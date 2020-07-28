 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Gainesville Times)   College administrator accidentally tells the truth: "If we go online only, then we'll have to give the money back"   (gainesvilletimes.com) divider line
17
    More: Asinine, College, High school, West Hall student, Vice President of the United States, Student, Dormitory, Vice president, According to Jim  
•       •       •

555 clicks; posted to Main » on 28 Jul 2020 at 1:50 PM (20 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



17 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
and the books. They are free PDFs now.
Go broke,
people can get smart without your profit.
 
Glockenspiel Hero [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: and the books. They are free PDFs now.
Go broke,
people can get smart without your profit.


Sadly, they mostly can't.

You can get free textbooks long before this- just go to the closest academic library and ask for a card.  My college will let anyone from the community in.  How many people do you think learn chemistry this way?

We've done free online classes for almost a decade now- Coursera, EdX, Udacity, etc.  The completion and pass rates for these courses is *dismal*.  Doesn't matter the topic, virtually nobody actually completes them.

Worse is looking at the demographics of who does.  The people who finish aren't the people scrambling for an education, they're the ones who are already college graduates and know how to succeed, usually folks trying to skill up for a new job.

You can mitigate the pass rate issues by running an actual remote course with a professor and a smaller enrollment.  But then you have to pay for a professor and you're back to square one.

As humans we *vastly* underestimate how hard it is to actually learn things, especially on your own.  For example, I learned how to play a bit of guitar with online tutorials, but I hit a point where I needed a person to work with me.  Nothing free there- I had to pay for lessons despite a million Youtube videos.  There's a reason colleges exist and have for literally thousands of years- learning is hard
 
bluejeansonfire [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Free higher ed should be a priority in this country. It's doable, and even if it wasn't, we have the money to make it doable.

But no. Far too "first-world" of a concept for us.
 
BFletch651
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Glockenspiel Hero: vudukungfu: and the books. They are free PDFs now.
Go broke,
people can get smart without your profit.

Sadly, they mostly can't.

You can get free textbooks long before this- just go to the closest academic library and ask for a card.  My college will let anyone from the community in.  How many people do you think learn chemistry this way?

We've done free online classes for almost a decade now- Coursera, EdX, Udacity, etc.  The completion and pass rates for these courses is *dismal*.  Doesn't matter the topic, virtually nobody actually completes them.

Worse is looking at the demographics of who does.  The people who finish aren't the people scrambling for an education, they're the ones who are already college graduates and know how to succeed, usually folks trying to skill up for a new job.

You can mitigate the pass rate issues by running an actual remote course with a professor and a smaller enrollment.  But then you have to pay for a professor and you're back to square one.

As humans we *vastly* underestimate how hard it is to actually learn things, especially on your own.  For example, I learned how to play a bit of guitar with online tutorials, but I hit a point where I needed a person to work with me.  Nothing free there- I had to pay for lessons despite a million Youtube videos.  There's a reason colleges exist and have for literally thousands of years- learning is hard


All true.

Also true:  Online classes mostly suck, particularly long-term efforts.

My kid was offered a 9% tuition discount for taking classes online.  He's taking a gap year instead.
 
ajgeek
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
The knowledge may be free, but that piece of paper costs a fortune. You can't accredit yourself.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Glockenspiel Hero: vudukungfu: and the books. They are free PDFs now.
Go broke,
people can get smart without your profit.

Sadly, they mostly can't.

You can get free textbooks long before this- just go to the closest academic library and ask for a card.  My college will let anyone from the community in.  How many people do you think learn chemistry this way?

We've done free online classes for almost a decade now- Coursera, EdX, Udacity, etc.  The completion and pass rates for these courses is *dismal*.  Doesn't matter the topic, virtually nobody actually completes them.

Worse is looking at the demographics of who does.  The people who finish aren't the people scrambling for an education, they're the ones who are already college graduates and know how to succeed, usually folks trying to skill up for a new job.

You can mitigate the pass rate issues by running an actual remote course with a professor and a smaller enrollment.  But then you have to pay for a professor and you're back to square one.

As humans we *vastly* underestimate how hard it is to actually learn things, especially on your own.  For example, I learned how to play a bit of guitar with online tutorials, but I hit a point where I needed a person to work with me.  Nothing free there- I had to pay for lessons despite a million Youtube videos.  There's a reason colleges exist and have for literally thousands of years- learning is hard



Much of what a good bachelor's degree teaches you is how to learn.  If you get a BS or BA and can't be an autodidact to even the smallest degree, you got ripped off.
 
doomsdayaddams
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Glockenspiel Hero: vudukungfu: and the books. They are free PDFs now.
Go broke,
people can get smart without your profit.

Sadly, they mostly can't.

You can get free textbooks long before this- just go to the closest academic library and ask for a card.  My college will let anyone from the community in.  How many people do you think learn chemistry this way?

