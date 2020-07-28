 Skip to content
(WFLA Tampa Bay)   'Florida neighborhood upset after funeral home brings in refrigerated truck to store COVID-19 corpses'   (wfla.com) divider line
58
    More: Florida, Funeral, Inch, CNN Newsource, Liliana Acosta, residential homes, location of our special care facility, abundance of understanding, Hialeah Mayor Carlos Hernandez  
•       •       •

Devolving_Spud [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
It's Hialeah, and refrigerated corpse storage trucks are an improvement to the neighborhood.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Problem already fixed.

Now if those people would just stop dying cause she just don't wanna think about that.
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"I'm not okay and we're going to keep fighting because that needs to go away," said Liliana Acosta, who lives next to the Memorial Plan San Jose Funeral Home.

if florida fought the virus as hard as you're fighting this truck it wouldn't farking be there in the first place
 
Beerguy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And those doing the complaining will STILL vote for Trump.

/SMFH
 
snowjack [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fake news. All the people in that truck were crisis actors.
 
phenn
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dead for Tax Reasons: "I'm not okay and we're going to keep fighting because that needs to go away," said Liliana Acosta, who lives next to the Memorial Plan San Jose Funeral Home.

if florida fought the virus as hard as you're fighting this truck it wouldn't farking be there in the first place


I think that about covers it.

Anyone want to go for ice cream?
 
Random Anonymous Blackmail [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is there room for ice cream?
 
omg bbq
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well stop going to Applebee's for bottomless margatinis and chum-chum zipper dippers you stupid farking plague rats.

Oh wait, sorry for my tyranny.
 
halifaxdatageek [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I mean, I'm upset the trucks are there too, but it seems to be for a different reason than these folks.
 
12349876
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good luck fighting a funeral home Karens.

My city had a funeral home keep next door McDonalds from adding a drive thru for decades and Ronald ended up moving.
 
LesserEvil [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I bet they'd be more upset if the funeral home just tossed the bodies in the back lot.

If they want to be upset, they need to realize this is Trump's fault and vote the asshole out of office in November, but ...shrugs... it's Florida, ya know?
 
Johnny the Tackling Alzheimers Patient [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Would they prefer the smell of rotting corpses?
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's almost as if Hialeah is in the epicenter of the Coronavirus outbreak right now.

Actually surprised we aren't seeing more refrigerator trucks across South Florida.
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Devolving_Spud: It's Hialeah, and refrigerated corpse storage trucks are an improvement to the neighborhood.


Like the diesel exhaust smell from the generator is worse than the horse shiat, the swamp odor, or that nasty high-sulfur water that they irrigate with.
 
Rattlehead
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Buckle up. This is what your state voted for.
 
ryant123
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wonder if the people complaining voted R.
 
evilsofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"It's very disturbing, the way that loud man wakes us up so early every morning, clanging that stupid bell and shouting at us to bring out our dead," she said. "It throws off my whole morning schedule and makes me cranky as I sip my breakfast tea."
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ryant123: I wonder if the people complaining voted R.


Considering that they pine for the days of Batista, probably.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But cases in Florida have flattened since July 16th.

Can't think of what would have changed.

Except the requirement to now report to HHS rather than the CDC.

Suddenly, the US has leveled off in cases.

It's as if HHS has magically stopped the growth of COVID-19 in the US!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Trocadero
‘’ 1 hour ago  

phenn: Dead for Tax Reasons: "I'm not okay and we're going to keep fighting because that needs to go away," said Liliana Acosta, who lives next to the Memorial Plan San Jose Funeral Home.

if florida fought the virus as hard as you're fighting this truck it wouldn't farking be there in the first place

I think that about covers it.

Anyone want to go for ice cream?


Random Anonymous Blackmail: Is there room for ice cream?


You know, I'm pretty open minded about ice cream flavors, but "human corpse" doesn't seem like a good idea.
 
Call the Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's not an apocalyptic hellscape until the dead are stacked on wooden barges, towed to sea and set ablaze

I'd give it until about September before Florida builds its first death barge
 
Colour_out_of_Space
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Trocadero: phenn: Dead for Tax Reasons: "I'm not okay and we're going to keep fighting because that needs to go away," said Liliana Acosta, who lives next to the Memorial Plan San Jose Funeral Home.

if florida fought the virus as hard as you're fighting this truck it wouldn't farking be there in the first place

I think that about covers it.

Anyone want to go for ice cream?

Random Anonymous Blackmail: Is there room for ice cream?

You know, I'm pretty open minded about ice cream flavors, but "human corpse" doesn't seem like a good idea.


