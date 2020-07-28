 Skip to content
(Gothamist)   NYPD shows their preference for ticketing people of color as COVID-19 is driving everyone to drink alcohol outside   (gothamist.com) divider line
    Asinine, New York City, Alcoholic beverage, United States open container laws, Drinking culture  
koder [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Go back inside where it's far more dangerous for you to be drinking.  You might not survive, but at least you'll be following the law.

Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pig cops still don't understand why people hate their guts.
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In a less racist society, that data would not be collected and would be of no interest.

I sincerely look forward to mandatory DNA collection to determine everyone's racial composition. The results will be used to determine eligibility for government benefits and reparations for past wrongs and to evaluate the right to complain.
 
fat boy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My Second Fark Account
‘’ 1 hour ago  

WastrelWay: In a less racist society, that data would not be collected and would be of no interest.


What the hell are you even implying? The fact whites deny race is a key reason *why* America is racist.
 
Random Anonymous Blackmail [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Jessica Baltazar, 32, a public school teacher. "And that's where it becomes scary. In a park, I feel like it's less scary and like my anxiety is lower."

I hope she doesn't like teach English.
 
JesseL [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The law is being enforced exactly as it was intended.
 
RussianPotato [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
NYC is a hellhole.  Full stop.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
NYC law: You can't drink inside, you have to drink outside
Also NYC law: You can't drink outside, you have to drink inside

Geotpf [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah, I don't see cops ticketing a white couple having a glass of wine with a stereotypical picnic (with blanket and basket and everything) in Central Park.

But a black guy on a bench in the same park drinking a 40?  You bet that's a ticket.
 
baronm
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I appreciate the investigation behind the reporting that established that the actual incidence of violation is approximately the same across demographic groups.  That really makes it clear that racist enforcement is what we're looking at.


Oh wait - that's my fantasy world.  The fact is, while this probably is racist enforcement, the article makes absolutely no effort to back that up beyond the bare facts of summons by race.  Not even a few days worth of walking around parks and tallying who's drinking, much less anything rigorous.  If this counts as investigative journalism, standards have fallen very, very low.
 
JesseL [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Random Anonymous Blackmail: Jessica Baltazar, 32, a public school teacher. "And that's where it becomes scary. In a park, I feel like it's less scary and like my anxiety is lower."

I hope she doesn't like teach English.


Yes, should have been "fewer scary"
 
Geotpf [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

baronm: I appreciate the investigation behind the reporting that established that the actual incidence of violation is approximately the same across demographic groups.  That really makes it clear that racist enforcement is what we're looking at.


Oh wait - that's my fantasy world.  The fact is, while this probably is racist enforcement, the article makes absolutely no effort to back that up beyond the bare facts of summons by race.  Not even a few days worth of walking around parks and tallying who's drinking, much less anything rigorous.  If this counts as investigative journalism, standards have fallen very, very low.


Yeah, it is completely possible that minorities drink in public much more often than whites.  I don't think that's the case, but something to back up that theory would be nice.
 
MindStalker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just curious, does the breakdown consist of in vehicles versus in parks. Generally being ticketed for open container is associated with drunk driving.
 
xalres
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jake Havechek: Pig cops still don't understand why people hate their guts.


The way they're reacting to this whole situation leads me to believe they actually thought we were quiet and "respectful" around them because we genuinely appreciated them. No, dipass, we didn't want to get on your radar on the off chance you're having a bad day/week/month and wanted to take out on a random citizen without consequences.
 
mikaloyd [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Get rid of NYPD
 
badplaid
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Uncontrolled_Jibe
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So, If they Government can enforce a mask mandate and close bars, then surely, it can use the same emergency powers to suspend the open container law.

Y'all get back to beating at the branches again.  Sure worked for Eric Garner.   This idea of only worrying about how equally distributed the negative externalities of bad law are might not be working as well as some of y'all think.

I've even see calls for the return of Prohibition here in NOLA after the mayor banned alcohol to go from bars.   Still can get a half pint of Jack and a coke from the grocery.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
What drunken people on the street might look like (1751)
 
Random Anonymous Blackmail [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Uncontrolled_Jibe

So, If they Government can enforce a mask mandate and close bars, then surely, it can use the same emergency powers to suspend the open container law.

Yeah but you don't need a bunch of drunk people wandering the streets for public safety reasons.
 
Gaddiel [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

baronm: I appreciate the investigation behind the reporting that established that the actual incidence of violation is approximately the same across demographic groups.  That really makes it clear that racist enforcement is what we're looking at.


Oh wait - that's my fantasy world.  The fact is, while this probably is racist enforcement, the article makes absolutely no effort to back that up beyond the bare facts of summons by race.  Not even a few days worth of walking around parks and tallying who's drinking, much less anything rigorous.  If this counts as investigative journalism, standards have fallen very, very low.