We've done free online classes for almost a decade now- Coursera, EdX, Udacity, etc.  The completion and pass rates for these courses is *dismal*.  Doesn't matter the topic, virtually nobody actually completes them.

Worse is looking at the demographics of who does.  The people who finish aren't the people scrambling for an education, they're the ones who are already college graduates and know how to succeed, usually folks trying to skill up for a new job.

You can mitigate the pass rate issues by running an actual remote course with a professor and a smaller enrollment.  But then you have to pay for a professor and you're back to square one.

As humans we *vastly* underestimate how hard it is to actually learn things, especially on your own.  For example, I learned how to play a bit of guitar with online tutorials, but I hit a point where I needed a person to work with me.  Nothing free there- I had to pay for lessons despite a million Youtube videos.  There's a reason colleges exist and have for literally thousands of years- learning is hard


This is very true.  Additionally, a lot of courses cannot be well taught online.  Lab-based sciences, for instance.  Imagine doing anatomy online, for that matter.  My science department is doing its best to be online, but that means that a year's worth of astronomy students might never touch a telescope.  Also, the loss in revenue will likely result in the closing of smaller, poorer campuses in our state, making it that much more difficult for low-income people to attend college.

All that said, I wish we'd stay completely online, because being alive is more important than all of the rest of this.  It's just not as simple as many people think.
 
Gaddiel [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Glockenspiel Hero: vudukungfu: and the books. They are free PDFs now.
Go broke,
people can get smart without your profit.

Sadly, they mostly can't.

You can get free textbooks long before this- just go to the closest academic library and ask for a card.  My college will let anyone from the community in.  How many people do you think learn chemistry this way?

We've done free online classes for almost a decade now- Coursera, EdX, Udacity, etc.  The completion and pass rates for these courses is *dismal*.  Doesn't matter the topic, virtually nobody actually completes them.

Worse is looking at the demographics of who does.  The people who finish aren't the people scrambling for an education, they're the ones who are already college graduates and know how to succeed, usually folks trying to skill up for a new job.

You can mitigate the pass rate issues by running an actual remote course with a professor and a smaller enrollment.  But then you have to pay for a professor and you're back to square one.

As humans we *vastly* underestimate how hard it is to actually learn things, especially on your own.  For example, I learned how to play a bit of guitar with online tutorials, but I hit a point where I needed a person to work with me.  Nothing free there- I had to pay for lessons despite a million Youtube videos.  There's a reason colleges exist and have for literally thousands of years- learning is hard


Can't I just have granddad donate a new international airport to Yale in exchange for admitting me? Then I can set cruise control to cool and sail my way with all C's.
 
StatelyGreekAutomaton
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Apparently they didn't talk to the admin at my school.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Gaddiel: Glockenspiel Hero: vudukungfu: and the books. They are free PDFs now.
Go broke,
people can get smart without your profit.

Sadly, they mostly can't.

You can get free textbooks long before this- just go to the closest academic library and ask for a card.  My college will let anyone from the community in.  How many people do you think learn chemistry this way?

We've done free online classes for almost a decade now- Coursera, EdX, Udacity, etc.  The completion and pass rates for these courses is *dismal*.  Doesn't matter the topic, virtually nobody actually completes them.

Worse is looking at the demographics of who does.  The people who finish aren't the people scrambling for an education, they're the ones who are already college graduates and know how to succeed, usually folks trying to skill up for a new job.

You can mitigate the pass rate issues by running an actual remote course with a professor and a smaller enrollment.  But then you have to pay for a professor and you're back to square one.

As humans we *vastly* underestimate how hard it is to actually learn things, especially on your own.  For example, I learned how to play a bit of guitar with online tutorials, but I hit a point where I needed a person to work with me.  Nothing free there- I had to pay for lessons despite a million Youtube videos.  There's a reason colleges exist and have for literally thousands of years- learning is hard

Can't I just have granddad donate a new international airport to Yale in exchange for admitting me? Then I can set cruise control to cool and sail my way with all C's.



Using AI to automate 97% of the finance jobs can't come soon enough.
 
Englebert Slaptyback
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

doomsdayaddams: Imagine doing anatomy online, for that matter.



I think most Farkers do that already.
 
tobcc
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

doomsdayaddams: Glockenspiel Hero: vudukungfu: and the books. They are free PDFs now.
Go broke,
people can get smart without your profit.

Sadly, they mostly can't.

You can get free textbooks long before this- just go to the closest academic library and ask for a card.  My college will let anyone from the community in.  How many people do you think learn chemistry this way?

We've done free online classes for almost a decade now- Coursera, EdX, Udacity, etc.  The completion and pass rates for these courses is *dismal*.  Doesn't matter the topic, virtually nobody actually completes them.

Worse is looking at the demographics of who does.  The people who finish aren't the people scrambling for an education, they're the ones who are already college graduates and know how to succeed, usually folks trying to skill up for a new job.

You can mitigate the pass rate issues by running an actual remote course with a professor and a smaller enrollment.  But then you have to pay for a professor and you're back to square one.

