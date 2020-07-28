 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The Hill)   Florida Man ups his game, scores nearly $4 million in fake PPP loans. He might have gotten away with it too, if authorities hadn't gotten suspicious of his near-simultaneous purchase of a $318,000 2020 Lamborghini Huracan registered to his company   (thehill.com) divider line
19
    More: Florida, Fraud, United States Department of Justice, Pleading, financial institution, Finance, Cause of action, Mortgage loan, Debt  
•       •       •

548 clicks; posted to Main » on 28 Jul 2020 at 10:20 AM (46 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



19 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Diogenes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"In the days and weeks following the disbursement of PPP funds, the complaint alleges that Hines did not make payroll payments that he claimed on his loan applications."

I hope every one of his employees sue him.

From another source:

"David is a legitimate business owner who, like millions of Americans, suffered financially during the Pandemic," said Chad Piotrowski, Hines's attorney, in a statement to The Washington Post. "While the allegations appear very serious, especially in light of the Pandemic, David is anxious to tell his side of the story when the time comes."

"FREE LAMBORGHINI BIATCHES!!!"

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
These PPA loans, and all the government assistance, should have been like Canada. If you ask for it, you'll get it.

But in a few months when this is all over and we do the audits, so help you God if you've farked us over.
 
Recoil Therapy [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Understands completely...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Your mistake was not letting the right people wet their beak.
 
Yanks_RSJ
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
media1.giphy.comView Full Size
 
dragonchild
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Florida's next Governor?
 
puzzled
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Imagine all of the ones that they won't catch.
 
Daer21 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Gubbo: These PPA loans, and all the government assistance, should have been like Canada. If you ask for it, you'll get it.

But in a few months when this is all over and we do the audits, so help you God if you've farked us over.


If you're intending to commit massive fraud against your government and you don't have an exit strategy to a country that doesn't have an extradition treaty, you're an idiot.
 
madgonad [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Gubbo: These PPA loans, and all the government assistance, should have been like Canada. If you ask for it, you'll get it.

But in a few months when this is all over and we do the audits, so help you God if you've farked us over.


Not in America.

We are a terrible people that will always decide to lie, cheat, and steal if possible. PPP had a limited pool of funds (that ran out quickly) so we really needed to make sure the right people were getting it.
 
Yellow Beard
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Must have been a Performante to list for that much. A regular Hurrican is roughly $230k.
 
alex10294
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Daer21: Gubbo: These PPA loans, and all the government assistance, should have been like Canada. If you ask for it, you'll get it.

But in a few months when this is all over and we do the audits, so help you God if you've farked us over.

If you're intending to commit massive fraud against your government and you don't have an exit strategy to a country that doesn't have an extradition treaty, you're an idiot.


Yup. It's easy enough to buy a car in a nice tax shelter country and turn the check into buried gold or bitcoin. He's just doing it wrong.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

alex10294: Daer21: Gubbo: These PPA loans, and all the government assistance, should have been like Canada. If you ask for it, you'll get it.

But in a few months when this is all over and we do the audits, so help you God if you've farked us over.

If you're intending to commit massive fraud against your government and you don't have an exit strategy to a country that doesn't have an extradition treaty, you're an idiot.

Yup. It's easy enough to buy a car in a nice tax shelter country and turn the check into buried gold or bitcoin. He's just doing it wrong.


Hoo boy let me tell you how wrong you are with that lol.

5 months fighting with those bastards at Tesla to get my car delivered to the port in Miami...
 
TotallyRealNotFake
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
What he should of done was send that $318,000.00 to the Trump Donations that way when he's caught.
Trump will personally forgive him and the guy walks away with $4 Million and then go out and buy all his Penis Extension Toys.
 
ChipNASA
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
"You said PP!!"

(Inner 6 year old runs away furiously giggling..)
 
digidorm [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Gubbo: These PPA loans, and all the government assistance, should have been like Canada. If you ask for it, you'll get it.

But in a few months when this is all over and we do the audits, so help you God if you've farked us over.


That's basically how it worked, except it ran out of money, and the penalties (if any) were not well defined. Publishing the list of companies that received funds was a good step (which offloads oversight to public/media who have no direct ability to do anything about it).

Meanwhile I sit here having blown through all my PPP money on payroll by June (like we were supposed to) and now my employees are collecting unemployment while I'm out of money to pay rent on my warehouse space. I couldn't sell my equipment and close even if I wanted to because all my peers/competitors are in the same boat... I'd lose my entire investment. I did not have "entire industry shuts down" on my business plan risks analysis.

But glad to hear about his nice car.
 
digidorm [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I got about $14k which we blew through pretty quick on Payroll since revenue is down literally 95%. Meanwhile there's an electrician in town that got over $1 million despite booming business. Construction is way up because people are remodeling offices while employees work from home. So he's making record revenue while his payroll is paid by the government. And he's probably perfectly compliant with the PPP requirements to the letter.
 
Tad_Waxpole
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Thanks a lot asshole.  This guy is going to become the next Republican Posterboy for Covid Fraud and another excuse why they can't find more relief money.
 
BigSquibowski [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Yep, an idiot. He bought a Lambo. That's a rapper/midlife crisis car for people with little taste.
Yes, I am gatekeeping here. Lambos at a mcmansion are the nouveau riche equivalent of the lifted truck with a rebel flag back window at the trailer park.
 
Daer21 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

BigSquibowski: Yep, an idiot. He bought a Lambo. That's a rapper/midlife crisis car for people with little taste.
Yes, I am gatekeeping here. Lambos at a mcmansion are the nouveau riche equivalent of the lifted truck with a rebel flag back window at the trailer park.


I'm always torn about Lamborghini. They're genuinely great to drive and a usually gorgeous, but are often driven by tossers. OTOH it means they get cheap, and if it was 50k I can't hate. This guy is just a tosser.
 
Displayed 19 of 19 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.