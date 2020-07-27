 Skip to content
 
(CNN)   Woman killed in an apparent shark attack in Maine, which is strange because shahks normally don't live up heah   (cnn.com) divider line
23
nytmare
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah sharks normally live in the ocean.
 
ChrisDe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maine shark attacks are larger than smaller, auxiliarily shark attacks.
 
Boojum2k [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
tpmchris
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Y'all keep poking that bear. Errr shark
Momma raised me right by allowing me to watch Jaws when it came out as a 4 years.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The oceans are changing very fast. Nothing surprises me anymore
 
JAYoung
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Time was, the summer water temperatures on the Maine coast were so chilly you didn't spend much time swimming there.
Times change.
 
chucknasty [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

berylman: The oceans are changing very fast. Nothing surprises me anymore


it is almost like the temperature of the oceans has a pretty serious impact on many things including weather and fauna. almost.
 
CarnySaur
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She would have survived, but the shark had COVID.
 
Publikwerks
‘’ 1 hour ago  

CarnySaur: She would have survived, but the shark had COVID.


She probably wasn't wearing a mask.
And was from away.

//Don't skip the 14 day quarantine or sharks will kill you.
 
cwick [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Having lived in coastal Maine for 30 years, this shocked the hell outta me.  A little digging brought up that this is the first "unprovoked" shark attack "evah" in Maine.
Ayuh.
 
groppet
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Land shark?
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nana's Vibrator
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Let's do some forecasting.  Sharks were present off the Atlantic Coast and could be found off the coasts of Massachusetts but aside from a movie in the 70's weren't a threat.  Since about 2012 sharks are now a terrible threat around the beaches of Cape Cod.  The water is getting warmer and there are food sources

So Maine... you have about 10-15 years before you're all eaten by sharks
 
ChrisDe [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

cwick: Having lived in coastal Maine for 30 years, this shocked the hell outta me.  A little digging brought up that this is the first "unprovoked" shark attack "evah" in Maine.
Ayuh.


There are people out there provoking sharks to attack?
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
According to the eyewitness account used in the local news article(s), the woman was "thrown up in the air", which makes it even more shocking.  Coastal Maine has had Great White sightings before and even one case where one lightly attacked a diver by biting his camera.  You could understand if this was one of those 'test bites' where they kinda chop someone while they're swimming or on a surfboard and then back off; but it sounds like this one went 100% full speed ahead for the kill like you see in the videos from South Africa.


Also not mentioned in the CNN article is that earlier in the day in a nearby town, they found a seal carcass washed up on shore with shark bites with a 19 inch radius. Photos here: https://www.facebook.com/SulikowskiLa​b​/posts/1592995814214184
 
nin3064
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tom_Slick [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

JAYoung: Time was, the summer water temperatures on the Maine coast were so chilly you didn't spend much time swimming there.
Times change.


I spent hours swimming off of sand beach in Acadia as a kid in the 70s for some reason my parents didn't.
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
But, subby...Sahmetimes they come bahk...
 
TheraTx
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
nahmally
 
John Buck 41
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

JAYoung: Time was, the summer water temperatures on the Maine coast were so chilly you didn't spend much time swimming there.
Times change.


Not for me. FTS. Still cold as hell. Give me a pond or lake any day.
 
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: According to the eyewitness account used in the local news article(s), the woman was "thrown up in the air", which makes it even more shocking.  Coastal Maine has had Great White sightings before and even one case where one lightly attacked a diver by biting his camera.  You could understand if this was one of those 'test bites' where they kinda chop someone while they're swimming or on a surfboard and then back off; but it sounds like this one went 100% full speed ahead for the kill like you see in the videos from South Africa.


That's one of the main strategies of a great white shark, a devastating attack from below.  It's not like in the film Jaws where Chrissy gets played with.

The problem is that if you're a surfer or swimmer that a great white has mistaken for a seal, and it attacks from below like that, it's probably not going to follow up on the attack because it'll be all "Yuck, *THAT'S* not a seal!", but if you take the brunt of the bite, you're probably going to die anyway.

A "test bite" or being snapped at because you're too close is one thing.  But full on predatory attacks like that are quite another.
 
smed7 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

TheraTx: nahmally


hehehe...

I read that, & the headline, in Herman Munster's voice.
 
Close2TheEdge [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

JAYoung: Time was, the summer water temperatures on the Maine coast were so chilly you didn't spend much time swimming there.
Times change.


My family has a house on the water on Bailey Island.  I've swum in Casco Bay many times.  It's still pretty freakin cold.  I only do it in a wetsuit.

// And after this shark attack, I probably won't do it again.
 
