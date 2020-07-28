 Skip to content
(Health.com)   Doctors upset about study calling online bikini photos "blatantly unprofessional" respond by posting bikini photos online. #Medbikini   (health.com) divider line
•       •       •

vudukungfu [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I suppose they will be body shamed for keeping a healthy BMI and staying in shape and not gorging on carbs, and sugar until they need mobility access scooters to scavenge for moar carbs and sugar at the local carbs and sugar outlets.

Lose weight, you fat farks. You'll have a longer lifetime to enjoy.
Don't believe me?
Go visit a old folks home.
Tell me how many fatties you see in there.
Go ahead.

You don't
They never live long enough to go to one.

Bunch of skinny old people in their that, unless they have Alzheimer's can pretty much wipe themselves, and do.
 
SVC_conservative [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

As someone who worked on a bariatric unit, there are plenty of old fat people out there- they just need bigger rooms.


///That being said, getting healthy is good.
 
Combustion [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Helllloooooooo NURSE!!
 
Diagonal [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i2-prod.dailystar.co.ukView Full Size


To quote George Takei: "Oh my!"
 
AngryDragon [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Now this is a protest I can support.
 
swahnhennessy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Well, that came out of nowhere.
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I swear I recognized every word in that headline and I still have no idea what it was saying.
 
Herr Morgenstern
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Where can one find the full flood of doctors in bikinis? Asking for a friend.
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

If we want to save Social Security we need to make sure the fatties stay fat and die sooner.  Also, deny them Medicare.  That will solve all problems for the Millenials/Xers.
 
bismark189
‘’ 1 hour ago  
https://mobile.twitter.com/thekinkyme​d​girl

You. Are. Welcome.
 
Abox [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Diagonal: [i2-prod.dailystar.co.uk image 328x424]

To quote George Takei: "Oh my!"


That looks doctored.
 
Yellow Beard
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Diagonal: [i2-prod.dailystar.co.uk image 328x424]

To quote George Takei: "Oh my!"


She used to be my Dr. The last time I had an appointment she told me I had to stop masturbating. I asked her why and she said because I'm trying to examine you.
 
bronskrat
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I applaud the study's authors method of tricking doctors into wearing bikinis.
 
LewDux [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Warning: article contains word misogyny used by woman
 
RobotSpider
‘’ 1 hour ago  

vudukungfu: Lose weight, you fat farks.


It's encouraging comments like that that will really win them over. I promise you, the more vocal you are about your hatred of fatties, the less likely it is to motivate people to get out and lose weight.
 
iamskibibitz
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I once dated a woman doing a residency in radiology. She was really good looking too. Would have loved to see her in a bikini or, more to the point, naked.

/Sadly it was neither
 
tom baker's scarf
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
i.gifer.comView Full Size


not a real Dr but played one on TV.
 
desertfool [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I saw one of my doc's Facebook pages once. All kinds of beach pictures. Swimsuit - check. Husband and kids - check. Tropical looking drink in hand - check. Yep, how unprofessional. I still haven't gotten off my fainting couch.
 
Aardvark Inc.
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Herr Morgenstern: Where can one find the full flood of doctors in bikinis? Asking for a friend.



Is there an organization called 'Médecins Sans bikinis'?

\asking for the same friend
 
chitownmike
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

If we want to save Social Security we need to make sure the fatties stay fat and die sooner.  Also, deny them Medicare.  That will solve all problems for the Millenials/Xers.


We could just skip that whole, long, drawn out process and kill all the fatties...
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

If we used them for fuel imagine the cost savings on natural gas.
 
OtherLittleGuy [BareFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
api.discovery.comView Full Size


Dr. Bikini! She'll save us!
 
orbister
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

xxBirdMadGirlxx: I swear I recognized every word in that headline and I still have no idea what it was saying.


Yahoo Serious Festival?
 
Witchyman
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

bismark189: https://mobile.twitter.com/thekinkyme​d​girl

You. Are. Welcome.


She sells Gryffindor wrong.

Moron.
 
dennysgod
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Flappyhead
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
If their hands are steady and they save lives I don't care if my doctor spends his weekend getting pegged by woman bodybuilders while blasted on wine coolers.
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

LewDux: Warning: article contains word misogyny used by woman


Is there a male version of the "triggered" GIF?
 
orbister
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
The original article's point seems to have been that young doctors are making social media posts which could later adversely influence potential patients. The real question is whether bikini/speedo pictures actually do that, or whether they are projecting prudery. If it's a real effect, the warning is valid.
 
robodog [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I learned 2 things from following the hashtag, there are a lot of docs out there with amazing bodies, and Twitter removing the 140 character limit was a great thing for public discourse.
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Witchyman: bismark189: https://mobile.twitter.com/thekinkymed​girl

You. Are. Welcome.

