 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(AZCentral)   If you do a lot of physical work maybe you should leave your gun in the car   (azcentral.com) divider line
39
    More: Sad, Phoenix, Arizona, The Arizona Republic, Arizona, California Privacy Rights, Gannett Company, Subscription business model, AZ Int, Presidential Candidates  
•       •       •

861 clicks; posted to Main » on 28 Jul 2020 at 12:41 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



39 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
My father-in-law was a worker for the Boston sewer system for several decades, forcibly retired at 70.  To make a military analogy, he was the equivalent of a warrant officer, he could do high-level stuff like run board for a pumping station, could fit steam pipes, install steam engines, or he could scrape the screens, run the diverters, etc.  As such, he dealt with a lot of very unusual people including a fairly large number of violent or menacing people.  There were fistfights among coworkers and more than one incident when a coworker would bring in a gun and threaten to shoot, and at least once a coworker did take pot-shots at another coworker, thankfully missing.

I've heard of other blue-collar work where coworkers would get aggressive, even violent with each other as well.

So sadly it would not surprise me if a guy working a labor job even doing contract roofing at a public school might be packing, either because he had a propensity for violence, or because he was concerned about violence from a coworker, general or from someone specific.

/FIL kept working there because being the sewer, coworkers constantly called in and he got overtime shifts
//he had years and years where he earned more in overtime pay than his base salary
///enough to go on European vacations including a flight on the Concorde
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Holster issues?
 
Al Roker's Forecast [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
This gentleman was in no condition to be working on the roof. Bad case of the shingles.
 
trappedspirit
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, what are you supposed to use to hammer the nails in?  Not thinking, subby.
 
zez
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Authorities don't know why the man had a firearm with him"

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
robodog [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Um, if you're not a LEO (or otherwise authorized) and you're going onto school grounds then leave your damn weapon at home. It's a federal felony to carry a firearm onto the grounds (technically within 1,000 feet of the building) of any primary or secondary school.
 
SpecialSnowFlake
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But mah freedumbz!!

*blam*

ACK!

*thud*
 
Majin_Buu [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Legality of bullets in flight don't matter so much as immediate physical circumstance.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Tell me again how guns don't kill people?
 
BretMavrik [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

robodog: Um, if you're not a LEO (or otherwise authorized) and you're going onto school grounds then leave your damn weapon at home. It's a federal felony to carry a firearm onto the grounds (technically within 1,000 feet of the building) of any primary or secondary school.


It's weird how much things changed when I was in school 20 farking years ago. School shootings, then one an hour away, and suddenly the loaded gun rack in the back of the pickup wasn't as popular.
 
libranoelrose [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
They whole world is different njw
 
Schlubbe [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Israeli carry. You ain't Matt Dillon. If you don't have the spare half-second to rack your slide, you were a goner anyway.

Think you're really going to be out-drawing someone? Please
 
libranoelrose [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Schlubbe: Israeli carry. You ain't Matt Dillon. If you don't have the spare half-second to rack your slide, you were a goner anyway.

Think you're really going to be out-drawing someone? Please


Twice on Sunday
 
GodComplex
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Schlubbe: Israeli carry. You ain't Matt Dillon. If you don't have the spare half-second to rack your slide, you were a goner anyway.

Think you're really going to be out-drawing someone? Please


I carried s revolver with a chamber empty, so I had to pull the trigger twice to fire. Just for extra security on ND. Cause as you say, if you don't have the time you probably shouldn't be drawing.

Course I also didn't carry when I was a laborer. Why would I want another pound of metal on my person and a rig? Not like it wasn't miserable enough in the summer without a holster chaffing you.
 
SurelyShirley
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Look, I'm not a fan of firearms, but I'm ok with people's right to own/carry. If you're a roofer, who feels the need to pack heat at work, you either need to move to a location that seems safer to you, or seek mental help.
It is not normal to have to/want to/need to carry a firearm while working as a roofer.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

SurelyShirley: Look, I'm not a fan of firearms, but I'm ok with people's right to own/carry. If you're a roofer, who feels the need to pack heat at work, you either need to move to a location that seems safer to you, or seek mental help.
It is not normal to have to/want to/need to carry a firearm while working as a roofer.


