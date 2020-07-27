 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Bloomberg)   Who farted?   (bloomberg.com) divider line
20
    More: Florida, Opera, support team, inquiries, Terms of Service, reference ID, information, message, browser  
•       •       •

1437 clicks; posted to Main » on 28 Jul 2020 at 8:31 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



20 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Farking Clown Shoes [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Florida? I'm guessing
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ghastly [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Who smelt it?
 
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So, Florida uses the honor system?
 
Markus5
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The dog.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It was me!

Its always me.
 
1funguy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Republican much?
 
DOCTORD000M
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
RPBN
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Probably this guy.

Elevator Farts 1
Youtube W2JI0k9HuZk
 
Doctor Funkenstein [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sxacho [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
O/
 
Boo_Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

DOCTORD000M: [Fark user image 146x200]


About time that showed up.

I was looking for a bigger version of the picture just now, the original thread that story and picture came out of is from 2006, time flies.
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
%%
"Who farted?" she said.
And smiled in her special way.
%%

Dammit, the googles are letting me down today to find the rest of the El DeBarge parody I vaguely remember.
 
The Magical Flying Cow Turd
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
"It was 12 miles wide, invisible to the naked eye and traveled across six counties to Florida's largest city."

Jacksonville, Florida's largest city? Are they measuring it by area, smells, idiots?
 
unchellmatt [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Revenge of The Pink Panther fart in lift scene with outtake
Youtube WjC_lv7A8Us
 
acad1228
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I'm sorry
 
Heraclitus
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Britney Spears - Oops!...I Did It Again (Official Video)
Youtube CduA0TULnow
 
deadromanoff
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
In a state where a large majority of the population drink water from a 30' well, they wouldn't notice it. Most times the water smells worse.

That being said.....
It was me.....it was a ribeye fart.... it happened in the shower....
So sorry....
 
Permanent Solutions For Permanent Problems
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I blame the cows.
 
Lumber Jack Off [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

The Magical Flying Cow Turd: "It was 12 miles wide, invisible to the naked eye and traveled across six counties to Florida's largest city."

Jacksonville, Florida's largest city? Are they measuring it by area, smells, idiots?


By area it is technically the largest city. Most other cities in Florida are actually quite small but include the surrounding cities in their metro.

Jacksonville: 2,265 km²
Miami: 143.1 km²
Tampa: 455.4 km²
Orlando: 294.6 km²
 
CaptainSpaceJohnny [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

The Magical Flying Cow Turd: "It was 12 miles wide, invisible to the naked eye and traveled across six counties to Florida's largest city."

Jacksonville, Florida's largest city? Are they measuring it by area, smells, idiots?


Area.  The City of Jacksonville pretty much absorbed the land in Duval County a long time ago.  It is the largest city in Florida area wise.  A lot of it is still undeveloped scrubland.
 
Displayed 20 of 20 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.