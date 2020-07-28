 Skip to content
(Chicago Trib)   Wisconsin added to Chicago's 14-day quarantine list   (chicagotribune.com) divider line
    More: Followup, U.S. state, order figures, self-quarantine, 19th state, American Civil War, States of the United States, high number of people, Native Americans in the United States  
Sunidesus [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
I understand the desire to do this, I don't understand how it could possibly be implemented.

It isn't like there are border controls between states or around cities. And setting them up would be a massive infrastructure project, not to mention incredibly impractical. (excepting Hawai'i obviously)
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Sunidesus: It isn't like there are border controls between states or around cities.


Soon.

I'll let out a TotalFark level secret: The border guards on the Wisconsin side can be bribed with Italian beef and/or Deep dish pizza. On the Illinois side, with Swiss and/or cheddar cheese.

The border is porous as Fark.
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Sunidesus: I understand the desire to do this, I don't understand how it could possibly be implemented.

It isn't like there are border controls between states or around cities. And setting them up would be a massive infrastructure project, not to mention incredibly impractical. (excepting Hawai'i obviously)


...and possibly unconstitutional but I'll let the frothers argue that.

But I agree, there's no way to enforce it short of going full commie fascist authoritarian throat warbler mangrove.
 
Tartha De Tear
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
What I heard on NPR is that they're going to trace back outbreaks. If they find out that someone's broken quarantine, they'll fine them. Not much detail in the report.
 
Buckerlin
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Put up DUI checkpoints on the roads from Lake Geneva, and you'll have fixed 90% of the problems.
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

NotThatGuyAgain: ...and possibly unconstitutional but I'll let the frothers argue that.


Sorry. The 10th amendment only works in the government's favor.
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Buckerlin: Put up DUI checkpoints on the roads from Lake Geneva, and you'll have fixed 90% of the problems.


Good luck with that. There are tons of tiny little county roads that you can drive down like a high speed idiot between the two.

Of course, right now, the corn is as high as an elephant's eye. So, you're a deer or two away from the Great Beyond.
 
cyberspacedout [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Good. Lightfoot gives a swift kick in the ass.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

NotThatGuyAgain: Sunidesus: I understand the desire to do this, I don't understand how it could possibly be implemented.

It isn't like there are border controls between states or around cities. And setting them up would be a massive infrastructure project, not to mention incredibly impractical. (excepting Hawai'i obviously)

...and possibly unconstitutional but I'll let the frothers argue that.

But I agree, there's no way to enforce it short of going full commie fascist authoritarian throat warbler mangrove.


According to TFA it hasn't yet been enforced. Even if it is, there are enough exemptions in the order to make enforcement practically impossible. This is for all intents and purposes strictly voluntary.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Sunidesus: I understand the desire to do this, I don't understand how it could possibly be implemented.

It isn't like there are border controls between states or around cities. And setting them up would be a massive infrastructure project, not to mention incredibly impractical. (excepting Hawai'i obviously)


So complicated

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TheVirginMarty
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Sunidesus: I understand the desire to do this, I don't understand how it could possibly be implemented.

It isn't like there are border controls between states or around cities. And setting them up would be a massive infrastructure project, not to mention incredibly impractical. (excepting Hawai'i obviously)


Honestly, they can't even control gun violence. How could they possibly do this?
 
KingOfTown
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
This will be as successful as keeping IL weed out of WI.

/Sconnie
//takes a puff of said weed
///tres
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Destructor: Buckerlin: Put up DUI checkpoints on the roads from Lake Geneva, and you'll have fixed 90% of the problems.

Good luck with that. There are tons of tiny little county roads that you can drive down like a high speed idiot between the two.

Of course, right now, the corn is as high as an elephant's eye. So, you're a deer or two away from the Great Beyond.


Good. 😈
 
Johnson [BareFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
FWBs
 
catmandu [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Destructor: Sunidesus: It isn't like there are border controls between states or around cities.

Soon.

I'll let out a TotalFark level secret: The border guards on the Wisconsin side can be bribed with Italian beef and/or Deep dish pizza. On the Illinois side, with Swiss and/or cheddar cheese.

The border is porous as Fark.


As 'Sconnies figured out during the oleo runs and Flatlanders figured out back when the drinking age in Illinois was 21 but Wisconsin was 18.
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Good. 😈


I don't judge. Just try and stay informed.
 
robodog [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Sunidesus: I understand the desire to do this, I don't understand how it could possibly be implemented.

It isn't like there are border controls between states or around cities. And setting them up would be a massive infrastructure project, not to mention incredibly impractical. (excepting Hawai'i obviously)


Early on Florida was stopping traffic on I95 looking for NY and NJ plates. I think it was the governor trying to paint it as it's a disease only those liberals get thing but it was being done.
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Fine with us, ya FIBS.
 
bigdog1960
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Not long enough
 
Krazikarl [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Yeah, there isn't much that can be done, but its just a tough situation.

I'm from Illinois, and we've had a pretty good response to COVID.  We were one of the first states to have a mask mandate and have had relatively strict social distancing rules in place for quite a while.  As a result, we were able to get the numbers in a pretty good spot despite the fact that Chicago initially had a tough time.

But now all there are sizable spikes in the numbers on the MO and WI borders.  The center of the state is still plateau'd at like 1.5-2% positive test rates (which is really good), but its way higher on the borders to the point where the governor is talking about shutting those areas down even more.  There's just only so much you can do when your neighbors are being dumbasses.
 
kkinnison [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
so where does Chicago start?  How far into Illinois can I get before I am in Chicago?

I suppose they can have some sort of alert system on the toll booths.  But if i fly into O'hare on a connecting flight do I have to wait 2 weeks to continue my journey?
 
morg
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Put ignition breathalyzers on all Wisconsin vehicles. They won't be able to go anywhere.
 
Fark_Guy_Rob
‘’ less than a minute ago  
This is just politicians wanting to be able to point the finger at evil outsiders.
 
