(WJAC TV Johnstown)   Uplifting story of the day: "Woman used bra to try to restrain victim during thwarted burglary attempt" They tried to get away, but got hooked. Now they're clasped   (wjactv.com) divider line
16
371 clicks; posted to Main » on 28 Jul 2020 at 7:29 AM (33 minutes ago)



snowybunting [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
It's a fairly well-known fact that men have no idea how to unclasp a bra.
 
FriarReb98 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Can't wait to see the charming mug shots of this 36 year old drug thief that uses her bra as a weapon....
 
SuperChuck
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
If he needed a getaway vehicle, he should have tried a motorboat
 
KIA
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Person's gotta pay good money in Nevada for that kind of treatment usually.

Or so I hear.

From friends.

/ misguided amoral friends
// without benefits
/// threesomes!
 
Mr_Vimes
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Pair of tits used bra as restraint. I can see that.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

snowybunting: It's a fairly well-known fact that men have no idea how to unclasp a bra.


I actually leaned to do it with one hand, while kissing. It would make gals giggle. Amongst other reactions. All good, though.  😁
 
Zeb Hesselgresser [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Home invasion, in that part of Pennsylvania?  They're lucky they're not dead.
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
"Will I see you again?"
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ChrisDe [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Lock 'em up. Those two boobs won't know what hit them.
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Can't trust a woman wearing a wire.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

snowybunting: It's a fairly well-known fact that men have no idea how to unclasp a bra.


My theory:

When you're VERY happy and excited, your hand/eye coordination and motor skills can be diminished.
 
Atomic Jonb [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
So, if a woman wanted to prevent me from leaving, all she would have to do is take the bra off.  I would wait right there until it went back on.
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
sustainability-times.comView Full Size
 
I May Be Crazy But...
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

waxbeans: snowybunting: It's a fairly well-known fact that men have no idea how to unclasp a bra.

I actually leaned to do it with one hand, while kissing. It would make gals giggle. Amongst other reactions. All good, though.  😁


Well done on the test of basic motor function.  Next we'll have you walking and chewing gum at the same time.
 
Another Government Employee [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
The How-To video is on Pornhub.
 
Dork Gently [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Defund the police.  Homeowners can just call the coroner after thing a home invasion.
 
