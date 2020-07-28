 Skip to content
(Reuters)   In a lower income neighborhood? Smile, you're on Rite Aid Facial recognition camera. And don't forget to wave hello to your Big Brother in the Chinese government   (reuters.com) divider line
8
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"We've now turned off all the cameras (power lights)."
 
Harlee [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Another good reason to wear masks.
 
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
The restrooms were never bugged.  They'll never figure out you were smuggling suppositories.
 
Outshined_One
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
You know, the whole point of deterrence is to announce to the world there are consequences for an action. Deterrence doesn't work IF YOU DON'T farkING TELL ANYONE.

This was done for market research and marketing purposes, pure and simple.
 
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Outshined_One: You know, the whole point of deterrence is to announce to the world there are consequences for an action. Deterrence doesn't work IF YOU DON'T farkING TELL ANYONE.

This was done for market research and marketing purposes, pure and simple.


i.gifer.comView Full Size
 
TuckFrump [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Why not just shove a tracking device up their ass?
 
AngryDragon [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Subby misspelled "crime ridden"
 
fat boy [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Damn them for trying to control shrinkage
 