It's a small price to pay for spider peace.
 
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In a way, the pandemic is kinder gentler inconvenience than weathering a world wide bout with nuclear fallout and all the loss of food, drink, and comfort that would entail with cities destroyed.

There are lots of things that are worse than this and probably take longer, too.  Americans have not had to deal with a devastating local war in a long time, where everywhere is dangerous, and it doesn't go away the next week.  Most other places would love to be that spoiled.

Our needs to protect ourselves are doable, but they require sensibile behavior.

The largest problem is how long this will take.  It will take longer than the drive thru.  Every shortcut we have taken:  unequal healthcare, education, compensation, legal protection will show up.  There will be time for us to think about these things.  We will learn to deal with stuff.  We will have time to deal with stuff.  There will be maimed people who survive -- lots of them.
 
Nosferartoo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Sd5ZL​J​WQmss
 
ifky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They could let the bodies lay out in the open. It's not like florida gets super hot in the summer or anything.


/hated non- emergency police assistance calls when I was a fire fighter.
//normally ended up being a dead body
 
Corvus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But the 150,000 dead is less of a concern.

Man I hate people.
 
Lumber Jack Off [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: But cases in Florida have flattened since July 16th.

Can't think of what would have changed.

Except the requirement to now report to HHS rather than the CDC.

Suddenly, the US has leveled off in cases.

It's as if HHS has magically stopped the growth of COVID-19 in the US!

[Fark user image 850x543]


I really wish that this and the increase in pneumonia deaths weren't 100% believable "conspiracy" theories. but this is the reality we live in now...

we're farked.
 
Tom-Servo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
memegenerator.netView Full Size
 
Lumber Jack Off [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

evilsofa: "It's very disturbing, the way that loud man wakes us up so early every morning, clanging that stupid bell and shouting at us to bring out our dead," she said. "It throws off my whole morning schedule and makes me cranky as I sip my breakfast tea."


DRTFA so I thought this was a legit complaint until the "bring out our dead" part!

thanks for making me nearly spit out my coffee, you magnificent bastard!
 
robodog [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lumber Jack Off: I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: But cases in Florida have flattened since July 16th.

Can't think of what would have changed.

Except the requirement to now report to HHS rather than the CDC.

Suddenly, the US has leveled off in cases.

It's as if HHS has magically stopped the growth of COVID-19 in the US!

[Fark user image 850x543]

I really wish that this and the increase in pneumonia deaths weren't 100% believable "conspiracy" theories. but this is the reality we live in now...

we're farked.


It's not really much of a conspiracy theory:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
backhand.slap.of.reason [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Have they considered telling the occupants of the truck that it's all a hoax?  That they don't believe in Covid-19?  That they have a greater chance of getting struck by lightning than of contracting Covid-19?  I suggest it because beliefs like those are what brought Covid-19 into their communities.  It only stands to reason that they just didn't believe hard enough to keep it at bay.
 
Mikey1969 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Her fence backs up to the funeral home and she said she's never had an issue with them. That was, until a few days ago when the funeral home brought in a refrigerated truck and parked it just inches from her back door.

Ooooh, that is an issue. They've come through her fence, and backed that truck right up to the house, blocking the entrance.

or is this yet another shiatty "journalist" who doesn't understand the difference between "back fence" and "back door"? Because they can do what they want on their property, which would be on their side of the fence. But if they're truly "within inches" or her back door, it's definitely a problem.
 
Lumber Jack Off [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

robodog: Lumber Jack Off: I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: But cases in Florida have flattened since July 16th.

Can't think of what would have changed.

Except the requirement to now report to HHS rather than the CDC.

Suddenly, the US has leveled off in cases.

It's as if HHS has magically stopped the growth of COVID-19 in the US!

[Fark user image 850x543]

I really wish that this and the increase in pneumonia deaths weren't 100% believable "conspiracy" theories. but this is the reality we live in now...

we're farked.

It's not really much of a conspiracy theory:

[Fark user image 850x815]


hence the "conspiracy"
 
LarryDan43 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
if you don't like it just move or wear a mask. Whichever seems easier for you.
 
FormlessOne [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: It's as if HHS has magically stopped the growth of COVID-19 in the US!


Bingo. Why else would the Trump administration transfer reporting to an agency packed with loyalists, instead of letting an agency packed with scientists receive that data?

You can pretty much assume that, from this point on, you won't be receiving useful statistical data from the Trump administration when it comes to COVID-19. They've done all they can to suppress collecting the data - now they're just going to suppress the resulting collection as well.
 
