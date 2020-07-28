 Skip to content
(Daily Star)   Elon Musk looking sell all his homes so he can return to couch surfing. Yes really   (dailystar.co.uk) divider line
    Sergey Brin, Elon Musk, Google, Larry Page, Tesla Motors, New York Times interview, Bay Area, hydroponic farms  
thealgorerhythm [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I can't think of a more brilliant move during a global pandemic.
 
CarnySaur
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Is he still giving away bitcoin?
 
EmmaLou
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Yup, "homeless" with billions of dollars, and I'm sure his friends would love him mooching off him with his weird little family. I'm sure actual homeless people often wax poetically about how great their lives are and how they're glad they don't have any pesky unused houses in uber wealthy neighborhoods.

He needs to shut up and just work. Every time he tweets or talks he sounds more and more separated from reality, and that's really not what we need right now.
 
Yellow Beard
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Worth $69 billion. Why not just pick someone at random and give the house to them?
 
Just another Heartland Weirdass
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Elon you're  nothing but an attention seeking outcast, and your star is faded.  Like you, on a podcast.

Elon Musk vs Mark Zuckerberg. Epic Rap Battles of History
Youtube a2GVxYfKSxA
 
