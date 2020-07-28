 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NPR)   *click* We die   (npr.org) divider line
41
    More: Obvious, Epidemiology, Health care, Infection, public health experts, high hopes, Public health, Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, contact tracing  
•       •       •

2676 clicks; posted to Main » on 28 Jul 2020 at 10:01 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



41 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Testing, contact tracing and isolation are the tactics being used successfully to crush outbreaks in countries such as South Korea and Germany.

We should have a National Health Service just like the UK does.   I bet they handled it well.....

https://coronavirus.jhu.edu/data/mort​a​lity
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

dittybopper: Testing, contact tracing and isolation are the tactics being used successfully to crush outbreaks in countries such as South Korea and Germany.

We should have a National Health Service just like the UK does.   I bet they handled it well.....

https://coronavirus.jhu.edu/data/morta​lity


I prefer the ones from New Zealand or Japan.  No reason.
 
bobtheme [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The place I go to for stats shows 1300 deaths in the last day.  Almost 6000 cases in my county.  I've resigned to the fact I'm going to get this thing, if I haven't already.
 
Petey4335
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oblig:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jimmyjackfunk
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


You know, in the other timeline, I remember when you could come to Fark, see a headline like this and this gif, and everyone would just laugh and laugh.
 
jimmyjackfunk
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Petey4335: Oblig:
[Fark user image image 400x171]


Dammit
 
HallsOfMandos [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Petey4335: Oblig:
[Fark user image 400x171] [View Full Size image _x_]


jimmyjackfunk: [Fark user image 400x171] [View Full Size image _x_]

You know, in the other timeline, I remember when you could come to Fark, see a headline like this and this gif, and everyone would just laugh and laugh.


Such a great movie.

"Death is a primitive concept; I prefer to think of them as battling evil - in another dimension! "
 
RussianPotato [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If we dies... we dies.
 
bthom37
‘’ 1 hour ago  

RussianPotato: If we dies... we dies.


You first.
 
justinguarini4ever
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe we need to scale back testing to get through the backlog for the time being. Testing for testing sake is great and all, but means nothing if we can't get tests back in 2-3 days at the most.
 
cwheelie
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My name is Mr. Bond
 
Natalie Portmanteau [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dittybopper: Testing, contact tracing and isolation are the tactics being used successfully to crush outbreaks in countries such as South Korea and Germany.

We should have a National Health Service just like the UK does.   I bet they handled it well.....

https://coronavirus.jhu.edu/data/morta​lity


I love how you guys always have to come along and say "but this place is worse"

America shouldn't be in a race to the bottom, and yet, thanks to conservatives... here we ware.
 
SamFlagg [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

justinguarini4ever: Maybe we need to scale back testing to get through the backlog for the time being. Testing for testing sake is great and all, but means nothing if we can't get tests back in 2-3 days at the most.


isn't that what trump was saying?
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
someday soon they'll be counting bodies on satellite images
 
Marcos P
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
remember these simple rules to keep your family safe:

1: stay home unless its absolutely necessary
2: wear a mask in public
3: wash your hands often
4: Epstein didn't kill himself
 
FormlessOne [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
What in the fark do you mean, "what now?"

Exactly what we were farking told half a farking year ago, that's what happens now. Exactly what the experts, and the doctors, and the nurses, and the actuaries, and the folks who we pay to run the numbers, do the math, watch the skies, and advise us told us would goddamned well happen if we did what in the fark Trump decided to farking do.

You don't get to farking ask, "what now?" You know "what now." You may not like (or survive) what comes next, but, tough shiat, because you had half a goddamned year to figure out "what now," and discarded it for empty words from an empty head, words that sounded better than what you were told when you asked "what could it hurt?"

God damn it, stupid people piss me off.
 
orbister
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

dittybopper: We should have a National Health Service just like the UK does.   I bet they handled it well.....

https://coronavirus.jhu.edu/data/morta​lity


Remember that throughout the peak of COVID-19 here (UK) the only people tested were those who required admission to hospital. It's therefore inevitable that our deaths:cases ratio looks worse than Germany, where from the start they tested anyone who might have been in contact.

Generally speaking, the NHS has dealt with COVID-19 extremely well. The downside is that almost all other work stopped for two or three months and as a result there is a huge backlog which, for example, will probably result in 10,000 avoidable cancer deaths over the next year or two.

