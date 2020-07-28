 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(El Pais)   COVID-19 has breached the blood-brain barrier. We're looking at a respiratory disease that also causes neurotoxicity   (english.elpais.com) divider line
72
    More: News, Brain, Neurology, Central nervous system, Spanish patients, SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus, Nervous system, neurological problem, recent studies  
•       •       •

1964 clicks; posted to Main » on 28 Jul 2020 at 11:55 AM (42 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



72 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
thealgorerhythm [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
unilad.co.ukView Full Size


P: Gee, Brain, what are we gonna do tonight?

B: Convince the humans that masks cause them to suffocate on their own carbon dioxide, leaving them exposed to a deadly infection that will destroy their cerebellum, and rendering us rulers of the world!

P: But, Brain, if the humans fall for that, aren't they already damageded in the portabella?

B: Not enough, Pinky. Never enough.
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's not a respiratory disease.
 
koder [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
He points out that nearly 20% also presented disorders of consciousness, although these symptoms were concentrated among elderly patients. Another 20% of patients (they are not exclusive groups) developed neuropsychiatric problems such as insomnia, anxiety and psychosis.

Trump's twitter account looks around nervously at 4am.
 
Merltech [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

foo monkey: It's not a respiratory disease.


It's a fark you over disease.
 
pounddawg
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
iTs jUst thE fLu.....

/rolls eyes.
 
yakmans_dad [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
C'mon vaccine.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
so, no superpowers then?
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Remember, in talking about kids getting COVID-19 ;  "They'll get over it."

Ya, about that...
 
Literally Addicted [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
So what you're saying is that Trump is symptomatic?
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Thought we already knew that. Or maybe I already have covidbrain. Or maybe it's the scotch.
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Hey, 2020? You mind using some lube from now on? We got enough sh*t on fire, both literally and figuratively right now.
 
aungen [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
So when does Mad Max: Fury Road begin?
Still waiting.

I've got my silver spray ready, and everything.
 
RussianPotato [BareFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Since this thing has begun I've noticed a LOT of typos when people write.
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Merltech: foo monkey: It's not a respiratory disease.

It's a fark you over disease.


♫ TILL THE NIGHT CLOSES IIIIIIINN....  ♪
 
bhcompy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
We've kind of known this.  It's just as much a cardiovascular disease as it is a respiratory disease.  The blood clotting is a cause of a significant number of side effects, plus whatever else is going on in the blood because of it.
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Good thing this got a NEWS tag...it's been known for a couple months now.

BUT OMG NEWS!!!1!!!
 
Juc [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Man whoever's playing this round of plague inc is doing better than I ever did.
 
Spindle
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Abox [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
CommonName2
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Meanwhile in America they didn't notice a difference in mental capacity.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tom-Servo
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Oh, it's just a little headache...

i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
aungen [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
madgonad [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Yep.
My nephew got it when he reported as a cadet at the US Naval Academy. He lost his sense of smell and taste.
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Let's be as precise as we can be to stop the spread of misinformation, and to allow people to make their best decisions.

It's very likely a vascular disease, in that it attacks the blood vessels, and thus can damage any or all of the organs.  It's largely contracted and spread through the respiratory system.
 
wxboy
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

CommonName2: Meanwhile in America they didn't notice a difference in mental capacity.


Time to update the "Millions of dollars in improvements" joke?
 
GRCooper
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
 and may be directly attacking the brain

So the Trumpers are right - they don't have anything to worry about
 
GameSprocket [BareFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
It is a funky disease. My wife is an ICU nurse and has been telling me that they are seeing massive blood clots that are causing a lot of deaths and/or organ failure. She said one patient had kidney failure and went to dialysis, but they weren't able to keep the machines from clogging up and the patient died.

It is a farked up disease.
 
rcain
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
The Hoax Virus will drive you BATTY!
 
gunther_bumpass
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Tom-Servo: Oh, it's just a little headache...

[i.ytimg.com image 480x360]


...

I need to make a Chewchilla puppet.
 
