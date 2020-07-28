 Skip to content
 
(Mirror.co.uk)   I, for one, welcome our new junk-food addicted, sex-crazed monkey overlords   (mirror.co.uk) divider line
11
•       •       •

301 clicks; posted to Main » on 28 Jul 2020 at 3:30 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



11 Comments     (+0 »)
 
KodosZardoz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
libranoelrose [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's not they could take hour passport or something
 
libranoelrose [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Like
 
crinz83
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Officers armed with slingshots

it's time to get serious. carbine action two-hundred shot range model serious.

dygtyjqp7pi0m.cloudfront.netView Full Size
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yes, clearly a law enforcement issue. Why won't those monkeys respect the rule of law?
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I am NOT a monkey.
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 1 hour ago  

puffy999: I am NOT a monkey.


That sounds like monkey talk.
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

crinz83: Officers armed with slingshots

it's time to get serious. carbine action two-hundred shot range model serious.

[dygtyjqp7pi0m.cloudfront.net image 356x356]


c8.alamy.comView Full Size


You'll shoot your eye out!
 
drxym
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Lace the food with something that will kill them, sterilize them, or dope them up so they're easy to catch.
 
thepeterd
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
First they overran a city, then they overran FARK.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
replace the photos with hippies and I'll bet that is what the Trumpster sees in his morning paper.

Stealing jobs, bags of healthcare, and truckloads of snow to take back across the borders.
 
Displayed 11 of 11 comments

