(Law and Crime)   Riding a bike while black? Of course the police were involved
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you did that to a kid, is it a crime?
 
Diogenes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
He should have obeyed the authorities and stopped being non-white.  This was totally avoidable.
 
TuckFrump [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

edmo: If you did that to a kid, is it a crime?


Silly boy, you know laws don't apply to cops
 
zeroflight222
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
"If you won't wear a helmet to prevent head injury, we'll let you experience what it's like to crash without a helmet."
 
Marcos P
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
They wanted to show him why they were enforcing helmet laws

O.o
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


I made the mistake of reading the comments on the attorney's tweet.

Sure seems like many people from Ridgewood NJ are straight up reactionary racists and applaud their police. 

As a country we're in real trouble
 
chucknasty [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
and people wonder why thousands of protestors show up each night in PDX. fark the police. racist assholes.
 
iamskibibitz
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Latino != black
 
B0redd
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I wanna say something smart but I can't
 
jjorsett
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I like the entrepreneurial spirit of the guy in the background who just walks off with the kid's bike.
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

iamskibibitz: Latino != black


Close enough
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

chucknasty: and people wonder why thousands of protestors show up each night in PDX. fark the police. racist assholes.


And people wonder what happened prior to the video:

In a statement obtained by Law&Crime, police said that the incident started with a large group of bicyclists obstructing traffic and causing safety hazards. Cops said officers were using sirens and verbal commands from a public address system to try to get the group off the road because of safety concerns.

According to the statement, patrol units stopped to speak to the bicyclists about safety and their behavior, but the boy in question "disregarded the safety of others." He rode past an officer, and tried to leave when he was told he would be issued a summons, the police said. They say he resisted when they attempted to take him into custody.

15 year old boys riding and blocking traffic?  There's no WAY that could have happened.
 
Pelvic Splanchnic Ganglion
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
There's a whole lot of story missing here.
 
jjorsett
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

drjekel_mrhyde: iamskibibitz: Latino != black

Close enough


So we could be saving at least one check box on all those forms we fill out.
 
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Still under investigation means they've contacted Sen. Purdue (R) Georgia to borrow his photoshop experts who embellish noses on Jewish opposition candidates.

They want to see if the geniuses can photoshop a bulge in the POC's crotch which marks him as a dangerous person of color or DPOC.
 
kobrakai
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

NotThatGuyAgain: chucknasty: and people wonder why thousands of protestors show up each night in PDX. fark the police. racist assholes.

And people wonder what happened prior to the video:

In a statement obtained by Law&Crime, police said that the incident started with a large group of bicyclists obstructing traffic and causing safety hazards. Cops said officers were using sirens and verbal commands from a public address system to try to get the group off the road because of safety concerns.

According to the statement, patrol units stopped to speak to the bicyclists about safety and their behavior, but the boy in question "disregarded the safety of others." He rode past an officer, and tried to leave when he was told he would be issued a summons, the police said. They say he resisted when they attempted to take him into custody.

15 year old boys riding and blocking traffic?  There's no WAY that could have happened.


i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

jjorsett: I like the entrepreneurial spirit of the guy in the background who just walks off with the kid's bike.


Maybe he was part of the kid's group. I really doubt he would've stole a bike in front of those two cops
 
kobrakai
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Pelvic Splanchnic Ganglion: There's a whole lot of story missing here.


Like what? What would've justified that level of aggression from the police?
 
Animatronik
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
If you ignore a lawful order from the police and are restrained, and you are white, were you restrained because you were white?

/Subby couldn't even get the race right.  Pathetic and triggered-happy.
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
"The EXCESSIVE use of force against this 15-year-old Latinx bicyclist"

It's continually amusing that the majority of people using this term wouldn't fall into the group it purports to describe.
 
Dakai
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Diogenes: He should have obeyed the authorities and stopped being non-white.  This was totally avoidable.


Oh fark you!  He's just a kid.
 