I hate guns.
That said,
It's clear you don't know the Criminal records of construction workers.
It's not like in an office.
😈
 
Fishbulb30w
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

TWX: My father-in-law was a worker for the Boston sewer system for several decades, forcibly retired at 70.  To make a military analogy, he was the equivalent of a warrant officer, he could do high-level stuff like run board for a pumping station, could fit steam pipes, install steam engines, or he could scrape the screens, run the diverters, etc.  As such, he dealt with a lot of very unusual people including a fairly large number of violent or menacing people.  There were fistfights among coworkers and more than one incident when a coworker would bring in a gun and threaten to shoot, and at least once a coworker did take pot-shots at another coworker, thankfully missing.

I've heard of other blue-collar work where coworkers would get aggressive, even violent with each other as well.

So sadly it would not surprise me if a guy working a labor job even doing contract roofing at a public school might be packing, either because he had a propensity for violence, or because he was concerned about violence from a coworker, general or from someone specific.

/FIL kept working there because being the sewer, coworkers constantly called in and he got overtime shifts
//he had years and years where he earned more in overtime pay than his base salary
///enough to go on European vacations including a flight on the Concorde


This is the most American thing I read today.
It's only 1:15am here, so I expect that to change.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

waxbeans: SurelyShirley: Look, I'm not a fan of firearms, but I'm ok with people's right to own/carry. If you're a roofer, who feels the need to pack heat at work, you either need to move to a location that seems safer to you, or seek mental help.
It is not normal to have to/want to/need to carry a firearm while working as a roofer.

I hate guns.
That said,
It's clear you don't know the Criminal records of construction workers.
It's not like in an office.
😈


You should see a therapist regarding your hoplophobia.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

SurelyShirley: ....It is not normal to have to/want to/need to carry a firearm while working as a roofer.


It is normal, if he was out to impress all the Shingle Ladies.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
true okie doke
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

SurelyShirley: Look, I'm not a fan of firearms, but I'm ok with people's right to own/carry. If you're a roofer, who feels the need to pack heat at work, you either need to move to a location that seems safer to you, or seek mental help.
It is not normal to have to/want to/need to carry a firearm while working as a roofer.


Normally cops are minutes away. Have you seen a cop try to get up a ladder? On a roof, it's up to you to protect and serve yourself.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

maxandgrinch: SurelyShirley: ....It is not normal to have to/want to/need to carry a firearm while working as a roofer.

It is normal, if he was out to impress all the Shingle Ladies.

[Fark user image image 640x394]


I don't know whether to boo or LOL.
 
SurelyShirley
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

true okie doke: SurelyShirley: Look, I'm not a fan of firearms, but I'm ok with people's right to own/carry. If you're a roofer, who feels the need to pack heat at work, you either need to move to a location that seems safer to you, or seek mental help.
It is not normal to have to/want to/need to carry a firearm while working as a roofer.

Normally cops are minutes away. Have you seen a cop try to get up a ladder? On a roof, it's up to you to protect and serve yourself.


Against who or what?
 
433 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Where did he find a holster that points the pistol at his face?
 
Dimensio
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

robodog: Um, if you're not a LEO (or otherwise authorized) and you're going onto school grounds then leave your damn weapon at home. It's a federal felony to carry a firearm onto the grounds (technically within 1,000 feet of the building) of any primary or secondary school.


The federal law provides an exception for anyone with a state issued carry permit (that is, issued by the same state as the school) but state laws typically also forbid the carrying of firearms on school grounds regardless of permit.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

The_Sponge: maxandgrinch: SurelyShirley: ....It is not normal to have to/want to/need to carry a firearm while working as a roofer.

It is normal, if he was out to impress all the Shingle Ladies.

[Fark user image image 640x394]

I don't know whether to boo or LOL.


