 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Guardian)   If you build it, they will come. From Hong Kong. To the middle of Ireland?   (theguardian.com) divider line
32
    More: Interesting, Hong Kong, Dublin, Hong Kong people, The Guardian, Republic of Ireland, Cantonese people, Ivan Ko, Ireland  
•       •       •

784 clicks; posted to Main » on 28 Jul 2020 at 6:59 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



32 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I've been to a couple of Irish Pubs in Hong Kong, so I'll allow it
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There's some land free on Craggy Island.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Full episode if you don't know it.
American Reacts to Father Ted (#3)
Youtube XRQKU3gHGkc
 
halifaxdatageek [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
tl;dr "Can we build a massive city in the middle of nowhere in your country, and populate it with 500,000 immigrants?"

"We'd rather you just move to our existing cities."

"Alright, I'll get back to you."
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's too bad we couldn't get all the HKers out before China closes the borders to prevent more money from leaving the country.

Canada has Richmond. The US has San Francisco. Why not a shiny new Chinatown in Ireland?
 
perigee
‘’ 1 hour ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: It's too bad we couldn't get all the HKers out before China closes the borders to prevent more money from leaving the country.

Canada has Richmond. The US has San Francisco. Why not a shiny new Chinatown in Ireland?


I know this is pretty me-centric, but I am not allowed to immigrate to Ireland  because I don't do any job better than any EU residents.

Seems to me thats a lot of HKers that better have to prove a similar superiority
 
Crewmannumber6
‘’ 1 hour ago  
People already live there
 
jsmilky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
that's racist
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: It's too bad we couldn't get all the HKers out before China closes the borders to prevent more money from leaving the country.

Canada has Richmond. The US has San Francisco. Why not a shiny new Chinatown in Ireland?


Boris has offered to give three million HK citizens the right to move to the UK, which has pissed off China.
 
Crewmannumber6
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jsmilky: that's racist


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

perigee: I know this is pretty me-centric, but I am not allowed to immigrate to Ireland  because I don't do any job better than any EU residents.

Seems to me thats a lot of HKers that better have to prove a similar superiority


See link above. Boris has offered them the right to come to the UK. Which means they could get full British citizenship, which in turn would let them live and work in Ireland since the UK and Ireland free movement.
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Crewmannumber6: jsmilky: that's racist

[Fark user image 425x180] [View Full Size image _x_]


"apart"? Surely that should have been "a part"?
 
Crewmannumber6
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Carter Pewterschmidt: Crewmannumber6: jsmilky: that's racist

[Fark user image 425x180] [View Full Size image _x_]

"apart"? Surely that should have been "a part"?


Yes it should have. So sue me. Still a funny scene from a great movie.
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

perigee: We Ate the Necco Wafers: It's too bad we couldn't get all the HKers out before China closes the borders to prevent more money from leaving the country.

Canada has Richmond. The US has San Francisco. Why not a shiny new Chinatown in Ireland?

I know this is pretty me-centric, but I am not allowed to immigrate to Ireland  because I don't do any job better than any EU residents.

Seems to me thats a lot of HKers that better have to prove a similar superiority


Bit of a different situation if there's a refugee crisis and people are fleeing authoritarian oppression.
 
DRTFA
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

halifaxdatageek: tl;dr "Can we build a massive city in the middle of nowhere in your country, and populate it with 500,000 immigrants?"

"We'd rather you just move to our existing cities."

"Alright, I'll get back to you."


Off by a factor of 10.

/ Your point is still valid though.
 
uncleacid [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I wonder how Danny Boy sounds in Chinese?
 
bluewave69
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
idk 300k of those that moved to canada in 97 moved back to hong kong because the economic prospect where better. curious how moving to the irish country side would pan out.
 
Crewmannumber6
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Crewmannumber6: Carter Pewterschmidt: Crewmannumber6: jsmilky: that's racist

[Fark user image 425x180] [View Full Size image _x_]

"apart"? Surely that should have been "a part"?

Yes it should have. So sue me. Still a funny scene from a great movie.


Anyway here's the scene (nsfw language)

The Guard - "I thought only black lads are drug dealers?"
Youtube Pp37jdduMbI
 
KidKorporate
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Asian chicks with Irish accents, eh?

i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

iron de havilland: perigee: We Ate the Necco Wafers: It's too bad we couldn't get all the HKers out before China closes the borders to prevent more money from leaving the country.

Canada has Richmond. The US has San Francisco. Why not a shiny new Chinatown in Ireland?