Currently we're the second worst in the world, after Belgium (and ignoring San Marino and Andorra) for deaths per million. That isn't the fault of the NHS; it's the fault of the idiot in 10 Downing Street who was encouraging mass sporting events well after lockdown should have started and of the private care sector which was woefully inadequate at protecting older people in homes.
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: dittybopper: Testing, contact tracing and isolation are the tactics being used successfully to crush outbreaks in countries such as South Korea and Germany.

We should have a National Health Service just like the UK does.   I bet they handled it well.....

https://coronavirus.jhu.edu/data/morta​lity

I prefer the ones from New Zealand or Japan.  No reason.


Hell, I'd take the Canadian response:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NuclearPenguins [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

orbister: dittybopper: We should have a National Health Service just like the UK does.   I bet they handled it well.....

https://coronavirus.jhu.edu/data/morta​lity

Remember that throughout the peak of COVID-19 here (UK) the only people tested were those who required admission to hospital. It's therefore inevitable that our deaths:cases ratio looks worse than Germany, where from the start they tested anyone who might have been in contact.

Generally speaking, the NHS has dealt with COVID-19 extremely well. The downside is that almost all other work stopped for two or three months and as a result there is a huge backlog which, for example, will probably result in 10,000 avoidable cancer deaths over the next year or two.

Currently we're the second worst in the world, after Belgium (and ignoring San Marino and Andorra) for deaths per million. That isn't the fault of the NHS; it's the fault of the idiot in 10 Downing Street who was encouraging mass sporting events well after lockdown should have started and of the private care sector which was woefully inadequate at protecting older people in homes.


He's a coward. He wont be back to defend what he posts.
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

RussianPotato: If we dies... we dies.


If I can change, and you can change, everybody can change!
 
Wasn't Looking at his Neck
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Also oblig:

And then my friends you die
Youtube EL5jgVYW7aY
 
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
The US Public Health Service is a uniformed service like the Army Navy Marine Coast Guard Air Force Space Force and NOAA.   Unlike the various forms of military police and judge advocates general, there really isn't a separate evident gun-toting law judging arm of the service.  Haven't heard much about the ability of the Army or other "military" branch to jump in an protect the public health officers mission.

What is the force protection for the USPHS?  Who knows.  There is a little study , done in 2006 on the role of Law Enforcement in Public Health, centering on the DOJ.  Certainly public heath quarantines are the most disruptive of a large group of people, second only to being in an active theater of war.

There really isn't much of a definite take on whether Homeland Security or HHS has a dog in this fight.
 
jso2897
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: dittybopper: Testing, contact tracing and isolation are the tactics being used successfully to crush outbreaks in countries such as South Korea and Germany.

We should have a National Health Service just like the UK does.   I bet they handled it well.....

https://coronavirus.jhu.edu/data/morta​lity

I prefer the ones from New Zealand or Japan.  No reason.


Give him a break - he had to research for hours to find a country with a national health service who came even close to handling this as badly as we have, and the UK was the closest he could come.
In his mind, he scored "points".
 
Name_Omitted [BareFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Mad_Radhu: Marcus Aurelius: dittybopper: Testing, contact tracing and isolation are the tactics being used successfully to crush outbreaks in countries such as South Korea and Germany.

We should have a National Health Service just like the UK does.   I bet they handled it well.....

https://coronavirus.jhu.edu/data/morta​lity

I prefer the ones from New Zealand or Japan.  No reason.

Hell, I'd take the Canadian response:

[Fark user image image 425x267]


Can we close the border with ourselves?
 
Tarl3k
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: dittybopper: Testing, contact tracing and isolation are the tactics being used successfully to crush outbreaks in countries such as South Korea and Germany.

We should have a National Health Service just like the UK does.   I bet they handled it well.....

https://coronavirus.jhu.edu/data/morta​lity

I prefer the ones from New Zealand or Japan.  No reason.


Shhhh, he's just trying to do his usual cherry-picking and pretending he's not a pants on head idiot.
 
orbister
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

NuclearPenguins: He's a coward. He wont be back to defend what he posts.


I'm not expecting defence, because I am not attacking. Just pointing out a misconception.

By the way, my bit of the UK (Scotland, pop 5.5m) has had no COVID-19 deaths for 12 days now.
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

some_beer_drinker: justinguarini4ever: Maybe we need to scale back testing to get through the backlog for the time being. Testing for testing sake is great and all, but means nothing if we can't get tests back in 2-3 days at the most.

isn't that what trump was saying?


You don't scale back testing.  You get the federal government to get off its ass and increase our testing capacity.  Get more labs set up.  If you need equipment or supplies to do that, use the DPA to get it done!  Get testing kits being created, get vials, swabs, whatever we need - get it going!  Stop bragging about a few ventilators and get PPE in production.  Get it shipped to where it's needed.