Graffito [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

iamskibibitz: Latino != black


You can be both.
 
RussianPotato [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I have no sympathy for any bike rider in the street.
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Giant Clown Shoe: As a country we're in real trouble


Of becoming a white supremacist police state?

Fark user imageView Full Size


That's our default position.
 
TuckFrump [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I guess we should be happy the kid didn't just get shot in the back, or had a cop stand on his neck. That's pretty standard procedures when dealing with 'racially undesirables'
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

NotThatGuyAgain: chucknasty: and people wonder why thousands of protestors show up each night in PDX. fark the police. racist assholes.

And people wonder what happened prior to the video:

In a statement obtained by Law&Crime, police said that the incident started with a large group of bicyclists obstructing traffic and causing safety hazards. Cops said officers were using sirens and verbal commands from a public address system to try to get the group off the road because of safety concerns.

According to the statement, patrol units stopped to speak to the bicyclists about safety and their behavior, but the boy in question "disregarded the safety of others." He rode past an officer, and tried to leave when he was told he would be issued a summons, the police said. They say he resisted when they attempted to take him into custody.

15 year old boys riding and blocking traffic?  There's no WAY that could have happened.


I bet he smirked at the officers and their dicks fell off.  Nothing is more damaging to an adult man with a fragile ego, than a smirking boy.
 
Dryad
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

BigNumber12: "The EXCESSIVE use of force against this 15-year-old Latinx bicyclist"

It's continually amusing that the majority of people using this term wouldn't fall into the group it purports to describe.


I don't know if paternalistic white colonialism is ever truly 'amusing', but yeah, its a term only used by white people that think they can 'civilize' the brown people.
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Ker_Thwap: NotThatGuyAgain: chucknasty: and people wonder why thousands of protestors show up each night in PDX. fark the police. racist assholes.

And people wonder what happened prior to the video:

In a statement obtained by Law&Crime, police said that the incident started with a large group of bicyclists obstructing traffic and causing safety hazards. Cops said officers were using sirens and verbal commands from a public address system to try to get the group off the road because of safety concerns.

According to the statement, patrol units stopped to speak to the bicyclists about safety and their behavior, but the boy in question "disregarded the safety of others." He rode past an officer, and tried to leave when he was told he would be issued a summons, the police said. They say he resisted when they attempted to take him into custody.

15 year old boys riding and blocking traffic?  There's no WAY that could have happened.

I bet he smirked at the officers and their dicks fell off.  Nothing is more damaging to an adult man with a fragile ego, than a smirking boy.


Who already has a dick bigger than theirs.
 
Graffito [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

NotThatGuyAgain: 15 year old boys riding and blocking traffic?  There's no WAY that could have happened.


Of course it can happen, and I expect the police to be able to deal with teenage recalcitrance without resorting to trumpian "respect mah authoritah - dominate the battlespace" tactics.   It's not a war.  The police failed miserably.
 
meanmutton
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

RussianPotato: I have no sympathy for any bike rider in the street.


Stupid bike rider riding the bike where they are legally required to ride it.
 
Animatronik
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

RussianPotato: I have no sympathy for any bike rider in the street.


That's why I have video recorders on my bike. So that when you run over me, my widow can sue you for all you're worth.
 
4th Horseman
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TuckFrump [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: Ker_Thwap: NotThatGuyAgain: chucknasty: and people wonder why thousands of protestors show up each night in PDX. fark the police. racist assholes.

And people wonder what happened prior to the video:

In a statement obtained by Law&Crime, police said that the incident started with a large group of bicyclists obstructing traffic and causing safety hazards. Cops said officers were using sirens and verbal commands from a public address system to try to get the group off the road because of safety concerns.

According to the statement, patrol units stopped to speak to the bicyclists about safety and their behavior, but the boy in question "disregarded the safety of others." He rode past an officer, and tried to leave when he was told he would be issued a summons, the police said. They say he resisted when they attempted to take him into custody.

15 year old boys riding and blocking traffic?  There's no WAY that could have happened.

