(ABC7 Los Angeles)   The best thing to do when caught muttering a racial slur under your breath is to say it again really loud, said no one ever   (abc7.com) divider line
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Another fat middle aged white woman.
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Jake Havechek: Another fat middle aged white woman.


The last six months has really shown how fragile and entitled they really are.
 
Yellow Beard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Hickory-smoked
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Googles Do Nothing: Jake Havechek: Another fat middle aged white woman.

The last six months has really shown how fragile and entitled they really are.


They're all alike!

/sarcasm
//a lot of white middle aged fat (well maybe not this fat) women are sticking out their necks with the Wall of Moms
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ugh, no, she got it all wrong.

step 1: issue slur
step 2: get caught
step 3 (optional): deny until video/audio/photo evidence comes out
step 4 (optional): claim 'misunderstanding' or 'just joking'
step 5a: issue non-apology (e.g. 'sorry you were offended')
step 5b: redirect and double-down (the real problem is ___ <insert 'media', 'cancel culture', 'liberals', etc.>)
step 6 (optional): punishment (e.g. fired from job, early retirement, banned from place you were aggressively racist, etc.)
 
JerryHeisenberg
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But I've been assured by all Fark conservatives that racists don't actually exist.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

JerryHeisenberg: But I've been assured by all Fark conservatives that racists don't actually exist.


Of course they do, and you're the real racist for pointing it out.
 
Hickory-smoked
‘’ 1 hour ago  

JerryHeisenberg: But I've been assured by all Fark conservatives that racists don't actually exist.


JUSSIE SMOLLET!!
 
A Recovering Juggalo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Which one was it?  Is there a new one out there or is she just using the generic boring ones?

/asking for a friend
//jokes!
///slashies
 
peachpicker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Can you get banned from the post office? Wondering what the legalities of that may be, as it's a government building...
 
jonas opines
‘’ 1 hour ago  

New Rising Sun: Ugh, no, she got it all wrong.

step 1: issue slur
step 2: get caught
step 3 (optional): deny until video/audio/photo evidence comes out
step 4 (optional): claim 'misunderstanding' or 'just joking'
step 5a: issue non-apology (e.g. 'sorry you were offended')
step 5b: redirect and double-down (the real problem is ___ <insert 'media', 'cancel culture', 'liberals', etc.>)
step 6 (optional): punishment (e.g. fired from job, early retirement, banned from place you were aggressively racist, etc.)


You forgot "cry and claim you're the real victim" and, optionally, "open GoFundMe"
 
skyotter
‘’ 1 hour ago  

A Recovering Juggalo: Which one was it?  Is there a new one out there or is she just using the generic boring ones?

/asking for a friend
//jokes!
///slashies


Generic, boring, and possibly inaccurate
 
Nimbull
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She did what now? Oh..
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jmr61 [BareFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
It's a race to the bottom and fat white republicans are winning.
 
Generation_D
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
And you know her family's all tired of her noise by now.
 
ColSanders
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Give her a break. Making America great again is hard work. She probably just had a stressful day.
 
Generation_D
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

jonas opines: New Rising Sun: Ugh, no, she got it all wrong.

step 1: issue slur
step 2: get caught
step 3 (optional): deny until video/audio/photo evidence comes out
step 4 (optional): claim 'misunderstanding' or 'just joking'
step 5a: issue non-apology (e.g. 'sorry you were offended')
step 5b: redirect and double-down (the real problem is ___ <insert 'media', 'cancel culture', 'liberals', etc.>)
step 6 (optional): punishment (e.g. fired from job, early retirement, banned from place you were aggressively racist, etc.)

You forgot "cry and claim you're the real victim" and, optionally, "open GoFundMe"


7 (optional) Fox News / Right Wing media tour
8 Whine on social media
9 Get banned from social media
10 Open Parler account and be welcomed as hero.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
doubling down is one the things i do best
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

peachpicker: Can you get banned from the post office? Wondering what the legalities of that may be, as it's a government building...


https://about.usps.com/posters/pos7.p​d​f

Bad behavior ("disturbances") is listed under things that are prohibited, but the penalties for any of the violations only lists fines and/or imprisonment up to 30 days as available penalties.  Perhaps there's some regulation elsewhere that applies to all federal property?  My amateurish guess is that if you do something bad enough that a perma-ban would be the outcome, then you've done something bad enough to land in jail, which is a type of ban I suppose.
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
That took her a good while to work up the courage to drop that.
 
skyotter
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Yeah but what happened before the filming started?

/oblig
 
macadamnut
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
macadamnut
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

skyotter: Yeah but what happened before the filming started?


Second breakfast.
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

ColSanders: Give her a break. Making America great again is hard work. She probably just had a stressful day.


Depleted Oxygen Madness from all the unconstitutional mask mandates
 
kbronsito [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Did she drive herself to the post office? She should be arrested for driving while on Ambien.
 
theflinx
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I was in a grocery store a couple years ago and a black woman was there shopping whenever she got near white people she would say something derogatory and racist that was just barely audible. She did it to me a couple of times and then to a woman in the frozen food aisle. I followed her around the store trying to record her but she never said it loud enough to catch it on my phone. she did this to at least 10 people.
 
Graffito [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

A Recovering Juggalo: Which one was it?  Is there a new one out there or is she just using the generic boring ones?

/asking for a friend
//jokes!
///slashies


She used the one for an asian that starts with 'ch' and ends with losing her job.
 
A Recovering Juggalo
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Graffito: A Recovering Juggalo: Which one was it?  Is there a new one out there or is she just using the generic boring ones?

/asking for a friend
//jokes!
///slashies

She used the one for an asian that starts with 'ch' and ends with losing her job.


Ch-fired?  Hm, that is a new one.  Have to update my vocabulary.  Thanks!
 
KingOfTown
‘’ 1 minute ago  

theflinx: racist whatabout BS


I'll take Things That Never Happened for $500, Alex.
 