Put in a nationwide mask order and enforce it!  Tie it to a level of cases, or to a positivity rate by state if you want, but enforce the damn thing!

If Trump would have done *any* of this back in March, we'd be past this farking virust by now.  instead, it's worse now than it was back in March/April and only getting worse!

We need a president who will take charge of this and lead the country through it.  We don't need someone whining and complaining about "his precious!" economy.  The economy will fix itself once the virus is under control.  Sports will fix itself once the virus is under control. Schools will reopen once the virus is under control.

Trump, stop trying to destroy the post office because you're afraid of mail ballots.  Stop sending goon squads to American cities because you want to play army man.  Get off your fat ass, take on the virus, and do your farking job!
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Tarl3k: Shhhh, he's just trying to do his usual cherry-picking and pretending he's not a pants on head idiot.


You have to say it like this: -.-- --- ..- / .- .-. . / .- / .--. .- -. - ... / --- -. / .... . .- -.. / .. -.. .. --- -

--- .-. / .- / - .-. --- .-.. .-..
 
pounddawg
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Petey4335
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

jimmyjackfunk: Petey4335: Oblig:
[Fark user image image 400x171]

Dammit


Regardless:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
12349876
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

some_beer_drinker: justinguarini4ever: Maybe we need to scale back testing to get through the backlog for the time being. Testing for testing sake is great and all, but means nothing if we can't get tests back in 2-3 days at the most.

isn't that what trump was saying?


Trump just doesn't want numbers that look bad.

Tests that take 2 weeks to get results are useless because they're likely no longer contagious.

Sticking the swab up the nose is only one step of the testing.  We shouldn't be wasting swabs if step 2 is slow.

/step 2 still being slow is an absolute travesty
 
wantingout
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
from a virus that 99.7% of the population don't have issues with?
 
nobody11155
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

dittybopper: Testing, contact tracing and isolation are the tactics being used successfully to crush outbreaks in countries such as South Korea and Germany.

We should have a National Health Service just like the UK does.   I bet they handled it well.....

https://coronavirus.jhu.edu/data/morta​lity


Yep.  Just like Sweden who's numbers were almost exactly in the middle of western European countries.  Which makes them really bad for some strange reason.  Oh, wait.  Because they weren't following the leftist recommendations.  So even though they had no different outcome they are bad.

Journalism.  Because math is hard.
 
DaWormyPimpsta
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Well, guess it's time to break out the Death Blossom™ and put an end to all of this craziness.

Fark user imageView Full Size


So long, and thanks for all the farks.
 
FormlessOne [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

DaWormyPimpsta: Well, guess it's time to break out the Death Blossom™ and put an end to all of this craziness.

[Fark user image 426x182] [View Full Size image _x_]

So long, and thanks for all the farks.


...right?!
 
Petey4335
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

wantingout: from a virus that 99.7% of the population don't have issues with?


You mean 99.7% don't die. Now tell me, of that 99.7%, how many have developed permanent health issues?
 
WDFark think for a second
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

bobtheme: The place I go to for stats shows 1300 deaths in the last day.  Almost 6000 cases in my county.  I've resigned to the fact I'm going to get this thing, if I haven't already.


You copy pasted said this exact thing in other threads?

Why is that?
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

justinguarini4ever: Maybe we need to scale back testing to get through the backlog for the time being. Testing for testing sake is great and all, but means nothing if we can't get tests back in 2-3 days at the most.


That does make some sense. The catch is that if you want to scale back testing, you have to assume that every un-tested person is positive. That means they have to self-isolate for 14 or so days after every contact with anyone outside their immediate family. Somehow I don't think that is what Trump has in mind when he calls for less testing.

The other way to do it is to start using tests which are less sensitive but also less complex. Spit on a piece of paper and watch for a color change, vs. running PCR on a nasal swab. Frequent testing can make up for the reduced sensitivity; if your infection is just starting on Monday and the test misses it, the next test on Wednesday will catch it. You're less likely to spread the infection when your viral load is down near the PCR detection limit.
 
lilbjorn
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
What now?  Death panels.  The GOP promised them before Trump was even elected, and now they're delivering.
 
WDFark think for a second
‘’ less than a minute ago  

bobtheme: The place I go to for stats shows 1300 deaths in the last day.  Almost 6000 cases in my county.  I've resigned to the fact I'm going to get this thing, if I haven't already.


This is from the Texas death surge thread in the politics tab. Why copy paste verbatim?

What county?
 
Displayed 41 of 41 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.