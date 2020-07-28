 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Lincoln Journal Star)   And the Lord God spoke to Benjamin and said, "Build thee an ark. Well, more like a 'party barge.' You can use your old lawn mower engine. Oh, and put a water cannon on it 'cause that'll be super-sweet." The word of the Lord   (journalstar.com) divider line
23
    More: Cool, Steering, John Deere, House, Time, Keg, Brewing, old Heileman beer keg, Wave  
•       •       •

1407 clicks; posted to Main » on 28 Jul 2020 at 2:50 PM (54 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



23 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
mjjt [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"I have a lot of wives who are mad at me," he said. "Because I put ideas in their husbands' heads."

+1
 
mjjt [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As far as I can tell, the tractor is there purely for the steering wheel and the seat?

There must be a better way that doesn't take up that much room.

That said, that's my idea of a lake boat for fishing.
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"and the lord did sayeth to benjamin 'bring two of every alcohol unto thy ark'"
 
LaChanz
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I just came in from installing a stereo unit in my boat. Now this guy has me looking at the old Wheelhorse in a different light.
 
sourballs
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Flying the flag while sitting on it. Truly the American way
 
Keyser_Soze_Death [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
What's a cubit??
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
He looked exactly as I thought he would.

Fair winds and following seas, good captain.
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
God said to Benjamin
Build me a barge
Ben said who the hell
Put you in charge?

God said "me"
Ben said "when?"
God said yesterday
At half past ten
Now get to building that barge
Before the tolling bells
Ben asked anything else you want
God said a water cannon would be
Cool as Hell
 
awruk! [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Keyser_Soze_Death: What's a cubit??


It's from here to there.
 
dothemath
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
"I just kind of come up with stuff,"

Yes, now sea travel will be possible and we will be able to trade Natural Light for spices and silks in far away lands.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
He takes that thing out without as much as a floating ring life preserver? That's a recipe for taunting Darwin and warm beer.
 
Oreminer [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Branched Oak sure knows how to draw in those with a mind to party.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
What a farking moron!
 
hamsack
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Complete with autoplay that I cant seem to find a way to kill.

/close tab
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

sourballs: [Fark user image 425x299]
Flying the flag while sitting on it. Truly the American way


Took a second look to see if by your username, something subtle was being suggested
 
LaChanz
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I'm Your Captain/Closer to Home | Grand Funk Railroad | Lyrics ☾☀
Youtube 8cR1-UAPPos
 
petec [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

mjjt: As far as I can tell, the tractor is there purely for the steering wheel and the seat?

There must be a better way that doesn't take up that much room.

That said, that's my idea of a lake boat for fishing.


the 2x4 framed canopy is a nice touch
 
Snargi
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
That Yamaha 40 hp motor probably cost more than everything else put together.

Now for something apropos.
Craig Morgan - Redneck Yacht Club (Official Video)
Youtube uI7Ghu1FpnQ
 
Oreminer [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

mjjt: As far as I can tell, the tractor is there purely for the steering wheel and the seat?

There must be a better way that doesn't take up that much room.

That said, that's my idea of a lake boat for fishing.


Dude isn't fishing is trawling for women. That's the perfect setup to do so.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Thanks be to God.
 
Shotgun Justice
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
So he took a pontoon boat and made.....a pontoon boat (+ a lawn mower shell for some reason).  And he added a water pump that sounds like its powered by a two-stroke engine with no muffler.
 
mithras_angel
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I have to admit, he looks exactly like I expected him to.
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
So he made his stripped down pontoon boat into a less stripped down pontoon boat that still looks really farking sketchy.

The next time he's on the news it will be because 12 partygoers drowned when his makeshift shiatboat capsized from a stiff breeze.
 
Displayed 23 of 23 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.