You're right the article sucks, but as someone who drank a bottle of wine in central park this Sunday, there is an abundance of white folks violating open container and public intoxication laws.

But I think there is another layer to it and the author's own bias's may be coming into play. Based on my own anecdotal observation, most of the people sitting in the park drinking are white while black and hispanic folks are more likely to be having a beer at on the stoop or at a neighborhood block party. However I have no doubt that the NYPD is targeting the communities that allow them to more easily meet their ticket quotas.
 
Snort
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Can't do the time, don't do the crime.
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Why in the fark are they even giving out tickets for that shiat? THE CPD simply don't give a fark about tickets.  I could be pissing in the alley while drinking a 40 and they will pass me right the fark up.

CSb: I was peeing in the alley about 5 years back when two women officers rolled up on me, and told me to turn around. I turned around with my cold limp dick in my hand, when one said "we can't arrest him because he's just under 2.5 inches".  They rolled off laughing. Without catching the joke at first, then I figured it  was in reference to our knife law.
 
JesseL [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Snort: Can't do the time, don't do the crime.


I hope everyone who says this unironically gets shot for jaywalking.
 
mikaloyd [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

JesseL: Snort: Can't do the time, don't do the crime.

I hope everyone who says this unironically gets shot for jaywalking.


I believe you
 
Geotpf [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Uncontrolled_Jibe: So, If they Government can enforce a mask mandate and close bars, then surely, it can use the same emergency powers to suspend the open container law.


In some states, including New York and California, they've allowed bars and restaurants to sell booze to go where normally their liquor licenses would prohibit such.

In California they've rolled back other laws too, including the whole "gotta charge ten cents for each disposable bag and plastic bags have to be at least thick enough that they can in theory be reused" proposition that just passed in 2018.  The governor just eliminated the law completely, as far as I can tell.  Note that in California, the only way to override a proposition normally is to pass another proposition (the legislature can't overturn it).
 
RedVentrue [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

drjekel_mrhyde: Why in the fark are they even giving out tickets for that shiat? THE CPD simply don't give a fark about tickets.  I could be pissing in the alley while drinking a 40 and they will pass me right the fark up.

CSb: I was peeing in the alley about 5 years back when two women officers rolled up on me, and told me to turn around. I turned around with my cold limp dick in my hand, when one said "we can't arrest him because he's just under 2.5 inches".  They rolled off laughing. Without catching the joke at first, then I figured it  was in reference to our knife law.


Is it indecent exposure if you can cover your whole dick in your hand?
 
Gaddiel [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

RedVentrue: drjekel_mrhyde: Why in the fark are they even giving out tickets for that shiat? THE CPD simply don't give a fark about tickets.  I could be pissing in the alley while drinking a 40 and they will pass me right the fark up.

CSb: I was peeing in the alley about 5 years back when two women officers rolled up on me, and told me to turn around. I turned around with my cold limp dick in my hand, when one said "we can't arrest him because he's just under 2.5 inches".  They rolled off laughing. Without catching the joke at first, then I figured it  was in reference to our knife law.

Is it indecent exposure if you can cover your whole dick in your hand?


If you can't cover it all with your hand it becomes decent exposure. Then we get to extraordinary exposure.
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

WastrelWay: In a less racist society, that data would not be collected and would be of no interest.

I sincerely look forward to mandatory DNA collection to determine everyone's racial composition. The results will be used to determine eligibility for government benefits and reparations for past wrongs and to evaluate the right to complain.


And you got off to such a promising start.
 
BlackChickWhiteAccent [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

My Second Fark Account: WastrelWay: In a less racist society, that data would not be collected and would be of no interest.

What the hell are you even implying? The fact whites deny race is a key reason *why* America is racist.


Thank you darlin. This ^^^, exactly.

For those of y'all who don't know, If you don't hear it from anyone else, you'll hear it from a 51 year old black woman: Saying "I don't see color," is one of the most racist things you can say to a black person. It sounds ignorant, naive, and extremely privileged.

Of course you, "don't see color!" You've never had to work exclusively around dozens, if not hundreds,of black people. I, on the other hand, have always had to work around more whites than folks who look like me. Y'all dominate everything. I have always been in that situation.

You who "don't see color," are rarely, if ever, the only white person in the room. You didn't grow up putting chemicals in your hair that burned, and left sores on your scalp, desperately trying to make your hair straight like a white girl's. You weren't forced to choose between blond, blue eyed Barbie, or Brown haired white skinned Barbie, just so you could play with your white friends. You were never told you couldn't wear your natural hair in any way,because it wasn't acceptable at school (read: acceptable to white people.)

