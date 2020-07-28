 Skip to content
(WIBW Topeka)   50 ways to get covid - ranked   (wibw.com) divider line
43
    More: Interesting, Sociology, medical professionals, Kansas, Wichita, Kansas, calculated average of the answers, Kanye West, University of Kansas, Physician  
•       •       •

Psychopusher [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Do they include "Slip in the back, Jack," "Anti-mask plan, Stan," or "Hop on the bus, mask-luss?'
 
I Ate Shergar [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
♫♩ You just go to the mall, Paul
Eat at a buffet, Kay
Take a ride on a bus, Gus
It happens so quick
Go to the state fair, Claire
Or the amusement park, Mark
Go on a first date, Kate
And get yourself sick ♩♫
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
but i really want to go a a rousing church service where we all sing.
 
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Unprotected sex with a stranger?
.. your mom
...your pet
...your next door neighbor
.

There's a pattern here.
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I see that Hanging Out in Bar is ranked last in terms of getting covid.  SO WHY ARE THE BARS CLOSED IN MY STATE!!   I NEED MUH FREEDUMBS TO GET MUH DRUNK ON!
 
Marcos P
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Psychopusher: Do they include "Slip in the back, Jack," "Anti-mask plan, Stan," or "Hop on the bus, mask-luss?'


Clicked for this *high five*
 
Bob Dolemite
‘’ 1 hour ago  
this same thing has been floating around for over a month, being rebranded for a different city/state each time
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

some_beer_drinker: but i really want to go a a rousing church service where we all sing.


%%
Hang out in the nave, Dave.
Sit in a crowded pew, Stu.
Get close and confess, Jess.
Don't cover when you sneeze.

Just stand in the aisle, Kyle.
Yammer about the messiah, Jebediah.
Drink from a communal cup of blood, Bud.
And catch the disease.
%%
 
Creoena
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Billlbo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
https://xkcd.com/2333/
 
Tad_Waxpole
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bullshiat.  According to the last 4 months of Fark threads, the beach is the number one place to catch it and if you to the beach you're a moron who will die for sure, 100%.
 
khatores
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They left out "Attend Miley Cyrus' 2021 BangerzXtreem tour after getting totally farked up at Applebee's ahead of time, then hook up with some random emo chick in a bathroom before passing out and waking up 6 hours later slumped over a chair with my pants around my ankles, face covered in black mascara that I didn't have on before, missing my wallet and phone and wearing a clown puppet on my left hand."

That was how I was going to get the 'rona. YMMV.
 
PapermonkeyExpress
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why specifically "church" activities of 30 or more?  Does ANY indoor activity of 30 or more carry the same risk?
 
Taketombo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I categorically reject any list that says flying is safer than riding in a bus. Busses hold less people (and have far fewer riders right now, allowing for more distance) and every city bus I've ever seen has windows that open and a doors that lets out all of the hot or cold air at every stop. Presumably COVID is getting flushed right along with my comfort.
 
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BitwiseShift: Unprotected sex with a stranger?
.. your mom
...your pet
...your next door neighbor
.

There's a pattern here.


Raw a poem star?

/Asking for a friend
 
WhiskeySticks
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tad_Waxpole: Bullshiat.  According to the last 4 months of Fark threads, the beach is the number one place to catch it and if you to the beach you're a moron who will die for sure, 100%.


lol at going to the beach, that's for the poors.
 
peachpicker
‘’ 1 hour ago  

PapermonkeyExpress: Why specifically "church" activities of 30 or more?  Does ANY indoor activity of 30 or more carry the same risk?


Awful lot of singing and hugging in churches.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I'm going to find something to quibble with in this list so that I can feel justified in continuing to downplay my risk in this pandemic.
 
Cuthbert Allgood
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
We're all going to die
 
Jesterling
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Creoena: [Fark user image 700x482]



Sir Patrick thread!


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
WhiskeySticks
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

TommyDeuce: BitwiseShift: Unprotected sex with a stranger?
.. your mom
...your pet
...your next door neighbor
.

