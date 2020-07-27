 Skip to content
 
(TuneIn)   Tonight's Paul's Memory Bank (8PM EDT) finishes that 15-part Superman storyline. But first, episodes of Our Miss Brooks and My Favorite Husband   (tunein.com) divider line
wooden_badger [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Scheduled for tonight

Our Miss Brooks - E18 - Weighing Machine - 12/5/48 - Miss Brooks thinks her fortune is that a tall, dark and handsome man will come into her life. Gerald Mohr makes his first appearance as French teacher Mr. Monet.

Episodes 36 and 37 of My Favorite Husband are not available

My Favorite Husband - E38 - April Fool's Day - 4/1/49 - AFRTS recording - Liz plans to plant a lipstick-smeared handkerchief in George's coat pocket.

Superman - E113-117 - The Yellow Mask and the Five Million Dollar Jewel Robbery - 10/30 to 11/8/40 - These are the concluding parts of this 15 part story line, the longest so far.
 
a particular individual [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
See if you can squeeze in "O Superman" by Laurie Anderson, and "Sunshine Superman" by Donovan. Maybe "Pocket Full Of Kryptonite" by the Spin Doctors, if there's time.
 
wooden_badger [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

a particular individual: See if you can squeeze in "O Superman" by Laurie Anderson, and "Sunshine Superman" by Donovan. Maybe "Pocket Full Of Kryptonite" by the Spin Doctors, if there's time.


Unfortunately, not without a music license.
 
litheandnubile
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
What are you even talking about

gibberish
 
wooden_badger [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I gave a quick thought to sitting out on the balcony tonight to do the show stuff, but it's still 89 degrees out there.....so no.
 
a particular individual [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

wooden_badger: Unfortunately, not without a music license.

Unfortunately, not without a music license.


Better get crackin', then.
 
wooden_badger [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

a particular individual: Better get crackin', then.

Unfortunately, not without a music license.

Better get crackin', then.


Not my call. Apart from a short period of time last year when Streamlicensing went TU, we had a music license and I was playing music. The Powers That Be decided that it wasn't worth keeping up the license.  The initial thinking was that we'd go back to OTR for a year and see what's happening.
 
