Here's an inaccurate list of the weirdest town names in each of the 50 states. In KY, it would actually be a tie between Big Bone Lick and Beaver Lick, but Booger Hollow, Arkansas sounds on the money
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
One Squeak, Maine always tops my list.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
missed the Woonsocket in SD, and Paradox in NY.
but I live near a town called Jerkwater in Pa, so what do I know?
 
UNC_Samurai [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
North Carolina
Whynot

No, not when we have Bat Cave, Lizard Lick, and Nag's Head.
 
phedex [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Indiana's totally wrong. The answer is "Rabbitville", not bean blossom.
 
Random Anonymous Blackmail [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't think Big Butte SD made it but I will look.
 
Random Anonymous Blackmail [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mud Butte...

damn that joke missed.
 
natazha [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Weed, CA is missing.
 
Yellow Beard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Frackville Pa is what they came up with? How about Hop Bottom or Honey Pot?
 
holdmybones
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Knockemstiff is way better than Dull (Ohio).
 
Marcos P
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I never thought Cheesequake was odd 🤔
 
nursetim
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Climax, Michigan missing from the list.
 
Hospitaller
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Yellow Beard: Frackville Pa is what they came up with? How about Hop Bottom or Honey Pot?


Intercourse, Gap, etc.  Pennsylvanians are weird folk
 
Herr Morgenstern
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Satan's Kingdom and Castle Danger both sound badass, but I bet they're boring little nothing towns.
 
bluewave69
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Canada got you beat.

dildo, newfoundland
 
proco [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Yellow Beard: Frackville Pa is what they came up with? How about Hop Bottom or Honey Pot?


Blue Ball & Virginville would like a word
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Swinging Lick Gap, NC.  There's a wooden sign on the Appalachian Trail, and of course the L is always carved into a D.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I would have gone with Soddy-Daisy for TN and Floyd's Knobs for IN.
 
stuhayes2010
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Big Bone Lick is a state park, not a town.  And it's named after a salt lick that frontiersmen found there with mammoth bones.


/The more you know
 
nursetim
‘’ 1 hour ago  

nursetim: Climax, Michigan missing from the list.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fissile
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Marcos P: I never thought Cheesequake was odd 🤔


A bit silly, but really over the top.   I probably would have gone from something like Ho-Ho-Kus, NJ.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Ho-Ho-K​u​s,_New_Jersey
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

natazha: Weed, CA is missing.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dork Gently [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bland, VA beat out Bumpass, Cuckoo, Office Hall, Short Pump and Tightsqueeze?
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The correct answer for Washington is Humptulips.

Not only do bees do it, but it's also a felony in Holland.
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

holdmybones: Knockemstiff is way better than Dull (Ohio).


There's a Bland, VA.    ...and it is.
 
Yellow Beard
‘’ 1 hour ago  

proco: Yellow Beard: Frackville Pa is what they came up with? How about Hop Bottom or Honey Pot?

Blue Ball & Virginville would like a word


There are a lot of weird named towns in Pa. That they chose Frackville as the weirdest is the joke.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ding Dong, TX

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
I just lurk here
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

/ Their Chamber of Commerce sells (sold?) shirts that read, "Support Your Local Hooker"
 
Subtonic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Hospitaller: Yellow Beard: Frackville Pa is what they came up with? How about Hop Bottom or Honey Pot?

Intercourse, Gap, etc.  Pennsylvanians are weird folk


Jesery Shore, PA was named that just to fark with people.
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Okay, OK. A Meh Place to Live.
 
Petey4335
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Egg Harbor? Seriously?

Without going through first nation names unpronounceable by out of staters, you can farking find Waldo in WI.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
RI_Red [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Come on, Quonochontaug, Rhode Island... (it's a village in Charlestown)

(reads TFA)

WOONSOCKET??!!

Give me a farking break. I mean, OK, it says "town names," so I guess it's limited to the 39 municipalities, but still...

I would have picked Little Compton or New Shoreham (a/k/a Block Island). Where are Big Compton and Old Shoreham?
 
Subtonic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Toad Lick, Arkansas wins.
 
proco [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Yellow Beard: proco: Yellow Beard: Frackville Pa is what they came up with? How about Hop Bottom or Honey Pot?

Blue Ball & Virginville would like a word

There are a lot of weird named towns in Pa. That they chose Frackville as the weirdest is the joke.


I always wondered if the people in central & western PA started naming towns after places they'd rather be. Jersey Shore. California. Indiana. Moon. Mars.
 
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ding Dong, Texas?  They should have done "Cut and Shoot".
 
opalakea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Yellow Beard: Frackville Pa is what they came up with? How about Hop Bottom or Honey Pot?


or Intercourse or Blue Ball??
 
robertus [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maryland has Chevy Chase, Luke, and North East.

/And "North Chevy Chase" but c'mon that's just regular Chevy Chase you're not foolin anyone
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Petey4335: Egg Harbor? Seriously?

Without going through first nation names unpronounceable by out of staters, you can farking find Waldo in WI.

[Fark user image 300x300]


But once you find it, you're kind of done with it.
 
Persnickety [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Woonsocket sounds like a euphemism for you-know-what.
 
emanresU
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I just lurk here: [Fark user image image 425x205]
/ Their Chamber of Commerce sells (sold?) shirts that read, "Support Your Local Hooker"


Is that Hooker, OK, home of the Hooker Horny Toads?
 
maxheck [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
elsmar.comView Full Size
 
geoduck42
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The_Sponge: The correct answer for Washington is Humptulips.

Not only do bees do it, but it's also a felony in Holland.


We in WA also have Walla Walla and George.
 
geggy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Florida, Massachusetts
 
169th Cousin [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
C'mon, Kentucky without Paducah? Just south of Monkey's Eyebrow. Not much weirder in that Commonwealth.
 
pearls before swine [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Volcano, HI is only a weird name if you don't know the first thing about Hawaii.
 
maxheck [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
lh3.googleusercontent.comView Full Size
 
NkThrasher [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Meh.  Context town name jokes I think are better than just "this is a weird town name".

Like in NH, we have...

Deerfield, where there's a field full of deer
Brookfield, where there's a field with a brook in it
Greenfield, where the field is very green
Nutfield, where nut trees grow in the field

Which all seem nice and straight forward.  But, ah, you should do your best to avoid Litchfield.

/I know it isn't spelled right
//As teenagers our D&D group got a big kick out of it
 
maxheck [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
photos1.blogger.comView Full Size
 
Cultured [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
SC has "Round-O" and "Sugar Tit".
 
RI_Red [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Persnickety: Woonsocket sounds like a euphemism for you-know-what.


Having only a single place to plug in appliances?
 
jmr61 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Newfoundland but still, laughed my ass off.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
