Lawyer knows how to deal with 'liars', by copy, paste, insert name and post. Also responds to criticism with No You, BLOCKED
18
•       •       •

Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
He's SO tough and manly!  *swoons*
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
tjsands1118 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hey now, reporters and journalists can't just go around telling others about things, they have no right! They are there to sell adds, report sports and take pictures of police standing next to drug busts, everything else is liberal indoctrination and illegal!
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
El_Dan
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
It would be a neat trick to be able to force random people to adhere to a confidentiality agreement between parties that they have no connection to.
 
SirMadness
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Liars lying lies about lying liars.

This thing makes Rashomon look like The Emperor's New Clothes.
 
SirMadness
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Also, hey, why not continue to pick on a crazy old Native man who's one misstep away from homelessness?

Way to punch up.
 
Jelly Bean Raider
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Copy Pasta is a skill only the bestestest of lawyers have! Shows bigly knowledge.
This assclown will have a job in the Trump Administration soon.
 
FormlessOne [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Who gives a shiat?

Seriously, the only reason anyone knows this guy's name is because folks keep giving him the attention he so clearly craves. In a sane world, this would be something about which I'd never hear, because no one would've bothered to report on it.
 
Grungehamster
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Is there any reason to believe that Brian Stelter has any information on the terms of their settlement? Saying that he breached the terms of the agreement by retweeting someone saying "the kid already has 27 out of 30 allegations tossed by the court, the other 3 required him proving actual malicr, no way they settled for anywhere the 9 figure amount that the news agencies kept repeating he sued for.

In fact, would saying that it is a breach of confidentiality imply that the amount was not substantial?
 
dothemath
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I dont really care what the kid did or didnt do I still want to slap that shiathead grin off his face and into the next available parallel die-mension.
 
kahnzo
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Is Lin Wood a robot?  Why is Twitter still a thing?  Did this tweet cost me my job?  Goodbye Kahnzo.
 
RussianPotato [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
rofl @ CNN.  Bunch of idiots.

Parties to a settlement agreement CANNOT speak about it.  They can't "offer guesses."  Because not only is CNN and all of its employees prohibited from discussing the terms of the agreement, they're prohibited from saying anything other than "the parties resolved the case amicably."

That's standard non-disparagement language that you'll find in any settlement agreement for a significant case.

These employees just screwed the pooch.  Odds are the kid is going to get even more money now.
 
SirMadness
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
This lawyers writing style is suspiciously similar to the style of a certain paraffined legume.
 
RussianPotato [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Grungehamster: Is there any reason to believe that Brian Stelter has any information on the terms of their settlement? Saying that he breached the terms of the agreement by retweeting someone saying "the kid already has 27 out of 30 allegations tossed by the court, the other 3 required him proving actual malicr, no way they settled for anywhere the 9 figure amount that the news agencies kept repeating he sued for.

In fact, would saying that it is a breach of confidentiality imply that the amount was not substantial?


It's the non-disparagement clause.  "If asked the parties are allowed only to say that the matter was resolved amicably."  That's the gist of that clause.  Saying "Oh the kids a punk most of his counts were tossed by the court he's only getting nuisance money" is disparaging of the kid and a clear violation of the agreement.
 
RandomAxe [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
This is why no one respects attorneys.  Bar Associations are supposed to enforce good behavior that doesn't make the entire profession look like incompetent scumbags, but they never do.  

People FEAR attorneys, sure.  But they don't like shaking their hands.  And it's because Bar Associations make no credible attempt to reach for dignity or respectability.

In other news, the Catholic Church and the Covington school should sue Sandmann for dragging the church's image down.  Sad, really.
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

dothemath: I dont really care what the kid did or didnt do I still want to slap that shiathead grin off his face and into the next available parallel die-mension.


That smirk of his- damn. If we put him and Martin Skreli in the same room, would it be like dividing by zero?

One of these days he's going to try that crap one someone who doesn't have 60-70 years on him and it isn't going to be pretty.

I personally can't wait.
 
shoegaze99 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
And of COURSE they had a QAnon-believing lawyer.

Of farking course they did, because holy shiat, this is America now.
 
