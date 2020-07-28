 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Abc.net.au)   We didn't really want them becoming patrons in the hotel because when they do get in here, they behave a bit badly   (abc.net.au) divider line
6
    More: Misc, Bird, Emu, Yaraka Hotel, Hotel, Public house, Alfred Hitchcock, Stephen Schmidt, Destination hotel  
•       •       •

209 clicks; posted to Main » on 28 Jul 2020 at 4:30 AM (29 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



6 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
My Sober Alt [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Guess the culprit:

A:  Joe Walsh
B:  Homeless people
C:  Emus

(the answer is always C, or so I'm told)
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Don't upset the emus.
 
Gollie
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


The Great Emu War
 
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
one time when I was camping an Emu stole my weed. jerk. I know, right? we all know what camping without weed is. being homeless.
 
stuartp9
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

sinko swimo: one time when I was camping an Emu stole my weed. jerk.


No, emus are ok.  Here are the jerks:

guinnessworldrecords.comView Full Size
 
aagrajag
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

My Sober Alt: Guess the culprit:

A:  Joe Walsh
B:  Homeless people
C:  Emus

(the answer is always C, or so I'm told)


D: Drunken, British yobs on holiday in Spain.
 
Displayed 6 of 6 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.