(Guardian)   Depressed Belgian woman thought she was a chicken after being found pecking, clucking, crowing, and exploding during sexual arousal   (theguardian.com) divider line
12
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
More likely than you think:

media1.tenor.comView Full Size
 
maddan [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
They wanted to cure her, but the family said not to because frankly, we need the eggs.
 
Boo_Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Badmoodman: More likely than you think:

[media1.tenor.com image 480x326] [View Full Size image _x_]


Needs an actual explosion,

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ginnungagap42 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

maddan: They wanted to cure her, but the family said not to because frankly, we need the eggs.


That joke is from the first plague.  It was funny in the original Egyptian too.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Badmoodman: More likely than you think:

[media1.tenor.com image 480x326]


Over in one.

/Came here for that.
//Leaving sassyfied.
 
thorpe [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
"Patients have reported believing they are a dog, lion, tiger, hyena, shark, crocodile, frog, bovine, cat, goose, rhinoceros, rabbit, horse, snake, bird, wild boar, gerbil and a bee."

Don't think I want to be a rhinocerous, nearly blind and charging at things I can't see. And gerbil is right out.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
moo
 
Jack Sabbath [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Marcos P: [Fark user image 425x318]


media3.giphy.comView Full Size
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

thorpe: "Patients have reported believing they are a dog, lion, tiger, hyena, shark, crocodile, frog, bovine, cat, goose, rhinoceros, rabbit, horse, snake, bird, wild boar, gerbil and a bee."

Don't think I want to be a rhinocerous, nearly blind and charging at things I can't see. And gerbil is right out.


I have a cat, and to be honest, I'm envious of his lifestyle.
 