As humans we *vastly* underestimate how hard it is to actually learn things, especially on your own.  For example, I learned how to play a bit of guitar with online tutorials, but I hit a point where I needed a person to work with me.  Nothing free there- I had to pay for lessons despite a million Youtube videos.  There's a reason colleges exist and have for literally thousands of years- learning is hard

This is very true.  Additionally, a lot of courses cannot be well taught online.  Lab-based sciences, for instance.  Imagine doing anatomy online, for that matter.  My science department is doing its best to be online, but that means that a year's worth of astronomy students might never touch a telescope.  Also, the loss in revenue will likely result in the closing of smaller, poorer campuses in our state, making it that much more difficult for low-income people to attend college.

All that said, I wish we'd stay completely online, because being alive is more important ...


My oldest daughter is going into her Senior year of nursing, it is all "virtual".   Clinicals will all be online.  Feel safe America, feel Safe.
 
Krazikarl [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Glockenspiel Hero: As humans we *vastly* underestimate how hard it is to actually learn things, especially on your own.  For example, I learned how to play a bit of guitar with online tutorials, but I hit a point where I needed a person to work with me.  Nothing free there- I had to pay for lessons despite a million Youtube videos.  There's a reason colleges exist and have for literally thousands of years- learning is hard


Right, and all this doesn't even take into account that a lot of fields want stuff that has a hands on component.  You want a good science education?  Well, you usually need lab experience.  And if you really want to do well, you need hands on research experience even at the undergrad level.  That's not coming in a book.

Plus a big component is actually learning how to discuss the details of a field with somebody else who knows what they are talking about.  The conversations that good students have with their professors in their last few years of college are as valuable as anything.

This whole thing where people watch Good Will Hunting and say "just read the books" only works for a few specific fields.  In most areas, books are just one component of a good education.
 
cyberspacedout [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
It's better than getting sued.
 
meerclarschild [BareFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

doomsdayaddams: Glockenspiel Hero: vudukungfu: and the books. They are free PDFs now.
Go broke,
people can get smart without your profit.

Sadly, they mostly can't.

You can get free textbooks long before this- just go to the closest academic library and ask for a card.  My college will let anyone from the community in.  How many people do you think learn chemistry this way?

We've done free online classes for almost a decade now- Coursera, EdX, Udacity, etc.  The completion and pass rates for these courses is *dismal*.  Doesn't matter the topic, virtually nobody actually completes them.

Worse is looking at the demographics of who does.  The people who finish aren't the people scrambling for an education, they're the ones who are already college graduates and know how to succeed, usually folks trying to skill up for a new job.

You can mitigate the pass rate issues by running an actual remote course with a professor and a smaller enrollment.  But then you have to pay for a professor and you're back to square one.

As humans we *vastly* underestimate how hard it is to actually learn things, especially on your own.  For example, I learned how to play a bit of guitar with online tutorials, but I hit a point where I needed a person to work with me.  Nothing free there- I had to pay for lessons despite a million Youtube videos.  There's a reason colleges exist and have for literally thousands of years- learning is hard

This is very true.  Additionally, a lot of courses cannot be well taught online.  Lab-based sciences, for instance.  Imagine doing anatomy online, for that matter.  My science department is doing its best to be online, but that means that a year's worth of astronomy students might never touch a telescope.  Also, the loss in revenue will likely result in the closing of smaller, poorer campuses in our state, making it that much more difficult for low-income people to attend college.

All that said, I wish we'd stay completely online, because being alive is more important than all of the rest of this.  It's just not as simple as many people think.


And people with certain processing disorders find even more barriers to learning only online.

Don't get me wrong. We're in favor staying remote, but it isn't a simple one-size-fits-all solution.
 
TheSubjunctive
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I want to say in-person college is still important.  If nothing else, it's our culture's reset point.

I look back at 18. If the presented alternative was taking Zoom classes staying my folks trailer in the deader-than-dead-end Oklahoma sh**hole I came from, I'd have totally rolled the dice on a 2-3% chance of death to get the fark out of there.  Whether that was whatever college was open or joining the Navy.  I'd never have gotten the opportunities I got - both from student jobs and internships - at home.  And I don't know how I would have ever gotten out of the small town trap.
 
damageddude [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

bluejeansonfire: Free higher ed should be a priority in this country. It's doable, and even if it wasn't, we have the money to make it doable.


That was the priority post WW2 until around the Vietnam/Watergate era, that crazy time where the US really did rule the world (granted it helped that most of the manufacturing world was still recovering from WW2). After that it was all for one and one for one.

It wasn't that long ago that there was an argument that students should go into debt as they are the ones being enriched by their individual educations, ignoring that we are all in this together and an educated workforce brings benefits to all.  These is the same Ayan Rand logic argued by people who didn't understand why average people couldn't shop for their best health care plan on their own like they hunt for deals in the Sunday fliers.
 
Displayed 17 of 17 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.