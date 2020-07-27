 Skip to content
(CNN) Worst Korea: We have saved the world from future wars because we have nukes (cnn.com)
    North Korea, South Korea, Kim Il-sung, Korean War, nuclear deterrent, Pyongyang, nuclear weapons, US President Donald Trump's summit  
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
The invasion begins in 5 minutes.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
He's not wrong. Nobody is going to war with a North Korea with nukes and a madman who would use them
 
TuckFrump [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
So who's gonna save us when the little mental midget goes full Dr. Evil?
 
TabASlotB [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
"Mission Accomplished"
 
blatz514 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Kim Jong Un says there will be 'no more war on this earth' thanks to North Korea's nuclear weapons

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
litespeed74
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
"Just landed - a long trip, but everybody can now feel much safer than the day I took office," Trump tweetedas he arrived back in Washington. "There is no longer a Nuclear Threat from North Korea."

Just another doozy from the fark stain.
 
SNAFUq
‘’ 1 minute ago  
So he's still alive? Guess he was in the basement this whole time looking for the nukes...

/ what's this mean for everyone's favorite dictator's sister?
 
starsrift
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Well, that's awfully nice of them. A round of tea and coffee for all, then?
 
bluewave69
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Misleading title, that should have been translated as something along "there wont be wars on this soil anymore"
even the article does a better job at showing he was talking about NK not the whole world.

Outlandish Claim like that could be Made by the President of the U.S and people would assume he said that for real, but C'mon NK leadership is not as crazy as the U.S.
 
