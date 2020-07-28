 Skip to content
(AP News)   Need some good news? The largest vaccine study in the world is under way as 30,000 volunteers started getting shots yesterday   (apnews.com) divider line
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
"Will they be fast or slow? Ask me in 28 days."
 
MrBallou [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
But the first available doses will be rationed, presumably reserved for people at highest risk from the virus. Trump and his friends.

FTFY

And this will be at the same time he's goading his Base to protest against vaccination.
 
stevenboof [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I was thinking about volunteering, Mostly because my office mate is a chucklefark.
 
AngryDragon [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
So Trump gave us a large test population and control group.

4d chess.  Checkmate libs!
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: "Will they be fast or slow? Ask me in 28 days."


There was actually a plan for this already in place, and yes, actually, the President, Congress and SCOTUS were part of the Essential Personnel list that would get them in the first batch, along with healthcare providers, public safety officials, and people at highest risk.

Of course, that was written back when we had a rational president, so I fully expect nothing good to happen, indeed, I wouldn't be surprised at an executive order to destroy whatever vaccines are stockpiled if he loses.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


I know how this ends
 
toejam [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Gee
Gee
Gee
Gee
Gee
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

MrBallou: But the first available doses will be rationed, presumably reserved for people at highest risk from the virus. Trump and his friends.

FTFY

And this will be at the same time he's goading his Base to protest against vaccination.


I've got no problem with Trump getting the vaccine first. He is in the highest risk elderly group after all.
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: "Will they be fast or slow? Ask me in 28 days."


The sudden appearance of 30,000 bloodthirsty rage-filled zombies across the nation has no relation the Phase III trials of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine.
 
Call the Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Shoot, gotta go watch Zombieland again, gotta work on my cardio
 
IRestoreFurniture
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

stevenboof: I was thinking about volunteering, Mostly because my office mate is a chucklefark.


I sent my info in and was not contacted, I really wanted to participate.
 
Shaggy_C [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Next week: "30,000 new positive cases reported"
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
What a poorly reported study.  It didnt say the stage of the trial in the original article, but a linked article indicates it's stage 1.  But this article seems to indicate a Phase 3 efficacy endpoint.  If in Phase 1, tracking subsequent disease development would only be a secondary endpoint to safety.  Can anyone find whether this study is in stage 2 or 3?
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: [Fark user image image 850x541]

I know how this ends


What is this from?
 
The Third Man [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

AngryDragon: So Trump gave us a large test population and control group.

4d chess.  Checkmate libs!


This is also a reminder that the Oxford vaccine trial is being tested in the US because even in the UK, which bungled its response to COVID-19 abominably, there are not enough new infections to draw any conclusions from a study.
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

born_yesterday: What a poorly reported study.  It didnt say the stage of the trial in the original article, but a linked article indicates it's stage 1.  But this article seems to indicate a Phase 3 efficacy endpoint.  If in Phase 1, tracking subsequent disease development would only be a secondary endpoint to safety.  Can anyone find whether this study is in stage 2 or 3?


This is the beginning of a stage 3 study.
 
MrBallou [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Russ1642: MrBallou: But the first available doses will be rationed, presumably reserved for people at highest risk from the virus. Trump and his friends.

FTFY

And this will be at the same time he's goading his Base to protest against vaccination.

I've got no problem with Trump getting the vaccine first. He is in the highest risk elderly group after all.


I didn't mean I don't want him to get it. I just meant he'll probably keep it from being widely available for as long as possible and try to convince people they don't need it anyway.

For historical examples, see "ventilators" and "PPE".
 
