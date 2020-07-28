 Skip to content
 
(BBC-US)   If you pay the extra for the VIP package, you can also have a microwave, TV, refridgerator & potted plant.....in your cell   (bbc.com) divider line
colinspooky [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
....or a baby's arm holding an apple
 
claystrider
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"In Ukraine, we put the 'D' in refrigerator"?
 
Lifeless
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Ukrainian Minister of Justice looks like an NPC from Grand Theft Auto IV.
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Dinodork
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

claystrider: "In Ukraine, we put the 'D' in refrigerator"?


Is Chernobyl special. Has built in Krokodil dispenser. Very nice.
 
debug
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
refridgerator

A what?
 
Bluenosed Baker
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
If you treat people like animals, feed them like animals, keep them penned up like animals,and allow them to treat each other like animals... It increases shareholder value.
 