Tangenital
‘’ 1 hour ago  

omg bbq: Well stop going to Applebee's for bottomless margatinis and chum-chum zipper dippers you stupid farking plague rats.

Oh wait, sorry for my tyranny trans.


/pet peeve
 
KingOfTown
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh, NIMBY, what are folks like we supposed to do?

/Oh NIMBY, not in mine
//not in mine or I will whine
///Hey NIMBY
 
Tangenital
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tangenital: omg bbq: Well stop going to Applebee's for bottomless margatinis and chum-chum zipper dippers you stupid farking plague rats.

Oh wait, sorry for my tyranny trans.

/pet peeve


What filter chicanery is this?
 
dragonchild
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lumber Jack Off: I really wish that this and the increase in pneumonia deaths weren't 100% believable "conspiracy" theories.

If a conspiracy is a group of people meeting privately to conduct unethical and/or illegal activity, in the business world that's a day that ends in y.  Especially Florida.

What most people mean by "conspiracy theory" is "Occam's Razor failure".  It is brain-damaged idiocy to suspect a Presidential candidate, in an election year, would be running a child sex trafficking side gig out of the basement of a pizza shop -- in Washington D.C. (!!!) -- that doesn't even have a basement.  It is perfectly reasonable to suspect a notoriously cynical government, under fire for mismanaging a pandemic, headed by a pathologically dishonest narcissist, would manipulate statistics in an election year.
 
Colour_out_of_Space
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Tangenital: Tangenital: omg bbq: Well stop going to Applebee's for bottomless margatinis and chum-chum zipper dippers you stupid farking plague rats.

Oh wait, sorry for my tyranny trans.

/pet peeve

What filter chicanery is this?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

dragonchild: Lumber Jack Off: I really wish that this and the increase in pneumonia deaths weren't 100% believable "conspiracy" theories.
If a conspiracy is a group of people meeting privately to conduct unethical and/or illegal activity, in the business world that's a day that ends in y.  Especially Florida.

What most people mean by "conspiracy theory" is "Occam's Razor failure".  It is brain-damaged idiocy to suspect a Presidential candidate, in an election year, would be running a child sex trafficking side gig out of the basement of a pizza shop -- in Washington D.C. (!!!) -- that doesn't even have a basement.  It is perfectly reasonable to suspect a notoriously cynical government, under fire for mismanaging a pandemic, headed by a pathologically dishonest narcissist, would manipulate statistics in an election year.


And even better, people like Nate Silver will report the data as if it's not compromised. 538 says that the trend is flattening? They wouldn't lie, right?

They're just accepting the numbers as given, thus things are flattening and we'll be through this by September. The numbers will start dropping next week, and trend down all through August. Just in time for kids to go back to school!

You make thing "This is a stupid simplistic plan that can be undone with only the smallest of effort" and I'll say "Of course it is, it's a Trump plan!" And yet, it won't be undone, because laws don't matter anymore.

Your kids will be in school come September, and they will beat the numbers as hard as they have to make it happen.
 
Cajnik [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Nosferartoo: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Sd5ZL​J​WQmss


Fyi, you can embed YouTube videos.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sdd2000
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

snowjack: Fake news. All the people in that truck were crisis actors.


You do have to admire those Soro's paid crisis actors as they clearly have taken their roles seriously.
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Beerguy: And those doing the complaining will STILL vote for Trump.

/SMFH


I am constantly amused at how often I see, no matter the topic, "those people will still vote for Trump!!11!!!spittle!!!!" when the poster, meaning you, couldn't be more ignorantly wrong.  But it felt good to say something with Trump's name in it, didn't it!  <pats head>

TFA is about Dade county, which solidly voted for Hillary ya ding dong.
 
Nullav
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Then stop dying, morans.
 
Literally Addicted [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Hard to deny the death toll when you can smell it from your yard, huh?
 
CheekyMonkey
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

LesserEvil: I bet they'd be more upset if the funeral home just tossed the bodies in the back lot.

If they want to be upset, they need to realize this is Trump's fault and vote the asshole out of office in November, but ...shrugs... it's Florida, ya know?


FAKE NEWS! Teh truck is from OBAMAS death-panel FEMA camps!

\since Trump hasn't doen anything in the last 3 years except golf and tweet, how could it be his fault????
\\chessmate, libturds
 
MBooda [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Unavailable for comment
Fark user imageView Full Size

Also unavailable for comment
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Serious Black
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Well maybe you and your cohorts should stop doing stupid shirt that's likely to get you infected with the novel coronavirus.
 
