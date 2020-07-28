 Skip to content
"Rage unmasked: How a piece of cloth has America going mad" JFCOAPS, its a bit of cloth, not an Alien facehugger. Wear a goddamn mask
Harlee [TotalFark]
My theory is that it is like that ant zombie fungus, Ophiocordyceps unilateralis fungus. It infects you weeks or months before any symptoms. It turns your mind to pudding, filling you with mindless rage when seeing anything covering a face. Only then does it enter Phase 2 and try to kill you.

Alternatively, these people are simply entitled assholes with the mental and emotional age of tantruming two-year-olds who have never understood that (unlike FREEDUMBS) actual freedoms have to go hand-in-hand with actual duties and responsible actions. Thomas Hobbes was absolutely right about the Social Contract.

Pick one explanation.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
Harlee: Pick one explanation.


Why not both?
 
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
koder [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Harlee [TotalFark]
koder: [Fark user image 700x455]


Anybody know what the incidence of Covid-19 is with hardcore Furries? It would be sublime if it was zero.
 
gaslight [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
Soon...
GardenWeasel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
The flag is just a piece of cloth. Look how worked up people get over that.
 
Marcos P
mUh rIgHts
 
Meat's dream [TotalFark] [OhFark]
Well actually
ketkarsa [BareFark]
NewportBarGuy: The flag is just a piece of cloth. Look how worked up people get over that.


To be fair, MAGholes absolutely love rubbing their taints on the flag when they wear flag swimsuits, something that's expressly discouraged by the Flag Code.  So they're very picky about what flag-related stuff gets them worked up.
 
tickle_me_ivory
...or is it?
Resin33
Subby, it is JJOAPS. C'mon man.
 
Meat's dream [TotalFark] [OhFark]
Does it really have America going mad?  Or does it just have enough morons going mad to provide the occasional viral video, which the media then amplifies in order to generate a controversy to get clicks?

It's like the media will try to pass any crap off as news.  Someone should write a book.
 
4seasons85! [TotalFark]
It's not the mask. It's indicative of a much larger social issue. It shows the degradation of our respect towards each other and how far many have fallen into conspiracy theories.  Not sure if that sentence makes sense. In another time wearing a mask to protect others probably would have been seen as a source of national pride. Now it's all political.
 
rcain
Resin33: Subby, it is JJOAPS. C'mon man.


JFCOAPS is equally valid, and more profane

Permanent Solutions For Permanent Problems
ketkarsa: NewportBarGuy: The flag is just a piece of cloth. Look how worked up people get over that.

To be fair, MAGholes absolutely love rubbing their taints on the flag when they wear flag swimsuits, something that's expressly discouraged by the Flag Code.  So they're very picky about what flag-related stuff gets them worked up.


I have been assured that a flag, made of cloth, and a piece of clothing which looks like a flag but is used for clothing are totally different. I assume the difference is whether the proper incantations have been read to praise the eagle god of freedom?

By that logic, I'm planning a flag burning protest where we're only burning full size pictures of the flag printed on paper and therefore not at all disrespectful to the actual flag.
 
Psychopompous
Resin33: Subby, it is JJOAPS. C'mon man.


Jumpin' Jehoshaphat?
 
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
Meat's dream: Does it really have America going mad?  Or does it just have enough morons going mad to provide the occasional viral video, which the media then amplifies in order to generate a controversy to get clicks?

It's like the media will try to pass any crap off as news.  Someone should write a book.

It's like the media will try to pass any crap off as news.  Someone should write a book.


America hasn't dealt with mental health since Reagan closed the institutions and put people under their care out on the street.  People were offered the belief that he had solved it once and for all.  What's that, about 30-40 years ago?    Somehow, only homeless people are mentally ill now.
 
ProcrastinationStation [TotalFark]
4seasons85!: It's not the mask. It's indicative of a much larger social issue. It shows the degradation of our respect towards each other and how far many have fallen into conspiracy theories.  Not sure if that sentence makes sense. In another time wearing a mask to protect others probably would have been seen as a source of national pride. Now it's all political.


you do realize that in "another time" people also freaked out about wearing masks, right?  1918 flu pandemic also had its share of anti-maskers.

My good friend in NZ summarized it well when she and I were discussing the two route our countries have taken - she said "my country was built on fairness, yours on individuality".
 
Rapmaster2000
It's not about freedoms.  That's just a thing they say in an attempt to give nobility to their actions.

It's a desperate plea to pretend that the danger isn't real.  It's demanding you to make them feel that life hasn't changed temporarily and that sacrifices don't need to be made.  You cannot make some people accept this until it happens to them.  When someone they know gets it, then they'll understand.

