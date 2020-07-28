 Skip to content
 
(Reuters)   In 2016, man escapes North Korea, and defects to the South. In 2020, facing a criminal investigation for sexual assault in South Korea, he decides to defect BACK to North Korea. Oh, and he's showing symptoms of the Coronavirus. The Aristocrats   (reuters.com) divider line
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I'm willing to bet he'd find it much easier in a South Korean prison than a North Korean one.

Unless, of course, he was a fake defector.
 
Elegy [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

dittybopper: I'm willing to bet he'd find it much easier in a South Korean prison than a North Korean one.

Unless, of course, he was a fake defector.


Humans are weird. Unless he was a fake defector, he had already illegally crossed one of the most secure borders in the entire world. And yet, when faced with seemingly insurmountable his life challenges in South Korea, he decided to try to return to what he knew.

Just go on dude. If South Korea isn't home, find a new border to cross. Keep finding new borders and crossing them until you find a new home.

You literally can't go back again. Not in time, not in space. The act of illegally crossing that first border put paid to that idea.

Some acts irrevocably change everything that comes after them. Defecting from your nation of birth is one of them.

Just keep going until you find some corner of the globe where you can call home and find a bit of peace.
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's going to be a much shorter trip this time.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
yeah....good luck with all that, pal.
 
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Elegy: dittybopper: I'm willing to bet he'd find it much easier in a South Korean prison than a North Korean one.

Unless, of course, he was a fake defector.

Humans are weird. Unless he was a fake defector, he had already illegally crossed one of the most secure borders in the entire world. And yet, when faced with seemingly insurmountable his life challenges in South Korea, he decided to try to return to what he knew.

Just go on dude. If South Korea isn't home, find a new border to cross. Keep finding new borders and crossing them until you find a new home.

You literally can't go back again. Not in time, not in space. The act of illegally crossing that first border put paid to that idea.

Some acts irrevocably change everything that comes after them. Defecting from your nation of birth is one of them.

Just keep going until you find some corner of the globe where you can call home and find a bit of peace.


He's facing sexual assault charges.  You shouldn't be encouraging him to run.

You should be encouraging him to man up and answer the charges.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I feel like NK authorities don't get weepy when they hear the story of the prodigal son. Especially not a diseased one.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
No he's crossing the border to get to that sweet socialist healthcare I keep hearing about.
 
Killer Cars
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
South Korea has identified the man only by his surname, Kim

Well that sure narrows it down.
 
fanbladesaresharp
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Elegy: dittybopper: I'm willing to bet he'd find it much easier in a South Korean prison than a North Korean one.

Unless, of course, he was a fake defector.

Humans are weird. Unless he was a fake defector, he had already illegally crossed one of the most secure borders in the entire world. And yet, when faced with seemingly insurmountable his life challenges in South Korea, he decided to try to return to what he knew.

Just go on dude. If South Korea isn't home, find a new border to cross. Keep finding new borders and crossing them until you find a new home.

You literally can't go back again. Not in time, not in space. The act of illegally crossing that first border put paid to that idea.

Some acts irrevocably change everything that comes after them. Defecting from your nation of birth is one of them.

Just keep going until you find some corner of the globe where you can call home and find a bit of peace.


Welp, he can come to my corner of CA and grow weed I guess. Hell there's people here from all corners of the planet doing it.
 
dothemath
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
For his next trick he will be investigating government corruption in Moscow.
 
Geotpf [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Having North Korea claim he has Covid smacks of too cute by half.  "Nope, no Covid here until this dastardly capitalist pig brought it here!'
 
Magorn [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Elegy: dittybopper: I'm willing to bet he'd find it much easier in a South Korean prison than a North Korean one.

Unless, of course, he was a fake defector.

Humans are weird. Unless he was a fake defector, he had already illegally crossed one of the most secure borders in the entire world. And yet, when faced with seemingly insurmountable his life challenges in South Korea, he decided to try to return to what he knew.

Just go on dude. If South Korea isn't home, find a new border to cross. Keep finding new borders and crossing them until you find a new home.

You literally can't go back again. Not in time, not in space. The act of illegally crossing that first border put paid to that idea.

Some acts irrevocably change everything that comes after them. Defecting from your nation of birth is one of them.

Just keep going until you find some corner of the globe where you can call home and find a bit of peace.


Unless...

I'm not sure how SK intelligence feels about covert ops against the North these days...but if you had a guy you knew had Covid and might not make it, if he REALLY hated his former country, he might volunteer to go all "human time bomb" on them
 
Random Anonymous Blackmail [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Oddly suspicious, suspiciously odd
 
Prince George [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

dittybopper: I'm willing to bet he'd find it much easier in a South Korean prison than a North Korean one.

Unless, of course, he was a fake defector.


Well, since they didn't shoot him and pretend they never saw him I'll go with fake defector.
 
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Prince George: dittybopper: I'm willing to bet he'd find it much easier in a South Korean prison than a North Korean one.

Unless, of course, he was a fake defector.

Well, since they didn't shoot him and pretend they never saw him I'll go with fake defector.


Why?

I'd assume they'd put it all over the news, and have a big show trial accusing him of being a South Korean spy and saboteur being used to spread COVID-19 as a biological weapon, then execute him for whatever the Korean equivalent of pour encourager les autreshappens to be.
 