Honestly, am expecting lol then boo, because now I can't get that catchy little tune out of my head.

A lot of the lyrics don't even need to be changed (much)

Do we have any shingle ladies on the house tonight?

I want y'all to get nice and stanky with me
Where I'm from
We do things nice and stanky

Nice lyrics for a group of 5 year olds in a dance class to sing and dance along with.
 
libranoelrose [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Dimensio: robodog: Um, if you're not a LEO (or otherwise authorized) and you're going onto school grounds then leave your damn weapon at home. It's a federal felony to carry a firearm onto the grounds (technically within 1,000 feet of the building) of any primary or secondary school.

The federal law provides an exception for anyone with a state issued carry permit (that is, issued by the same state as the school) but state laws typically also forbid the carrying of firearms on school grounds regardless of permit.


He's OK but he tastes like dill
 
saturn badger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Authorities don't know why the man had a firearm with him, but the matter is under investigation.

Forget it, Jake, it's Arizona.
 
saturn badger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

TWX: My father-in-law was a worker for the Boston sewer system for several decades, forcibly retired at 70.  To make a military analogy, he was the equivalent of a warrant officer, he could do high-level stuff like run board for a pumping station, could fit steam pipes, install steam engines, or he could scrape the screens, run the diverters, etc.  As such, he dealt with a lot of very unusual people including a fairly large number of violent or menacing people.  There were fistfights among coworkers and more than one incident when a coworker would bring in a gun and threaten to shoot, and at least once a coworker did take pot-shots at another coworker, thankfully missing.

I've heard of other blue-collar work where coworkers would get aggressive, even violent with each other as well.

So sadly it would not surprise me if a guy working a labor job even doing contract roofing at a public school might be packing, either because he had a propensity for violence, or because he was concerned about violence from a coworker, general or from someone specific.

/FIL kept working there because being the sewer, coworkers constantly called in and he got overtime shifts
//he had years and years where he earned more in overtime pay than his base salary
///enough to go on European vacations including a flight on the Concorde


Or he was going shopping after work and didn't want to wear a mask. That seems like a popular trend nowadays.
 
libranoelrose [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
More.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

The_Sponge: waxbeans: SurelyShirley: Look, I'm not a fan of firearms, but I'm ok with people's right to own/carry. If you're a roofer, who feels the need to pack heat at work, you either need to move to a location that seems safer to you, or seek mental help.
It is not normal to have to/want to/need to carry a firearm while working as a roofer.

I hate guns.
That said,
It's clear you don't know the Criminal records of construction workers.
It's not like in an office.
😈

You should see a therapist regarding your hoplophobia.


I've been to the range and I've been hunting I've been around guns my whole life I have family in military and law enforcement
I'm not scared of gun
I just find them distasteful
 
Dimensio
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

saturn badger: TWX: My father-in-law was a worker for the Boston sewer system for several decades, forcibly retired at 70.  To make a military analogy, he was the equivalent of a warrant officer, he could do high-level stuff like run board for a pumping station, could fit steam pipes, install steam engines, or he could scrape the screens, run the diverters, etc.  As such, he dealt with a lot of very unusual people including a fairly large number of violent or menacing people.  There were fistfights among coworkers and more than one incident when a coworker would bring in a gun and threaten to shoot, and at least once a coworker did take pot-shots at another coworker, thankfully missing.

I've heard of other blue-collar work where coworkers would get aggressive, even violent with each other as well.

So sadly it would not surprise me if a guy working a labor job even doing contract roofing at a public school might be packing, either because he had a propensity for violence, or because he was concerned about violence from a coworker, general or from someone specific.

/FIL kept working there because being the sewer, coworkers constantly called in and he got overtime shifts
//he had years and years where he earned more in overtime pay than his base salary
///enough to go on European vacations including a flight on the Concorde

Or he was going shopping after work and didn't want to wear a mask. That seems like a popular trend nowadays.


Which is just stupid. Wearing a mask and carrying a gun are not mutually exclusive. I do it all the time.
 