You know your history. You know precisely which county your great grands came from, what their favorite type of foods were, what they did for Christmas dinner, and what color your tartan is. Anything and everything "American" has been shaped and adapted to accommodate your version of whiteness. It's almost as if all lives matter, but white lives matter more.

Of course you don't see color. You've never farking had to.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
i did not see 'CLEAR' on the list so, yes everyone has a color......
 
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Barr just addressed that before the House Judiciary Committee.  He doesn't really care.
 
PickleBarrel
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

WastrelWay: In a less racist society, that data would not be collected and would be of no interest.

I sincerely look forward to mandatory DNA collection to determine everyone's racial composition. The results will be used to determine eligibility for government benefits and reparations for past wrongs and to evaluate the right to complain.


Why would you need DNA tests when you have this?

Oh...and BTW...Go f*ck yourself
 
FarkBucket18 [BareFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I can't help but think ...

RussianPotato [BareFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

BlackChickWhiteAccent: My Second Fark Account: WastrelWay: In a less racist society, that data would not be collected and would be of no interest.

What the hell are you even implying? The fact whites deny race is a key reason *why* America is racist.

Thank you darlin. This ^^^, exactly.

For those of y'all who don't know, If you don't hear it from anyone else, you'll hear it from a 51 year old black woman: Saying "I don't see color," is one of the most racist things you can say to a black person. It sounds ignorant, naive, and extremely privileged.

Of course you, "don't see color!" You've never had to work exclusively around dozens, if not hundreds,of black people. I, on the other hand, have always had to work around more whites than folks who look like me. Y'all dominate everything. I have always been in that situation.

You who "don't see color," are rarely, if ever, the only white person in the room. You didn't grow up putting chemicals in your hair that burned, and left sores on your scalp, desperately trying to make your hair straight like a white girl's. You weren't forced to choose between blond, blue eyed Barbie, or Brown haired white skinned Barbie, just so you could play with your white friends. You were never told you couldn't wear your natural hair in any way,because it wasn't acceptable at school (read: acceptable to white people.)

You know your history. You know precisely which county your great grands came from, what their favorite type of foods were, what they did for Christmas dinner, and what color your tartan is. Anything and everything "American" has been shaped and adapted to accommodate your version of whiteness. It's almost as if all lives matter, but white lives matter more.

Of course you don't see color. You've never farking had to.


I'm sorry, I couldn't get through your first paragraph without my eyes rolling so severely they fell out of my head.

Although from skimming your post it seems you personally made a lot of poor decisions in your life that you wish to blame an entire race for.
 
JesseL [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
A certain farker just got bumped to a darker shade of red and from "idiot" to "racist idiot".
 
Gaddiel [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

RussianPotato: BlackChickWhiteAccent: My Second Fark Account: WastrelWay: In a less racist society, that data would not be collected and would be of no interest.

What the hell are you even implying? The fact whites deny race is a key reason *why* America is racist.

Thank you darlin. This ^^^, exactly.

For those of y'all who don't know, If you don't hear it from anyone else, you'll hear it from a 51 year old black woman: Saying "I don't see color," is one of the most racist things you can say to a black person. It sounds ignorant, naive, and extremely privileged.

Of course you, "don't see color!" You've never had to work exclusively around dozens, if not hundreds,of black people. I, on the other hand, have always had to work around more whites than folks who look like me. Y'all dominate everything. I have always been in that situation.

You who "don't see color," are rarely, if ever, the only white person in the room. You didn't grow up putting chemicals in your hair that burned, and left sores on your scalp, desperately trying to make your hair straight like a white girl's. You weren't forced to choose between blond, blue eyed Barbie, or Brown haired white skinned Barbie, just so you could play with your white friends. You were never told you couldn't wear your natural hair in any way,because it wasn't acceptable at school (read: acceptable to white people.)

You know your history. You know precisely which county your great grands came from, what their favorite type of foods were, what they did for Christmas dinner, and what color your tartan is. Anything and everything "American" has been shaped and adapted to accommodate your version of whiteness. It's almost as if all lives matter, but white lives matter more.

Of course you don't see color. You've never farking had to.

I'm sorry, I couldn't get through your first paragraph without my eyes rolling so severely they fell out of my head.

Although from skimming your post it seems you personally made a lot of poor decisions in ...


Yes we understand it's difficult for you to read longer posts. Your lips start to get tired. Here's a nice image for you.
FarkBucket18 [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

BlackChickWhiteAccent: My Second Fark Account: WastrelWay: In a less racist society, that data would not be collected and would be of no interest.

What the hell are you even implying? The fact whites deny race is a key reason *why* America is racist.

Thank you darlin. This ^^^, exactly.