There's a pattern here.

Raw a poem star?

/Asking for a friend


Fark user imageView Full Size

Condoms? Nevermore!
 
peachpicker
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

TommyDeuce: BitwiseShift: Unprotected sex with a stranger?
.. your mom
...your pet
...your next door neighbor
.

There's a pattern here.

Raw a poem star?

/Asking for a friend


"How YOU doin'..."
emilydickinsonmuseum.orgView Full Size
 
Geotpf [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

PapermonkeyExpress: Why specifically "church" activities of 30 or more?  Does ANY indoor activity of 30 or more carry the same risk?


The problem is singing.  Many church services feature lots of people singing loudly.  This throws huge amounts of the virus into the air, especially if nobody is wearing masks.
 
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

TommyDeuce: BitwiseShift: Unprotected sex with a stranger?
.. your mom
...your pet
...your next door neighbor
.

There's a pattern here.

Raw a poem star?

/Asking for a friend


God I love the autocorrect on my tablet.

Raw dogging a poem star?
 
khatores
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Billlbo: [Fark user image 740x533]https://xkcd.com/2333/


That's some funny shiat. I'm definitely going to open a business catering to the new extreme sport of axe catching.
 
sonnyboy11 [BareFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Tad_Waxpole: Bullshiat.  According to the last 4 months of Fark threads, the beach is the number one place to catch it and if you to the beach you're a moron who will die for sure, 100%.


FTFY. And we're not wrong!
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
So it looks like we are finally getting the all-clear to resume tooting nosecandy off of a stripper's fun bits?
 
Sasquach
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Dumb Ways to Die
Youtube IJNR2EpS0jw
 
iamskibibitz
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

PapermonkeyExpress: Why specifically "church" activities of 30 or more?  Does ANY indoor activity of 30 or more carry the same risk?


Ever been to one that passes the cup around during communion? And, yes, my parents' church still does that (or at least did). And even ones that don't do that still often have "the peace" where members shake hands, hug, and even kiss each other on the cheek.
 
SBinRR [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I don't plan on ever eating at a buffet again.
 
drayno76
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
First date is 4.44 on a 9pt scale?  What the hell do they do on first dates in Kansas?

Let's see, everything I used to do on a first date is a 5+ starting with attending a concert. Wouldn't holding hands be like a really long handshake?  Is a Kansas first date  jumping right into bed and skipping the foreplay of dinner, entertainment, night cap, etc? I guess a straight up first meet fark is probably lower risk than going to a bar, I've only had a couple first meet farks without any kind of date, they were the exception as opposed to the rule.

/Married 25 years now, at this point I wouldn't know what to do on a regular date with a new person anyway.
//Guess I'm safe from the first date risk.
 
salvador.hardin
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Taketombo: I categorically reject any list that says flying is safer than riding in a bus. Busses hold less people (and have far fewer riders right now, allowing for more distance) and every city bus I've ever seen has windows that open and a doors that lets out all of the hot or cold air at every stop. Presumably COVID is getting flushed right along with my comfort.


Poor people ride the bus.

Poor people ride the bus to work.
Poor people ride the bus home from work.

Poor people have a low asset value in places where poor people work.

Places poor people work prioritize productivity and low operation costs over their workers, resulting in lax safety procedures and inadequate safety equipment.

Most covid cases are contracted at home. Second most common place for transmission is work.

Largest impacted population are the working poor who ride the bus from home to work and from work to home.

Staying at home is privilege. Maintaining social distancing is privilege. Creating a social bubble is privilege.

Work is dangerous for those without privilege. Unemployment was just slashed so people without privilege will have to go back to work.

fark this country.


/stay off the bus
 
cryinoutloud [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

TommyDeuce: Raw dogging a poem star?


Poems bring us closer. You have no idea how many people have "recited" that poem star before you.
 
aggievet92
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

salvador.hardin: Taketombo: I categorically reject any list that says flying is safer than riding in a bus. Busses hold less people (and have far fewer riders right now, allowing for more distance) and every city bus I've ever seen has windows that open and a doors that lets out all of the hot or cold air at every stop. Presumably COVID is getting flushed right along with my comfort.

