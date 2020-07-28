 Skip to content
(Guardian)   No-one expects the Spanish Reaction to a Second Wave of Coronavirus
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Sean VasDeferens
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Stopped at the first sentence.  Democracy dies in darkness, and journalist have turned off the lights.
 
NephilimNexus
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Spain is divided into 17 largely self-governing autonomous regions

doctorguilty
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Our chief weapon is a ventilator, ventilators and fear.
Our TWO weapons are ventilators, and fear, and an almost fanatical devotion to Franco!
 
dready zim
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
If you relax lockdown when cases>0 you will have a second wave.

It really is that simple.

Relax lockdown when cases are in single digits? second wave

More cases than that? Quicker second wave.

A virus does not care, or even know, about your economy.
 
will.i.ain't
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

doctorguilty: Our chief weapon is a ventilator, ventilators and fear.
Our TWO weapons are ventilators, and fear, and an almost fanatical devotion to Franco!


Come in again..
 
Al! [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Sean VasDeferens: Stopped at the first sentence.  Democracy dies in darkness, and journalist have turned off the lights.


What was wrong with the first sentence?  I think the term "buffoonery" is pretty mild.  Trump was still calling the virus a hoax in May, and it wasn't until July that he recommended people wear masks in public, and Johnson's initial plan was basically to let everyone catch the virus in a controlled manner.  To me, "buffoonery" does not even come close to describing these. It is no way amusing.  To me, "derelict" and "neglect" come to mind.  While the US and UK are still struggling to control the virus, Germany is planning a free concert, and isolated nations like New Zealand are basically back to normal.  Name an industrialized nation at random and there is a 95% chance they have performed better than the US and UK in handling the pandemic. If data is accurate, 1 in 73 Americans has contracted the disease, the 2nd highest per capita rate in the industrialized world, behind Chile (1:50).
 
