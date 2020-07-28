 Skip to content
(WFLA Tampa Bay)   Boy bitten by shark at beach that sees up to 10 shark bites a year   (wfla.com) divider line
    More: Scary, New Smyrna Beach, Florida, Volusia County, Florida, Florida, U.S. Route 1 in Florida, Canaveral National Seashore, Florida State Road 44, 11-year-old Carson, Fish  
103 clicks; posted to Main » on 28 Jul 2020 at 6:32 PM (14 minutes ago)



Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
The soon-to-be sixth-grader sustained several lacerations and a shredded tendon in his toe.

"Your toe was delicious. Come back soon"
TheReject
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Only nine more then it's safe to go in
 
Mock26
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Well, it is what they do.
 
Sexy Jesus [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Who wants to swim in that dirty dishwater surf anyways?
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
You're in way more danger from methheads on Volusia county than sharks
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
That boy should stay away from the beach if he's seeing that many shark bites every year.
 
thomasvista
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Sometimes the Dicks slip out, once.
 