Poor people ride the bus.

Poor people ride the bus to work.
Poor people ride the bus home from work.

Poor people have a low asset value in places where poor people work.

Places poor people work prioritize productivity and low operation costs over their workers, resulting in lax safety procedures and inadequate safety equipment.

Most covid cases are contracted at home. Second most common place for transmission is work.

Largest impacted population are the working poor who ride the bus from home to work and from work to home.

Staying at home is privilege. Maintaining social distancing is privilege. Creating a social bubble is privilege.

Work is dangerous for those without privilege. Unemployment was just slashed so people without privilege will have to go back to work.

fark this country.


/stay off the bus


Plus there are no crews sanitizing the buses between riders/destinations, etc. I'll be impressed if a bus gets a decent cleaning even once a day. Planes on the other hand are meticulously cleaned between every flight. And masks are required. So yeah, I'll fly on a plane before getting on a city bus 100 times over!
 
Geotpf [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

aggievet92: salvador.hardin: Taketombo: I categorically reject any list that says flying is safer than riding in a bus. Busses hold less people (and have far fewer riders right now, allowing for more distance) and every city bus I've ever seen has windows that open and a doors that lets out all of the hot or cold air at every stop. Presumably COVID is getting flushed right along with my comfort.

Poor people ride the bus.

Poor people ride the bus to work.
Poor people ride the bus home from work.

Poor people have a low asset value in places where poor people work.

Places poor people work prioritize productivity and low operation costs over their workers, resulting in lax safety procedures and inadequate safety equipment.

Most covid cases are contracted at home. Second most common place for transmission is work.

Largest impacted population are the working poor who ride the bus from home to work and from work to home.

Staying at home is privilege. Maintaining social distancing is privilege. Creating a social bubble is privilege.

Work is dangerous for those without privilege. Unemployment was just slashed so people without privilege will have to go back to work.

fark this country.


/stay off the bus

Plus there are no crews sanitizing the buses between riders/destinations, etc. I'll be impressed if a bus gets a decent cleaning even once a day. Planes on the other hand are meticulously cleaned between every flight. And masks are required. So yeah, I'll fly on a plane before getting on a city bus 100 times over!


The chances of getting the virus from touching objects is nearly zero in the real world.  It's all about airborne transmission.
 
mononymous
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

BitwiseShift: Unprotected sex with a stranger?
.. your mom
...your pet
...your next door neighbor
.

There's a pattern here.


I think I saw that video...
 
Jon T. Hall [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Everyone missed the obvious last line -- "The results represent a calculated average of the answers given by the doctors and medical professionals who rated each question based on their educated opinion." So we're all safe, it's just opinions, and we all know that by now, if you don't agree with an opinion, it's because it is wrong.
 
nanim [BareFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
He should have included 'picking his nose after touching public door handles'...
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

The Googles Do Nothing: I see that Hanging Out in Bar is ranked last in terms of getting covid.  SO WHY ARE THE BARS CLOSED IN MY STATE!!   I NEED MUH FREEDUMBS TO GET MUH DRUNK ON!


Most of the people I know who are against masks and/or think it's a hoax are bar rats.

I'm a bar rat.  Well, was, and miss the drunken bullshiatting with my friends.  Having said that I'm loving spending the money on other things.

/Today is new guitar day
//Waiting on UPS
///My driver plays and always wants to see what I got this time, lol.
 
asymptonic [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
No time to read it... just tell me where orgy is on the list?

/ Asking for a friend.
 
Xerxes2004
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Living in Kansas notably absent.
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

asymptonic: No time to read it... just tell me where orgy is on the list?

/ Asking for a friend.


Probably falls under "attending an indoor sporting event"
 
unregenerate [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Tad_Waxpole: Bullshiat.  According to the last 4 months of Fark threads, the beach is the number one place to catch it and if you to the beach you're a moron who will die for sure, 100%.


Ok, Tad.
 
