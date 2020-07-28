 Skip to content
(Detroit Free Press)   Good: hanging a Norwegian flag in front of your Scandinavian-themed B&B. Bad: having it mistaken for a Confederate flag. Facepalm: taking it down because it's not worth the controversy   (freep.com) divider line
cretinbob [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yes, they are exactly the same
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size

Jesus, people are stupid
 
Ambivalence [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cretinbob: Yes, they are exactly the same
[encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.com image 225x225]
Jesus, people are stupid


from the road, hanging down, they do look similar.

People see what they want to see.
 
TheOmni [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
If you take a look at the pictures included in the article it's hard to tell. They are from a distance, the flag is hanging down (mounted to an angled flag pole anchored to a wall), you can just see the color pattern and that there is a blue bar. It seems like a pretty reasonable mistake to make if you see it from the street or driving by. Plus, in the states, even the northern ones, a confederate flag is a lot more common and expected than a Norwegian flag.
 
mainsail [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Now there, is a Scandinavian.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Forget the flag. I'm more curious about what's offered in a Scandinavian themed B&B
 
Dancin_In_Anson [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
The woke have spoke.
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Flying the flag of any European country is a macroaggression.
 
Bob The Nob [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
... with a helpful pic of the two flags ... oh wait.
 
Random Anonymous Blackmail [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

The Googles Do Nothing: Flying the flag of any European country is a macroaggression.


Taking a right turn on a red arrow is a microagression
 
