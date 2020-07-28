 Skip to content
(CNBC)   Bill Gates says there could be a 'substantial' reduction in coronavirus human BSoD rate by the end of the year mostly because all the easy pickings will be gone   (cnbc.com) divider line
thealgorerhythm [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
memegenerator.netView Full Size
 
Al Roker's Forecast [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
"The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation announced plans in February to donate $100 million to vaccine research and treatment efforts..."

*quick research* Mr. Gates appears to have a net worth of $113.14 BILLION.

So, if you could have Bill Gates' wealth or seriously help cure all the Covid-19 in the world...

What color Porsche would you get?
 
LesserEvil [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
So.... 660k is enough for any virus?

I didn't read the article, but I don't think that's the way this will work out.
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Well, to be fair, eventually the virus will start to run out of easy US reaction mass.
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

LesserEvil: So.... 660k is enough for any virus?

I didn't read the article, but I don't think that's the way this will work out.


The key is to treat the virus with all $1 bills so your money stretches further and you make the treatment last longer.

I may be thinking of something else.
 
dothemath
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
media2.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Veloram
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Read that as "BSAB rate" for a second.
 
I sound fat
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
The substantial death rate reduction has been on us for over a month now.  Look at the CDC provisional death rate graphs.  they lines fell off the table and are comparatively miniscule.

and it IS because the easy pickings are gone.  So... good joke, subby.  Right on point.
 
skyotter
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Yeah, well, this pastor lady said it's from sleeping with demons.

Chexmate, atheists
 
fark'emfeed'emfish [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Genius!
 
cyberspacedout [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Yeah, if we can get the infection rate under control. The alternative will delete more people.
 
morg
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
If it scales up there it could lead to a substantial transfer of wealth between generations. At least more abrupt than it would have been normally. Doesn't seem to be heading towards those levels yet though.
 
shoegaze99 [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Al Roker's Forecast: *quick research* Mr. Gates appears to have a net worth of $113.14 BILLION.

So, if you could have Bill Gates' wealth or seriously help cure all the Covid-19 in the world...

What color Porsche would you get?


Of all the wealthy people to criticize for not donating enough to something, Gates isn't it. He's already given $45 billion to charity, donates roughly half-a-billion a year, and has a plan in place to donate ALL his wealth after he passes. His children get a very small amount, but won't be wealthy.

Say what you want about his Microsoft days, but since then he's been a model for how to do wealth responsibly when it comes to giving back. He's the #1 most charitable giver in the world most years.

His $100 million donation is not something to knock him for.

PS - He's also used his high profile to be a huge advocate for this cause, which is arguably just as valuable
 
skozlaw [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Al Roker's Forecast: "The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation announced plans in February to donate $100 million to vaccine research and treatment efforts..."

*quick research* Mr. Gates appears to have a net worth of $113.14 BILLION.

So, if you could have Bill Gates' wealth or seriously help cure all the Covid-19 in the world...

What color Porsche would you get?


I'm not sure what you're point is if, if you even have one and that's not just a joke, but it seems like you're suggesting that Gates could somehow donate more money to fix the problem faster.

That's not how it works. At some point funding is no longer the blocker, the ability of human beings to do the work is. There comes a point where it doesn't make a difference if you've given somebody $100M or $1B or $10BN. If they've already got all the staff and equipment they can use, it's just a matter of how long it takes to actually do the work.

LesserEvil: So.... 660k is enough for any virus?

I didn't read the article, but I don't think that's the way this will work out.


That's not really what TFA says. Gates is betting that if therapeutic treatments like Remy Lebeau (or whatever that thing Gilead is working on is actually called.. remsedivir or whatever) actually work, they could slow the death rate significantly.
 
zeroman987
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

I sound fat: The substantial death rate reduction has been on us for over a month now.  Look at the CDC provisional death rate graphs.  they lines fell off the table and are comparatively miniscule.

and it IS because the easy pickings are gone.  So... good joke, subby.  Right on point.


Wishful thinking.

