 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Axios)   This coronavirus nightmare will not be over when the vaccine arrives   (axios.com) divider line
26
    More: Obvious, Immune system, Vaccine, Vaccination, Influenza, first coronavirus vaccine, Measles, Experts caution, Public health  
•       •       •

1323 clicks; posted to Main » on 28 Jul 2020 at 1:33 PM (37 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



26 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
the lights, I will get them
 
gunther_bumpass
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I'm starting to think that a lot of the traditional freedoms Americans are willing to fight for are pretty farking useless.
 
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Well, now the cat's out of the bag.  On the bright side, our mental functioning will be so poor we won't even notice.  Must be like being stoned while having alzheimer's on viagra.  At least no one will have to blame autocorrect for bad spelling soon.
 
portnoyd
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Just in case you were starting to calm down, over the news of vaccine trials or the like, here's a definitely not clickbait headline to get you back to clicking away on anything that will whirl you up into a frenzy.
 
H31N0US [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
The blind squirrel found a nut when he said "give me therepudics".

We need something that effectively treats the infected such that the death rate is actually comparable to the common flu.
 
wademh [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
A rather stupid article. Any vaccine that passes muster will allow us to return to a mostly normal life. That, in no way shape or form, means that there will not be people who get sick and die from SARS-CoV-2. It means that, from a public health perspective, Covid-19 infections won't completely overwhelm our healthcare system.

The "nightmare" scenario is when the disease spreads so far and wide so fast that the healthcare industry can't cope with the numbers. It isn't about some dichotomous switch between all at risk and all safe.
 
RI_Red [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

gunther_bumpass: I'm starting to think that a lot of the traditional freedoms Americans are willing to fight for are pretty farking useless.


Like racism, sexism, exploitative labor, and science denial?

Or do you mean dining out, getting haircuts and tattoos, and shopping at Walmart?

Or do you mean further enriching the already-wealthy, exposing everyone else to preventable death, and using anonymous soldiers to terrorize the domestic populace?

In any case, yes, all of those things are useless in the face of a rampant and deadly virus.

/Not directing the snark at you as much as the idiots who do think all those things = real 'Murican freedums.
 
the_end_is_rear
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
The death cult known as the Branch Covidians will fight any vaccine.....
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

wademh: A rather stupid article. Any vaccine that passes muster will allow us to return to a mostly normal life. That, in no way shape or form, means that there will not be people who get sick and die from SARS-CoV-2. It means that, from a public health perspective, Covid-19 infections won't completely overwhelm our healthcare system.

The "nightmare" scenario is when the disease spreads so far and wide so fast that the healthcare industry can't cope with the numbers.


Guess what?

And it's getting worse.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

the_end_is_rear: The death cult known as the Branch Covidians will fight any vaccine.....


Why take a vaccine for something that's a hoax in the first place?
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

gunther_bumpass: I'm starting to think that a lot of the traditional freedoms Americans are willing to fight for are pretty farking useless.


We need to bring the fight to those who fight for useless freedoms.  Don't let them choose the battlefield.  Raze their towns and strongholds.  Only once the skinjobs are completely eliminated can we even start discussing freedoms.  And honestly we should probably be discussing Borgification.  Total unity under a singular machine super consciousness.  No race. No gender. No capitalism or private property. No strife.  No disunity.  Just the collective.  It will be glorious.
 
rewind2846
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
"Vaccinating enough people to get safely back to our old, communal habits will also pose more practical challenges."

How about "Let's not do this"? Has that occurred to anyone yet?  Those old communal habits have been shown to spread disease throughout the ages, from the Bubonic Plague to Smallpox to the 1918 flu to Ebola. Not doing the same shat that people have been doing would be a very good idea for preventing yet another pandemic, which is indeed coming at sometime in the future.

Waiting for a vaccine just so people can go out and do the same dumb shat they did before is a massive waste of resources and lives. What's needed is a CHANGE in the habits that got us all here, as in "Don't continue to walk on the freeway and you won't get hit by vehicles" change.

That is what s so f'king frustrating about this entire dismal episode... people learn NOTHING.
 
Keyser_Soze_Death [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I'm just here for the hand-wringing and pearl-clutching.
 
Anenu [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

gunther_bumpass: I'm starting to think that a lot of the traditional freedoms Americans are willing to fight for are pretty farking useless.


Freedom is great, the problem is with people who seem to think that freedom means being able to do whatever they want without regard to how others are affected.
 
special20 [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Trump: "We're going to give priority to the vaccine to those who can afford the costs. That's how things work in America. We've got the best people on working those prices out as we speak... the best people."
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
special20 [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

special20: Trump: "We're going to give priority to the vaccine to those who can afford the costs. That's how things work in America. We've got the best people on working those prices out as we speak... the best people."
[Fark user image 850x565]


Man, that's nuts.
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

rewind2846: "Vaccinating enough people to get safely back to our old, communal habits will also pose more practical challenges."

