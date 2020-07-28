 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Science Magazine)   The real world around us is made of cubessssss. Punching a tree for wood however is still not a good idea   (sciencemag.org) divider line
15
    More: Interesting, Regular polyhedron, Plato, Fragment, Fragmentation, Cube, Polyhedron, Geology, Platonic solid  
•       •       •

324 clicks; posted to Main » on 28 Jul 2020 at 12:17 PM (19 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



15 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
urger [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Third Man [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


He knew it all along.
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I recommend Sevtech Ages if you want a more immersive minecraft experience.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
i am not watching murder porn...right now.
 
TimeCubeFan
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
As you can tell from my Fark handle, I'm happy to hear this!
 
Sexy Jesus [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
To not know cube is to know death!
Teenagers eat four navel oranges.
College educated liars don't get it!
But how are they lying if they don't get it?
Get off my math lawn.
Where's the Tylenol?
 
PyroStock
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
betty swollocks
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Ask any wombat
 
Ty Webb
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
You have 30 minutes to move your cube
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I am more of a Rhombohedron fan myself
 
MSBFDffpm
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Resistance is Futile.
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

The Third Man: [Fark user image 425x318]

He knew it all along.


STUPID AND EVIL
 
MSBFDffpm
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I don't really see what the fuss is all about?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 15 of 15 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.