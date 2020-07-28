 Skip to content
(KTLA Los Angeles)   Dodgers are selling cutouts of fans' cats and dogs to put in their empty stands. No rules on butt-sniffing. Yet   (ktla.com) divider line
    More: Amusing, Major League Baseball, cutouts of cats, success of human fan cutouts, Los Angeles Dodgers, Dodger Stadium, Los Angeles Dodgers Foundation, kitty cutouts, Miami Marlins' season  
thatguyoverthere70 [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
My cat has always dreamed of telling the Dodgers that they suck in person.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
And now let's cut to the KissCam... wait... what are those dogs- andnowforawordfromoursponsorsJerrycutc​utcut
 
RowdyPants
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
This is so lame.
 
Mikey1969 [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
The guy that used to be plant manager at the large format printing place I worked for does this. The company he works for normally makes mascot costumes, which sounds pretty cool. Once there was a demand for masks, they developed patterns and started making masks. Now, they're also making cutouts, he mentioned the Brewers, but that company might be doing all of the MLB ones. It's kind of cool how much these printing places are modifying their output to match the changing demand right now.
 
ChipNASA
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Madman drummers bummers: And now let's cut to the KissCam... wait... what are those dogs- andnowforawordfromoursponsorsJerrycutc​utcut


Oh great, now we're going to get a cardboard cut out of the guy in Michigan and his girlfriend's dog.

https://www.fark.com/comments/2373745​/​Man-caught-having-sex-with-a-dog-that-​had-been-dead-for-several-days-in-full​-view-of-a-daycare-center-Dumbass-Scar​y-Sick-tags-all-throw-up-in-their-mout​hs-a-little
 