How about "Let's not do this"? Has that occurred to anyone yet?  Those old communal habits have been shown to spread disease throughout the ages, from the Bubonic Plague to Smallpox to the 1918 flu to Ebola. Not doing the same shat that people have been doing would be a very good idea for preventing yet another pandemic, which is indeed coming at sometime in the future.

Waiting for a vaccine just so people can go out and do the same dumb shat they did before is a massive waste of resources and lives. What's needed is a CHANGE in the habits that got us all here, as in "Don't continue to walk on the freeway and you won't get hit by vehicles" change.

That is what s so f'king frustrating about this entire dismal episode... people learn NOTHING.


What's the alternative?  We permanently stay huddled up in our homes, only creeping out on a rare occasion to gather supplies?  Ban international travel?  Ban social gathering?   Become a world of isolationists?
 
JerseyTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Actually, yes, it will.
 
mercator_psi
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I am by no means an antivaxxer. Antivaxxers are dangerous, aggressively ignorant fools.

That said:

I'm not touching a vaccine that is brought to the public before about March 2021. Too much chance for weird shiat to happen, both from the vaccine being rushed and, well, I'll be honest:

I don't trust this fascist experiment called the "Trump Administration" any farther than I can throw it.

It's not paranoia if they really are out to get you (or are demonstrably incompetent and evil).
 
Bruscar
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
FTA: then to prioritize who in the U.S. gets our doses

1. ALL hospital staff
2. Nursing home staff
3. EMT's and Firefighters
4. Individuals with compromised or suppressed immune systems
5. Individuals over 100
6. Individuals between 90 & 100
7. Individuals between 80 & 90
8. Individuals between 70 & 80
9. Individuals between 60 & 70
10. ALL school and daycare staff
11. Everybody else
12. Anyone previously missed
 
jso2897
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

portnoyd: Just in case you were starting to calm down, over the news of vaccine trials or the like, here's a definitely not clickbait headline to get you back to clicking away on anything that will whirl you up into a frenzy.


When virtue-signalling complacency, you must always remember to use the term "Fearmongering".
This suggests what you are trying to get across - that there is nothing that anyone should rationally fear, and that all fear is "mongered" by someone with an agenda, and not actually a critical survival instinct.
If you can get stupid assholes to believe that, you can send them back to the salt mines and their eventual deaths for profit!
 
jjorsett
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

special20: We're going to give priority to the vaccine to those who can afford the costs


As most made-up quotations are.
 
rewind2846
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

OgreMagi: rewind2846: "Vaccinating enough people to get safely back to our old, communal habits will also pose more practical challenges."

How about "Let's not do this"? Has that occurred to anyone yet?  Those old communal habits have been shown to spread disease throughout the ages, from the Bubonic Plague to Smallpox to the 1918 flu to Ebola. Not doing the same shat that people have been doing would be a very good idea for preventing yet another pandemic, which is indeed coming at sometime in the future.

Waiting for a vaccine just so people can go out and do the same dumb shat they did before is a massive waste of resources and lives. What's needed is a CHANGE in the habits that got us all here, as in "Don't continue to walk on the freeway and you won't get hit by vehicles" change.

That is what s so f'king frustrating about this entire dismal episode... people learn NOTHING.

What's the alternative?  We permanently stay huddled up in our homes, only creeping out on a rare occasion to gather supplies?  Ban international travel?  Ban social gathering?   Become a world of isolationists?


Do things smarter. Yes, that's a stretch for most uhmericanz, but it's possible.
Wear masks when around people you do not know.
Keep your hands and things you handle clean.
Temperature checks and PPE whenever being anywhere with crowds, and enforcement of admissions policies.
Avoiding those crowds if not comfortable.
Socially gather with people pre-checked for the virus, temp checked again as they enter the venue, and keep to smaller groups.
And so on. We know what spreads the virus. Everyone does, even if they will not admit it. Not doing those things will prevent that spread. Really simple. The alternative is to be smart about doing what you do.
 
MiamiChef
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I would guess we are up to about 40% of Americans that will NOT get the virus.

The Anti-Vax movement has been growing and now the Q Anon garbage about Bill Gates using it to track everyone is growing.

I will not get it in the first round but I will get it eventually.  I don't feel comfortable with how fast they are trying to bring the vaccine to market. Most take over 4 years, not 6 months.
 
ENS
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I just read "The Great Influenza" and there's an rather informative section that gets into the nitty gritty of why RNA viruses are such wiley and seemingly indefatigable opponents (awesome book). Unless I've read wrong we've never successfully created a vaccine against one.

With that preamble, it's this layman's opinion that talk of having a safe and effective vaccine this year is magic bean stuff.
 
Displayed 26 of 26 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.