I bet he smirked at the officers and their dicks fell off.  Nothing is more damaging to an adult man with a fragile ego, than a smirking boy.

Who already has a dick bigger than theirs.


Of course, that's why they become cops
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Dryad: BigNumber12: "The EXCESSIVE use of force against this 15-year-old Latinx bicyclist"

It's continually amusing that the majority of people using this term wouldn't fall into the group it purports to describe.

I don't know if paternalistic white colonialism is ever truly 'amusing', but yeah, its a term only used by white people


Well, plus Attorney Ben Crump.
 
Graffito [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Ker_Thwap: Nothing is more damaging to an adult man with a fragile ego, than a smirking boy.


Or a woman who won't smile on demand.
 
weirdneighbour
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I see bad things for this kid in future involvement with the police.
 
Rambino [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Animatronik: If you ignore a lawful order from the police and are restrained, and you are white, were you restrained because you were white?

/Subby couldn't even get the race right.  Pathetic and triggered-happy.


No, because you weren't restrained in the first place.

Trick question.
 
MegaLib [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Defund / Abolish the Police
 
Geotpf [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Without knowing the lead up to the video, there's almost no context here.  Cops arrest a 15 year old who was riding a bike.  That's literally all we know.
 
Geotpf [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Graffito: NotThatGuyAgain: 15 year old boys riding and blocking traffic?  There's no WAY that could have happened.

Of course it can happen, and I expect the police to be able to deal with teenage recalcitrance without resorting to trumpian "respect mah authoritah - dominate the battlespace" tactics.   It's not a war.  The police failed miserably.


How?  How do you deal with a kid without arresting him?
 
Zeb Hesselgresser [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MegaLib [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Geotpf: Graffito: NotThatGuyAgain: 15 year old boys riding and blocking traffic?  There's no WAY that could have happened.

Of course it can happen, and I expect the police to be able to deal with teenage recalcitrance without resorting to trumpian "respect mah authoritah - dominate the battlespace" tactics.   It's not a war.  The police failed miserably.

How?  How do you deal with a kid without arresting him?


Caseworkers / social programs.  Defund the police
 
NINEv2
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Geotpf: Graffito: NotThatGuyAgain: 15 year old boys riding and blocking traffic?  There's no WAY that could have happened.

Of course it can happen, and I expect the police to be able to deal with teenage recalcitrance without resorting to trumpian "respect mah authoritah - dominate the battlespace" tactics.   It's not a war.  The police failed miserably.

How?  How do you deal with a kid without arresting him?


Shoot him in the back. Duh.

Seriously, I'm surprised cops aren't being targeted or f*cked up nowadays. Once that starts this shiat is going to get infinitely worse.
 
Graffito [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Geotpf: Graffito: NotThatGuyAgain: 15 year old boys riding and blocking traffic?  There's no WAY that could have happened.

Of course it can happen, and I expect the police to be able to deal with teenage recalcitrance without resorting to trumpian "respect mah authoritah - dominate the battlespace" tactics.   It's not a war.  The police failed miserably.

How?  How do you deal with a kid without arresting him?


Not sure if serious.   Talk to him?   Or, if he flees, let him go.  He's a kid who committed a non-violent nuisance offense.  The rest of the kids are there.  Start talking to them.   They know who he is.   It's called community policing.
 
Gaddiel [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
"The teen was let go when his parents signed a release form, but he was issued four summonses for motor vehicle violations, police said."

I understand you can can moving violations on a bicycle, but how do you get motor vehicle violations while riding something without a motor?
 
Prince George [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

BitwiseShift: Still under investigation means they've contacted Sen. Purdue (R) Georgia to borrow his photoshop experts who embellish noses on Jewish opposition candidates.

They want to see if the geniuses can photoshop a bulge in the POC's crotch which marks him as a dangerous person of color or DPOC.


This being New Jersey I'm sure they're contacting Cardinal Joe Tobin for advice.
 
