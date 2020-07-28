 Skip to content
(The Advocate)   People will lie to get sex. Now people willing to deny having Covid symptoms and/or a positive test to get sex   (advocate.com) divider line
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Well, if a poll conducted via Facebook, Twitter, and Grindr isn't scientifically valid, I don't know what is. This is how I know, for instance, that the character who most accurately represents my worldview from The Princess Bride is Westley and that the two things I'll have in abundance in 2021 (thanks to a scientific analysis of the starting letters of my name) are alcohol and prozac.
 
pkjun [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
So they found that 4% of respondents both ticked the box saying they had had covid-like symptoms and did not tick the box saying they had informed their partners about any covid symptoms.

They also found that only 35% of respondents reported they had masturbated in the past month.

So maybe not the best survey.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

pkjun: They also found that only 35% of respondents reported they had masturbated in the past month.


So 65% of the respondents lied.
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wouldn't a better lie be, "Hey baby, Covid sex is MIND-blowing!" ??
 
Grungehamster
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Following @SheRatesDogs it is depressing how any time any woman on a dating app says anything about health concerns the dudes to a man say "don't worry, I have the antibodies already." Can't imagine the gay scene being any better.
 
MadHatter500
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bughunter: Wouldn't a better lie be, "Hey baby, Covid sex is MIND-blowing!" ??


leaves you breathless would be a more accurate line
 
stuffy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So a Repeat from every disease ever.
 
halifaxdatageek [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is basically why why not disclosing your HIV status has been illegal for quite a while (in some circumstances).
 
awruk! [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't care, had sex...
 
LarryDan43 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's just a summer cold with a slight fever. I'm sure it's nothing
 
Wave Of Anal Fury
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

People are sometimes willing to lie to get something they want.  Back to you, Chet.
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Old and Busted: HIV Negative

New Hotness: COVID Negative

Also,

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

stuffy: So a Repeat from every disease ever.


And I don't know why they're calling it a stigma, it's not the same at all as AIDS used to be.
 
AngryDragon [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Gay and bi men are reporting record levels of abstinence. But stigma around the virus could be aiding transmission. "

Well that's never happened before...
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
farkers
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

lindalouwho: stuffy: So a Repeat from every disease ever.

And I don't know why they're calling it a stigma, it's not the same at all as AIDS used to be.


Heh.  So true, how quickly society forgets the crass sterotype- and bigotry-driven AIDS stigma.  The same idiots who won't wear masks were the ones saying "durr-hurr AIDS means you  had buttsex!"

Idea:  Start spreading rumors that having a huge weener makes you more susceptible to COVID-19.
 
WillofJ2
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
The amount of people unwilling to admit to herpes no matter what the sexuality
 
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
People who are practiced in denying they have a social disease?
People who are practiced in affirming they have a social disease?

Kinky.  We need someone like this affirming he is leading our country, and that it is not going downhill.
 
Abox [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I got strep throat from a chick who lied about having it.  Found out later that she would lie about anything no matter the cost/return ratio.  I am sure she wouldn't let covid get in the way of her fun.

On the other hand she wouldn't care one whit if someone lied to her so hard to begrudge.
 
BigSquibowski [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Eh, if there's anything that deserves taking a hit from Covid, it's "hookup culture"
 
brizzle365
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
is this the same group that would hide STDs from absolutely everyone (understandably so in the 80'-90's but now?)?

*checks article* huh, not surprised at all really.
 
Prevailing Wind [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


How is it that one of you intrepid photoshoppers hasn't already done the needful?
 
Prevailing Wind [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Man I miss Rugby Jock.
 
Chemlight Battery [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I have faked COVID symptoms to get out of sex with my wife. And I'll do it again if I have to.
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Was the [obvious] tag in quarantine?
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Chemlight Battery: I have faked COVID symptoms to get out of sex with my wife. And I'll do it again if I have to.


I like how she clamps down on me every time she coughs.
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

AngryDragon: "Gay and bi men are reporting record levels of abstinence. But stigma around the virus could be aiding transmission. "

Well that's never happened before...


Should have phrased it as "aids in transmission"
 
Johnny the Tackling Alzheimers Patient [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I see a new business opportunity: Gloryholes featuring Clamping Covid C...
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
LOL, my Realdoll can't catch COVID_19
 