She sells Gryffindor wrong.

Moron.


Sells?
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I wonder if Dr. Rohin Francis will go after this on YouTube.
 
El Rich-o
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Who the fark wants to end up living in an old people's home?

Or for that matter,being an old person full stop?
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
My wife isn't on twitter but she's a farking bad ass doctor, wife and mom and wears a bikini and drinks at the beach like a normal farking human

Why would you brag about your wife being a terrible proctologist?
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
What docs do on their off time is none of my business as long as it is not a health risk (AND not a sign of an Adrenalin junkie IF said doctor was performing anything dangerous on me. I'd prefer the risk averse doc).
That said, I've met doctors who were dressed like they were going on a night out WHILE on the job.

/why, yes, I am judgmental
//we all are
///that's why most doctors still wear the whites, even though it serves no functional purpose (I mean color and design, not as a protective layer, and even then, eye doctors don't need much protective layers)
 
PvtStash
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
And no one involved in this had any notions of reverse psychology at work, no one in anyway noticed the trend of
"I do what i want, and what i want is whatever you said not to do."
the web is not flooded by fresh free bikini pics by way of psychological manipulation at all, we're awash in fresh free bikini pics  because of personal freedom.
yeah that's the ticket. ;)
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

big pig peaches: My wife isn't on twitter but she's a farking bad ass doctor, wife and mom and wears a bikini and drinks at the beach like a normal farking human

Why would you brag about your wife being a terrible proctologist?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LewDux [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Tapekini?

KLF - America What Time is Love
Youtube 3dGj9h8ggCc

http://labnewsnetwork.blogspot.com/20​1​0/11/from-pop-charts-to-laboratory.htm​l
 
snowybunting [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

bismark189: https://mobile.twitter.com/thekinkyme​d​girl

You. Are. Welcome.



She seems fun.
 
GnomePaladin
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Hmm.  Not sure you're making the argument you think you're making.

:-)
 
shut_it_down
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

orbister: The original article's point seems to have been that young doctors are making social media posts which could later adversely influence potential patients. The real question is whether bikini/speedo pictures actually do that, or whether they are projecting prudery. If it's a real effect, the warning is valid.


Let the prudes have their prude doctors, then. People should be allowed to act like human beings in their off hours without being shamed by others in their profession. Frankly, the people old enough to care that their surgeon wore a bikini at the beach (gasp!) are the people least likely to even know how to search for the doctor online.
 
alex10294
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Both of the journal editors were named Peter. Not the authors, but still worth a chuckle from me.
 
Snargi
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
The few times I've been in the hospital, I've never had nurses I would want to see in a bikini. It must be a curse. It's the same with flying. There's no "coffee, tea, or me" thoughts with the old battleaxe crew.
 
Candygram for Mongo
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

big pig peaches: My wife isn't on twitter but she's a farking bad ass doctor, wife and mom and wears a bikini and drinks at the beach like a normal farking human

Why would you brag about your wife being a terrible proctologist?


He's just happy she's finally useing the novelty Hulk fist that he got her for Christmas.
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

shut_it_down: orbister: The original article's point seems to have been that young doctors are making social media posts which could later adversely influence potential patients. The real question is whether bikini/speedo pictures actually do that, or whether they are projecting prudery. If it's a real effect, the warning is valid.

Let the prudes have their prude doctors, then. People should be allowed to act like human beings in their off hours without being shamed by others in their profession. Frankly, the people old enough to care that their surgeon wore a bikini at the beach (gasp!) are the people least likely to even know how to search for the doctor online.


Fark user imageView Full Size


"Seriously baby, I can prescribe anything that I want!"
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
How dare medical professionals have lives outside of a hospital?

Work-life balance motherf*ckers: do you speak it?
 
Mukster
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

edmo: I saw one of my doc's Facebook pages once. All kinds of beach pictures. Swimsuit - check. Husband and kids - check. Tropical looking drink in hand - check. Yep, how unprofessional. I still haven't gotten off my fainting couch.


You may want to see your doctor about that apparent long term fainting spell - sounds concerning...
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
PNW: Usual appropriate beachwear is jeans and sweatshirt
 
JNowe
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Boy, I sure hate it when doctors post nude photos of themselves on the internet.  It seems so unprofessional.

*waits*
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
"We will judge you.  We won't tell you we're judging you.  But we will."
 