I know this is pretty me-centric, but I am not allowed to immigrate to Ireland  because I don't do any job better than any EU residents.

Seems to me thats a lot of HKers that better have to prove a similar superiority

Bit of a different situation if there's a refugee crisis and people are fleeing authoritarian oppression.


Maybe he's American.
 
Crewmannumber6
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

KidKorporate: Asian chicks with Irish accents, eh?

[i.kym-cdn.com image 250x248]


Just think Cho Chang in the Harry Potter movies. Sure, her accent is Scottish, but still.
 
halifaxdatageek [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

DRTFA: halifaxdatageek: tl;dr "Can we build a massive city in the middle of nowhere in your country, and populate it with 500,000 immigrants?"

"We'd rather you just move to our existing cities."

"Alright, I'll get back to you."

Off by a factor of 10.

/ Your point is still valid though.


"Ko's original pitch - reported by the Times last weekend - envisaged an autonomous city for 500,000 Hongkongers over 500 sq km."

I went with comedy over strict accuracy :P
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
A panel of expert advisors has already been assembled for the project.
Fark user image
 
Fara Clark [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I heard an idea floated back when the UK turned control over to china.
The US buys the Baja peninsula from Mexico.
Declare it a free trade zone
All the HK businesses relocate there.
Cheap labor from Mexico
There where a few more details
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Crewmannumber6: Carter Pewterschmidt: Crewmannumber6: jsmilky: that's racist

[Fark user image 425x180] [View Full Size image _x_]

"apart"? Surely that should have been "a part"?

Yes it should have. So sue me. Still a funny scene from a great movie.


I wasn't blaming you. Whoever did the subtitles.

It could have been worse.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Ko has pitched the plan, which would include schools that teach in Cantonese

That could be interesting. Under Irish law all schools are required to offer classes in Irish, but not in English. They might end up with a community speaking only Cantonese and Irish.
 
halifaxdatageek [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
For the lulz, went and found a list of Irish counties by population.

If built at the original 500k spec, it would overnight become the country's third largest city (within a few percentage points).

Like if they'd asked Canada "You already have Calgary and Edmonton, can we build a third city just as big out in the middle of the Prairies?" :P

People forget that Ireland has about the population of Los Angeles. Like, the entire country.
 
Boe [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: It's too bad we couldn't get all the HKers out before China closes the borders to prevent more money from leaving the country.

Canada has Richmond. The US has San Francisco. Why not a shiny new Chinatown in Ireland?


I was in Dublin for St. Patrick's Day about 15 years ago.  Before the parade started up that day, I got into a conversation with a woman who was probably in her late 70s who had lived in Dublin her whole life.  She talked about her children now living and working in different parts of the world, and how so many things had changed in her lifetime, to include a Union Jack appearing in the parade.  She said that at one time someone with a lot of money from China proposed creating a Chinatown in Dublin, and it was turned down.  She said they didn't like the idea of having one ethnic group concentrated in one area.  I don't know if it's true or accurate, but I could see how that might be objectionable, considering the historical religious and political divisions between Catholic Republicans who may identify as Irish, and Protestant Unionists who may identify as British, particularly the actual physical neighborhood divisions in Belfast.
 
Crewmannumber6
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
So native Irish will be displaced by plantation again. Let's look and see how that went the last...oh dear.
 
DigitalDirt
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Gordon Bennett: Ko has pitched the plan, which would include schools that teach in Cantonese

That could be interesting. Under Irish law all schools are required to offer classes in Irish, but not in English. They might end up with a community speaking only Cantonese and Irish.


No the Chinese are smart, they would learn English.
 
RedVentrue [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

DRTFA: halifaxdatageek: tl;dr "Can we build a massive city in the middle of nowhere in your country, and populate it with 500,000 immigrants?"

"We'd rather you just move to our existing cities."

"Alright, I'll get back to you."

Off by a factor of 10.

/ Your point is still valid though.


Original proposal was 500k
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

DigitalDirt: Gordon Bennett: Ko has pitched the plan, which would include schools that teach in Cantonese

That could be interesting. Under Irish law all schools are required to offer classes in Irish, but not in English. They might end up with a community speaking only Cantonese and Irish.

No the Chinese are smart, they would learn English.


For purely practical reasons I expect they would teach English. As they plan to teach in Cantonese and will be required to teach Irish they're likely to end up with schools teaching in three languages like the ones in Luxembourg do. Four if you count the increasingly common classes in English.
 
Displayed 32 of 32 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.