You can wish a virus away.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
He's just trying to put in a chip in you so that he can track you going to Wal-Mart, McDonald's, and your couch.  There's no limit to the nefarious things he could do with that.
 
iamskibibitz
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

I sound fat: The substantial death rate reduction has been on us for over a month now.  Look at the CDC provisional death rate graphs.  they lines fell off the table and are comparatively miniscule.

and it IS because the easy pickings are gone.  So... good joke, subby.  Right on point.


Back in April the US was a whopping 40% over the expected number of deaths, which is pretty scary/insane. The figure for June is about 5% over. So, yeah, Gates is just regurgitating stuff (just like MSFT back in the day).

/Still don't want to be in the 5%
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

shoegaze99: Al Roker's Forecast: *quick research* Mr. Gates appears to have a net worth of $113.14 BILLION.

So, if you could have Bill Gates' wealth or seriously help cure all the Covid-19 in the world...

What color Porsche would you get?

Of all the wealthy people to criticize for not donating enough to something, Gates isn't it. He's already given $45 billion to charity, donates roughly half-a-billion a year, and has a plan in place to donate ALL his wealth after he passes. His children get a very small amount, but won't be wealthy.

Say what you want about his Microsoft days, but since then he's been a model for how to do wealth responsibly when it comes to giving back. He's the #1 most charitable giver in the world most years.

His $100 million donation is not something to knock him for.


Also, just scaling up money arbitrarily doesn't work the way people assume.  If you instantaneously dump 1000x the funding into COVID vaccine R&D, that's not necessarily going to get a vaccine sooner, just for logistical reasons.  Over the long term, yeah, more money tends to help, but on shorter terms the rate-limiting steps are probably going to be hiring or retasking people and getting them up to speed, converting lab space, developing complementary approaches that aren't duplicating existing efforts, time to ramp up the supply chain, etc. ... none of which are instantly solvable with more money.
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Ambitwistor: Over the long term, yeah, more money tends to help, but on shorter terms the rate-limiting steps are probably going to be hiring or retasking people and getting them up to speed, converting lab space, developing complementary approaches that aren't duplicating existing efforts, time to ramp up the supply chain, etc. ... none of which are instantly solvable with more money.


a.k.a. "9 women can't make a baby in 1 month"
 
FormlessOne [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
It won't matter.

At least a quarter, possibly up to half or more, of the U.S. will be infected by year's end, if the "actual cases may be order of magnitude greater than confirmed cases" assumption continues. Given our reduced testing, the attempt by the Trump administration to suppress reported results, and the continued stupidity of the American people in general, it's a safe bet.

We won't have a working vaccine until at least that point, and won't be able to distribute it until mid-2021 to enough folks for it to matter. The vaccine isn't a cure - if you get COVID-19, the vaccine won't somehow cure it. Vaccines typically represent an attenuated version of a critter against which you're supposed to generate antibodies. If you've already got the disease, getting a weaker version of it isn't helpful.

We missed our window. The world asked us to step up and represent leadership; instead, we devolved into tantrum-throwing toddlers that refused to do anything we were asked to do because "you're not the boss o' me," and attacked anyone who gainsaid our belligerent ignorance. It was the epidemiological equivalent of "Freedom Fries" and "hockey stick controversy."  Now, the world's having to basically quarantine the United States, because while most of the rest of the world recovers from or deals with COVID-19, we're still not done our real "first wave" yet. We did way too little, way too late, and so the "first wave" never ended.

So, Bill Gates may be optimistic, upbeat, and even correct, but, it won't matter. At least a third of us won't even bother getting the vaccine. That's how utterly pointless our country's embrace of stupidity has made us.
 
jst3p
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Why are we listening to him? I mean I have nothing against the guy. I think he is a pretty smart businessman who got a little lucky (time and place and all that) and is very successful, but does he have some medical training I am not aware of?
 
orbister
‘’ 1 minute ago  

shoegaze99: Say what you want about his Microsoft days, but since then he's been a model for how to do wealth responsibly when it comes to giving back. He's the #1 most charitable giver in the world most years.


His foundation is also the main funder of research into diseases like malaria which on the whole kill only poor, black people and therefore don't offer much by way of profits to commercial drug development companies.
 
