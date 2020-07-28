 Skip to content
(AP News)   Volunteers came to the rescue as virus raged in Kyrgyzstan, converting hotels and restaurants into facilities for patients. They found PPE, drugs, medical supplies, and food and water for medical workers and also brought much-needed vowels   (apnews.com) divider line
real_headhoncho [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
That's a HOTY contender.
 
koder [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
*sigh*... If only we could get a few vowels, we'd take them. Uniited Staets... I mean we're probably not getting any of the other stuff soon, so *shrug*. USAA!
 
MBooda [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There's a revolution going on in Kyrgyzstan that makes Portland pale in comparison. It's a genuine Vowel Movement in the street.
 
ifky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I read vowels as bowels.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wow.  Someone should feel ashamed.
 
djseifer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Glad to hear that they finally had a successful vowel movement.
 
jimi32
‘’ 1 hour ago  
https://www.ling.upenn.edu/~beatrice/​h​umor/clinton-deploys-vowels.html
 
NotARocketScientist
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cue the Trump administration deciding that they can cut any sort of funding for hospitals and PPE because volunteers can provide it. That money would be better used in big business bail outs, after all, how is a multinational conglomerate supposed to buy back their stock without a bail out?
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Vowels were seized at the border, considered cntrbnd....
 
Danger Avoid Death [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MBooda [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Has anybody noticed how "vowel" sounds like "bowel"? Because I remember that from 2nd grade.
 
Dreamless [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Yeah, that word has three vowels, one for each syllable.
 