For those of y'all who don't know, If you don't hear it from anyone else, you'll hear it from a 51 year old black woman: Saying "I don't see color," is one of the most racist things you can say to a black person. It sounds ignorant, naive, and extremely privileged.

Of course you, "don't see color!" You've never had to work exclusively around dozens, if not hundreds,of black people. I, on the other hand, have always had to work around more whites than folks who look like me. Y'all dominate everything. I have always been in that situation.

You who "don't see color," are rarely, if ever, the only white person in the room. You didn't grow up putting chemicals in your hair that burned, and left sores on your scalp, desperately trying to make your hair straight like a white girl's. You weren't forced to choose between blond, blue eyed Barbie, or Brown haired white skinned Barbie, just so you could play with your white friends. You were never told you couldn't wear your natural hair in any way,because it wasn't acceptable at school (read: acceptable to white people.)

You know your history. You know precisely which county your great grands came from, what their favorite type of foods were, what they did for Christmas dinner, and what color your tartan is. Anything and everything "American" has been shaped and adapted to accommodate your version of whiteness. It's almost as if all lives matter, but white lives matter more.

Of course you don't see color. You've never farking had to.


This is actually a great take. Now, please explain how we never see white kids doing any of the following:

https://dailymemphian.com/article/157​0​2/police-respond-to-crowd-at-golf-and-​games-family-park

https://www.cleveland.com/metro/2011/​1​2/flash_mobs_cleveland_heights_f.html

https://fox8.com/news/more-than-500-t​e​ens-involved-in-beachwood-place-distur​bance/

https://fox8.com/news/police-respond-​t​o-large-fight-at-valley-view-cinemark/​

I get that systemic racism is a bad thing. What I don't get is why this is considered acceptable behavior.
 
JAGChem82 [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Uncontrolled_Jibe: So, If they Government can enforce a mask mandate and close bars, then surely, it can use the same emergency powers to suspend the open container law.

Y'all get back to beating at the branches again.  Sure worked for Eric Garner.   This idea of only worrying about how equally distributed the negative externalities of bad law are might not be working as well as some of y'all think.

I've even see calls for the return of Prohibition here in NOLA after the mayor banned alcohol to go from bars.   Still can get a half pint of Jack and a coke from the grocery.


I think a good deal of Farkers forget something when they call for LE to ticket or fine non-mask wearers and the like.

Those same ticketers in LE are from the same departments that always get in trouble for police brutality and such, and that's even in the most liberal cities. All the NYPD (and other agencies) will do when a mandatory mask mandate is in place is hang out around the ghetto and find some idiots wandering around without masks, make a fuss at giving them a ticket, and when it escalates by the cop's hand, get a chance to enact some brutality.

Cops aren't going to be arresting Trumpers for not wearing masks: that would make their job FAAAAAARRRR more difficult, they'll go after "easy pickings" first.
 
Zeb Hesselgresser [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

baronm: If this counts as investigative journalism, standards have fallen very, very low.



 
Biden: 'We Choose Truth Over Facts'
Youtube DFPH4NCHZZo
 
RussianPotato [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

FarkBucket18: This is actually a great take. Now, please explain how we never see white kids doing any of the following:

https://dailymemphian.com/article/1570​2/police-respond-to-crowd-at-golf-and-​games-family-park

https://www.cleveland.com/metro/2011/1​2/flash_mobs_cleveland_heights_f.html

https://fox8.com/news/more-than-500-te​ens-involved-in-beachwood-place-distur​bance/

https://fox8.com/news/police-respond-t​o-large-fight-at-valley-view-cinemark/

I get that systemic racism is a bad thing. What I don't get is why this is considered acceptable behavior.


Forget it.  She'll probably say white people made them act like that.  I kind of noticed she wasn't big on personal responsibility when she blamed all white people for her frying her hair with some chemicals.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
i am white and don't drink outside...

should i start to try and balance the numbers...???
 
JesseL [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

FarkBucket18: This is actually a great take. Now, please explain how we never see white kids doing any of the following:

https://dailymemphian.com/article/1570​2/police-respond-to-crowd-at-golf-and-​games-family-park

https://www.cleveland.com/metro/2011/1​2/flash_mobs_cleveland_heights_f.html

https://fox8.com/news/more-than-500-te​ens-involved-in-beachwood-place-distur​bance/

https://fox8.com/news/police-respond-t​o-large-fight-at-valley-view-cinemark/

I get that systemic racism is a bad thing. What I don't get is why this is considered acceptable behavior.


The only one of those links that wasn't vague or broken showed a lot of white kids in the crowd.

Also, are you really keeping a list of what you see as "black kids gone wild" incidents? Yikes.
 
