(Yahoo)   Trump's new favorite doctor believes three incredibly stupid things and "hydroxychloroquine works" is the least dumb of them by a long shot
    Stupid, Demon, Donald Trump, video of Stella Immanuel, supporters embrace Immanuel's medical expertise, medical claims Immanuel, Ivana Trump, Donald Trump, Jr., viral speech  
OptionC [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This woman has a medical license?  WTF, Texas?
 
Diogenes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Immanuel gave her viral speech on the steps of the Supreme Court at the "White Coat Summit," a gathering of a handful of doctors who call themselves America's Frontline Doctors and dispute the medical consensus on the novel coronavirus. The event was organized by the right-wing group Tea Party Patriots, which is backed by wealthy Republican donors.

Super.  They're organizing and getting funding.

But seriously, to what farking end?  Is it just more STIGGINIT for its own sake, regardless of what it does to your country and fellow citizens?

I can see your run-of-the-mill idiots buying this nonsense.  But their donors?  The people pulling the strings?  I guess it's possible.  But it's just so hard to accept.  And incredibly depressing.
 
Diogenes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Immanuel responded in her own way, declaring that Jesus Christ would destroy Facebook's servers if her videos weren't restored to the platform.

Yes, let's listen to this woman.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Grift. It is always about some sort of grift with these people.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Now hold on a moment. If Jesus can destroy Facebook and their server and infrastructure, well it would be an excellent way to reintroduce himself to the modern world
 
Diogenes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Hmmm...true.  Kind of like overturning the money changers' tables in the temple.  I think you're on to something.
 
jake_lex [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

The people backing this just want us to ignore the pandemic and fully open up the economy immediately.  If a few million poors die, so what.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Officer Barrelroll [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

I think you answered your own question.
 
HairBolus
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
not just 3

Dr. Stella Immanuel

She alleges alien DNA is currently used in medical treatments, and that scientists are cooking up a vaccine to prevent people from being religious. And, despite appearing in Washington, D.C. to lobby Congress on Monday, she has said that the government is run in part not by humans but by "reptilians" and other aliens.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
How many decades has she been prescribing herself the crazy pills?
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

In fact they may see the few million poors dying as a bonus, so no "welfare money" or any other support to poors if they're dead. It's what Boris Johnson was pushing, until he got infected with Coronavirus.
 
TuckFrump [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

I'm amazed she didn't pull a Jim Bakker and command us to send him money 'or God would send us to hell'
 
SuperChuck
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Only 3?
 
Tymast
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Ha!  Take that satire!
 
shut_it_down
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Sometimes, doctors can be stone cold idiots. I thought that was a lesson we all learned from Ben Carson. In literally any institution in the world, no matter how vaunted, there will be a contingent of stone cold idiots.
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
We are truly and unequivocally F*CKED.
 
MLWS
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Rucker10
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
This is perfect. What a bunch of a-holes.
 
RussianPotato [BareFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Listen, ALL I'M SAYING is that the fossil record is so spotty, there could have been an ancient race of intelligent lizard people.  And the odds are we'd never know about it because all records would be destroyed by erosion, rot, and plate tectonics.  AND, if we can accept the possibility of an ancient lizard people civilization, we have to accept the possibility that some of those lizard people survived until the modern day.

It's all scientific, really.
 
gameshowhost [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Johnny the Tackling Alzheimers Patient [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

And the Trumpanzees aren't complaining that she and her degree are from "shiathole" countries.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

There is a vaccine against religion. It's called education.

It's surprisingly effective against a number of other things as well.
 
tzzhc4
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Oh it gets better. If you look up her Texas license which she has only had since 2019 her primary specialty is Pediatrics.
 
MindStalker
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Zukerburg makes a strong case for the Reptilians.
 
shoegaze99 [BareFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I just don't have the emotional energy for this shiat this morning.

My god.
 
Magruda
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
BafflerMeal
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Someone has to have the lowest score in their medical class.

As long as you pass the test and follow the rules, you get a license to practice.

75% of Americans believe in angels.
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Neither the Dotard nor his spawn watched that video before retweeting.

The desperation, it reeks.

/like a wet chicken
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

You know what they call the person who graduates last in their med school class.

Doctor.

/bad joke
//also people who are world experts in one field can be astoundingly stupid in others
 
Diogenes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Then they're idiots in terms of the economy and finance.  The recovery can't happen if the populace is devastated with that scale of sickness and death.

The inhumanity is bad enough.  But that's just bad math.
 
IAmRight
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Didn't we all agree that Ted Cruz was a reptilian in a humon suit? So she's not wrong on that.
 
jso2897
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Jesus is like a gun nut.
He never shows up when he's needed, to do the things he's promised to do.
 
tommyl66
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Find/Replace: "Republican donors" - "Russian oligarchs" for proper truthiness. People are saying.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Well, they play in Anaheim, they're not hard to see in person.

\ Okay, MOST YEARS they're not hard to see in person.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
OK.  So that's why the people in my dying hometown are posting photos of this woman.
 
Invincible [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

You gotta wonder if this isn't funded by Russia or other nations that would benefit from a weak US. If the NRA can be mostly Russian money, why not the tea party?
 
Diogenes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Oh boy.  Now you've triggered RussianPotato!
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Do you though. Presumably you get to call yourself Doctor. But don't you need other qualifications to have a license to practice medicine?

/don't actually know
 
Rambino [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Counterpoint: she's black, therefore George Floyd is a hoax, BLM are antifa terrorists, and Trump is king forever.
 
Charletron [BareFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
There are a lot of things you need to be to be a doctor.

Smart is not one of them.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
How does he find these people?
 
DittoToo [BareFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Tea Party Patriots?

Mister Buttons
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

That's Step #2.

Step #1 is get your crazy ideas out there to gain a following.

Step #3 is buy a jet.
 
Rambino [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Well that's a relief. She can't do that much harm working on people's feet.

Imagine if she worked with kids!
 
browntimmy
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
This shiat is really, really embarrassing. Goddammit, America.
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Wait... we're not supposed to have sex with demons?  But what if they're female, and really hot?
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Hmmm..She *is* in Texas...

Mad_Radhu
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

No, no, no. The Reptilians are from an alternate timeline where the KT Extinction never happened, so dinosaurs like raptors eventually evolved into sentient beings with a civilization that has a several million year head start on ours. They are intentionally wrecking our world so we won't develop the technology to travel between parallel worlds and become a threat to them. Study it out.
 
RagnarD
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Wouldn't we be able to spot the reptilians easily?   They're the ones always running outside to sun themselves.

Also, are they able to scale vertical walls?
Thus explaining Alex Honnold.