Bilgewater
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Trump is going to build a blood/brain barrier and make the Chinese pay for it
 
alex10294
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Just had a few patients with severe altered mental status that lasted several weeks. They're both better now. It's pretty common for really sick people to have some neurological symptoms, especially if they're including general delirium or coma. They usually go away unless it's due to not getting enough oxygen to the brain. Unsure if it's a direct effect, but seems to respond to our current treatments and time for the most part.
 
Pharmdawg
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
It's ok, turns out they've just been watching Fox News
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Another day, another step closer to the zombie apocalypse.

/time to invest in a combat shotty
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Whoever said extinction had to be quick.
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
It's not a respiratory disease. It's an ACE2 attacking virus that happens to be most easily spread via respiratory droplets.
 
fark'emfeed'emfish [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Yeah, that'll be based on the patient's health and the integrity of his/her blood brain barrier.
 
Opacity [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I've found the most insightful research and findings on this disease almost all seem to have one thing in common: they haven't originated in the US. Everything from trivial observations that lead to incremental improvements in treatment, to major testing done that supports long term eradication comes from outside the US, particularly Europe, but also Asia, and even a little out of South America.

With all of the cases there is no lack of subjects to review... oh wait, there is minimal funding to do the research.
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

xxBirdMadGirlxx: Hey, 2020? You mind using some lube from now on? We got enough sh*t on fire, both literally and figuratively right now.


how YOU doin?
 
d23 [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
It's just the flu.  Man up.  You'll get it anyway so just take it and be happy, corporate drone.
 
semiotix
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

NotThatGuyAgain: Good thing this got a NEWS tag...it's been known for a couple months now.

BUT OMG NEWS!!!1!!!


It's more certain than it was before, and we're farked even more by it than we thought we were a few months ago.

There's never going to be an (accurate) headline that reads "BREAKING NEWS: Scientists Discover Only Just Yesterday New but Conclusively Proved COVID-19 Symptom."

Newsy enough for me, I guess.
 
OlderGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

CommonName2: Meanwhile in America they didn't notice a difference in mental capacity.


Nah.. That,s been attributed to attending liberal schools... effective, too... creates a barrier against further learning..
 
d23 [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

fark'emfeed'emfish: Yeah, that'll be based on the patient's health and the integrity of his/her blood brain barrier.


Wonderful.  Another "they deserve it 'cause prior morbidity" argument.
 
Random Anonymous Blackmail [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
aungen

So when does Mad Max: Fury Road begin?

I think tomorrow night 7PM EST on AMC
 
moeburn
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
brizzle365
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
What a time to be ali.....
 
Outshined_One
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Opacity: I've found the most insightful research and findings on this disease almost all seem to have one thing in common: they haven't originated in the US. Everything from trivial observations that lead to incremental improvements in treatment, to major testing done that supports long term eradication comes from outside the US, particularly Europe, but also Asia, and even a little out of South America.

With all of the cases there is no lack of subjects to review... oh wait, there is minimal funding to do the research.


I'll give credit where credit is due, it's worth remembering that this disease first hit China, Italy, and Spain prior to exploding in the US.  Studies like this coming out of Spain have the benefit of additional time for observation, research, and peer review.  Even one month matters.  Part of the reason we're behind the curve is simply a matter of timing; we don't know what this disease does to people 6 months after infection because we simply don't have the sample size.

Granted, by the end of the year we'll know a hell of a lot more about this disease.
 
orbister
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Madman drummers bummers: Thought we already knew that.


Yup. This just puts some better numbers on it.
 
cryinoutloud [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Opacity: I've found the most insightful research and findings on this disease almost all seem to have one thing in common: they haven't originated in the US. Everything from trivial observations that lead to incremental improvements in treatment, to major testing done that supports long term eradication comes from outside the US, particularly Europe, but also Asia, and even a little out of South America.
With all of the cases there is no lack of subjects to review... oh wait, there is minimal funding to do the research.


It's time to take our place at the back of the line. We squandered our riches on Amazon. Now you get Amazon. And you WILL.
 
fark'emfeed'emfish [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

pounddawg: iTs jUst thE fLu.....

/rolls eyes.


Fark user imageView Full Size
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/art​ic​les/PMC2082798/

2006.
 
Displayed 50 of 72 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.