SurelyShirley
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Alrighty, so I used to work on a shipyard back in the day. In the heavy duty production line, there was more testosterone flying around on a daily basis, than in a decade's worth of wrasslin'. That workplace would make a roofer's day job look like a kindergarten party. For some reason, every issue was worked out without having to pull or shoot a firearm. Well ok, that reason was probably because it was outside the US, and the everyday person didn't have access to firearms....I know, I know, repressed people, living on their knees under socialist rule, whatever. Yes, there were times, when someone wanted to come after you with a 20# sledge, but before they'd make that swing, they'd have time to rethink their decision. Once you pull a gun and fire it, well, you have 25 years to rethink your decision. Again, I'm ok with people having a right to own firearms, but feel free to use it for home defense or hunting, not in the workplace.
 
libranoelrose [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Pop pop powy
 
saturn badger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Dimensio: saturn badger: TWX: My father-in-law was a worker for the Boston sewer system for several decades, forcibly retired at 70.  To make a military analogy, he was the equivalent of a warrant officer, he could do high-level stuff like run board for a pumping station, could fit steam pipes, install steam engines, or he could scrape the screens, run the diverters, etc.  As such, he dealt with a lot of very unusual people including a fairly large number of violent or menacing people.  There were fistfights among coworkers and more than one incident when a coworker would bring in a gun and threaten to shoot, and at least once a coworker did take pot-shots at another coworker, thankfully missing.

I've heard of other blue-collar work where coworkers would get aggressive, even violent with each other as well.

So sadly it would not surprise me if a guy working a labor job even doing contract roofing at a public school might be packing, either because he had a propensity for violence, or because he was concerned about violence from a coworker, general or from someone specific.

/FIL kept working there because being the sewer, coworkers constantly called in and he got overtime shifts
//he had years and years where he earned more in overtime pay than his base salary
///enough to go on European vacations including a flight on the Concorde

Or he was going shopping after work and didn't want to wear a mask. That seems like a popular trend nowadays.

Which is just stupid. Wearing a mask and carrying a gun are not mutually exclusive. I do it all the time.


I was just pointing out how it seems to be a trend. It's not everyone but c'mon! A dude showed his gun in a bead store over a mask, for chrissake. About six weeks ago someone shot a store worker over a mask. There have been several lately.
 
libranoelrose [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

saturn badger: Dimensio: saturn badger: TWX: My father-in-law was a worker for the Boston sewer system for several decades, forcibly retired at 70.  To make a military analogy, he was the equivalent of a warrant officer, he could do high-level stuff like run board for a pumping station, could fit steam pipes, install steam engines, or he could scrape the screens, run the diverters, etc.  As such, he dealt with a lot of very unusual people including a fairly large number of violent or menacing people.  There were fistfights among coworkers and more than one incident when a coworker would bring in a gun and threaten to shoot, and at least once a coworker did take pot-shots at another coworker, thankfully missing.

I've heard of other blue-collar work where coworkers would get aggressive, even violent with each other as well.

So sadly it would not surprise me if a guy working a labor job even doing contract roofing at a public school might be packing, either because he had a propensity for violence, or because he was concerned about violence from a coworker, general or from someone specific.

/FIL kept working there because being the sewer, coworkers constantly called in and he got overtime shifts
//he had years and years where he earned more in overtime pay than his base salary
///enough to go on European vacations including a flight on the Concorde

Or he was going shopping after work and didn't want to wear a mask. That seems like a popular trend nowadays.

Which is just stupid. Wearing a mask and carrying a gun are not mutually exclusive. I do it all the time.

I was just pointing out how it seems to be a trend. It's not everyone but c'mon! A dude showed his gun in a bead store over a mask, for chrissake. About six weeks ago someone shot a store worker over a mask. There have been several lately.


That's weird
 
libranoelrose [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Is it hot I sweat a lot because I m me
 
Dimensio
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I think that someone here is drunk.
 
libranoelrose [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Dimensio: I think that someone here is drunk.


I wish you well
 
Displayed 39 of 39 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$5 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.