIP.

BTW love the goggies..I grew up with a crandky toy Poodle. She like my Mom. Period. And she would torpedo out from under the bed to bite any ankle coming close to her persons bedside. She had a feroucious bark, and the neighborhood was afraid of her. And rightly so. My folks never had an issue with robbers. I think the word was out.

Are you free to say where Boogers and the others may be going?  To a Farker, or someone else, if you can't go into actual names right now?


Yeah, there has been an offer from Montana, and there has been an offer from the East Coast as well. For one or both Kittehs. Seems like George may need to be rehomed, pending the evaluation at the Living Assisted home.
 
tigerose [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  

Snuffybud: tigerose: For all who participated in the Epic QJ memorial thread, I want to thank you. We are still collecting funds to transfer "Boogers" now Minwee and possibly George to a new home. If you want to add to the campaign, I am doing paypal, and EIP.

BTW love the goggies..I grew up with a crandky toy Poodle. She like my Mom. Period. And she would torpedo out from under the bed to bite any ankle coming close to her persons bedside. She had a feroucious bark, and the neighborhood was afraid of her. And rightly so. My folks never had an issue with robbers. I think the word was out.

Are you free to say where Boogers and the others may be going?  To a Farker, or someone else, if you can't go into actual names right now?


Forgot to say both sides of the nation are Caturday Farkers. We are now trying to figure out if we need to organize a relay. Origin is in indianapollis..The one gal who would be wiling to do the Montana trip, would need to rent a car..and it's a 22 hr trip...so more expense than we had budgeted.
 
tigerose [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  

tigerose: Snuffybud: tigerose: For all who participated in the Epic QJ memorial thread, I want to thank you. We are still collecting funds to transfer "Boogers" now Minwee and possibly George to a new home. If you want to add to the campaign, I am doing paypal, and EIP.

BTW love the goggies..I grew up with a crandky toy Poodle. She like my Mom. Period. And she would torpedo out from under the bed to bite any ankle coming close to her persons bedside. She had a feroucious bark, and the neighborhood was afraid of her. And rightly so. My folks never had an issue with robbers. I think the word was out.

Are you free to say where Boogers and the others may be going?  To a Farker, or someone else, if you can't go into actual names right now?

Forgot to say both sides of the nation are Caturday Farkers. We are now trying to figure out if we need to organize a relay. Origin is in indianapollis..The one gal who would be wiling to do the Montana trip, would need to rent a car..and it's a 22 hr trip...so more expense than we had budgeted.


I could be the Indianapolis/Cow-lumbus leg to a midpoint to the East Coast. I can drive 7-8 hrs ok. Lots of stops etc..Cannot help if the wee beasties go Montana way.
 
tigerose [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  

Bathia_Mapes: [Fark user image image 714x960]
Are any of you currently working-from-home folks having issues with your pet stealing your chair?


Nope.
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  

Bathia_Mapes: Diogenes: ventriloquist

I'm not a dog (obviously), but I get unnerved by ventriloquist dummies too. They just plain creep me out.


Well, imagine how that dummy must feel about the situation.

o_0
 
random guess [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
the gloriously bearded Q-ster
Miss you, ya old dawg
 
random guess [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
random guess [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  
Sadie and I winter 2016  She used to having a weirdo for a mom

At the shelter, a lot of dogs are struggling with masks
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