My wife was FaceTiming with one of her friends yesterday, and the friend mentioned that her mother, two aunts, and some cousins have all contracted the virus this week in Savannah.  They have all spent the last 4 months telling her that this was all a hoax and going about their lives as if nothing changed.  Now, that they're all sick, they've had a change of heart.  That's what it will take.  She's just hoping they don't die.
 
OrangeSnapper
Some don't like being bullied.  Explanations why bullying is okay if you're afraid and that the bullies are the real victims to follow.  Memes proving that masks are the one quick trick to beating the virus to be posted in support.  Suggestions for solving the problem to include sending more police for more crackdowns.  Fark thread to repeat in a couple hours.
 
Zeb Hesselgresser [recently expired TotalFark]
George Carlin - Germs, Immune System
dragonchild
Harlee: My theory is that it is like that ant zombie fungus, Ophiocordyceps unilateralis fungus. It infects you weeks or months before any symptoms. It turns your mind to pudding, filling you with mindless rage when seeing anything covering a face. Only then does it enter Phase 2 and try to kill you.

Wait, if this thing turns Americans into Karens and MAGAs. . . COVID-19's been around for the last forty years?

Meat's dream: Does it really have America going mad? Or does it just have enough morons going mad to provide the occasional viral video, which the media then amplifies in order to generate a controversy to get clicks?

It just has enough morons going mad to spread a farking plague like wildfire killing Americans by the tens of thousands, which the media then reports in order to generate a controversy to make Trump look bad.

But other than 150,000 dead and countless more permanently damaged, I guess you can say it's business as usual.  Darn hyperbolic media, always blowing things out of proportion.
 
Nurglitch
OrangeSnapper: Some don't like being bullied.  Explanations why bullying is okay if you're afraid and that the bullies are the real victims to follow.  Memes proving that masks are the one quick trick to beating the virus to be posted in support.  Suggestions for solving the problem to include sending more police for more crackdowns.  Fark thread to repeat in a couple hours.


You sound ever so concerned.
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
I have never seen so many people lose their damn minds over a frigging mask.  Karens are being shunned, businesses that require masks are being boycotted and suddenly, everyone in my Facebook feed has a "medical condition" that prevents them from wearing a mask

FFS, if we would all just wear one consistently for a few weeks, we'd be past this shiat!  Instead, we're entering month 6 with 150K dead and over 1,000 dying every day.  FARK!
 
iamskibibitz
and that the government is exaggerating the seriousness of the virus.

I now personally know three people who've contracted the virus. One was in the hospital for four days, one was bedridden for over a week with a 104º fever, and the other said it was like the worst cold/flu she ever had. All are expected to survive. But this virus is nothing you want to tangle with.
 
orbister
Rapmaster2000: It's a desperate plea to pretend that the danger isn't real.  It's demanding you to make them feel that life hasn't changed temporarily and that sacrifices don't need to be made.  You cannot make some people accept this until it happens to them.  When someone they know gets it, then they'll understand.


There are two other factors, I think. One is that the left has thrown its weight so whole heartedly behind mask wearing that the right is objecting out of sheer automatic antipathy. Which is daft - yes, masks are nowhere near the panacea that's claimed by some but wearing them doesn't do any actual harm.

The other is that a fair number of people like to use "not wearing a mask" as a visible expression of their specialness. In the UK it always seems to be people who have diagnosed themselves with PTSD, ADHD, ASD, CFS/ME, Fibromyagia and other pop psychology favourites who are stridently anti mask for themselves.
 
NotThatGuyAgain
Meat's dream: Does it really have America going mad?  Or does it just have enough morons going mad to provide the occasional viral video, which the media then amplifies in order to generate a controversy to get clicks?

It's like the media will try to pass any crap off as news.  Someone should write a book.

It's like the media will try to pass any crap off as news.  Someone should write a book.


It does not have America going mad at all.  Some people here and there, sure, but is there some huge, massive divide in this country over masks?  Absolutely not.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark] [BareFark]
OrangeSnapper: Some don't like being bullied.  Explanations why bullying is okay if you're afraid and that the bullies are the real victims to follow.  Memes proving that masks are the one quick trick to beating the virus to be posted in support.  Suggestions for solving the problem to include sending more police for more crackdowns.  Fark thread to repeat in a couple hours.


you some sort of mask debater?
 
Mr. Shabooboo
tickle_me_ivory: ...or is it?
[Fark user image 640x883]


Wow..That is a fine piece sewing work...That's totally impressive...
 
