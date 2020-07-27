 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Reason Magazine)   Miami police setting up "mask traps". Admiral Ackbar unavailable for comment   (reason.com) divider line
19
    More: Interesting, Miami-Dade County, Florida, Police, Miami-Dade County, experience of AGW, Miami Herald, Miami-Dade Police Department, government mask mandates, stories of people  
•       •       •

626 clicks; posted to Main » on 27 Jul 2020 at 8:43 PM (39 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



19 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
NotCodger [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Does the law in Miami really require masks to be worn outdoors even if nobody else is around? When I need to go to a store, I usually wait until I am back in my car before removing my mask. However, it doesn't bother me if I see someone else in the parking lot with nobody near them if they don't have a mask on. It does bother me a lot if they are in the store without a mask.
 
OrangeSnapper
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
It'$ for your $afety.
 
UNC_Samurai [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Reason is one of the least appropriately named websites.
 
holdmybones
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

NotCodger: Does the law in Miami really require masks to be worn outdoors even if nobody else is around? When I need to go to a store, I usually wait until I am back in my car before removing my mask. However, it doesn't bother me if I see someone else in the parking lot with nobody near them if they don't have a mask on. It does bother me a lot if they are in the store without a mask.


This. I usually put mine on as I'm walking toward the store (nobody near me and outdoors) and then remove it when I'm back in the car.

I see people wearing them on hikes and don't really get that. Alone, outdoors, and with the ability to distance more, if needed, is about the safest place you can be anymore.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
With residents dying and missing tax payments, the county needs to maintain enough income to keep gas in the cop cars and TP at the mayors office.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I get it. Eventually people will just wear the masks without much pushback. Like when the authorities set up seatbelt traps to get people used to wearing their seatbelts.
 
fnordfocus [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I prefer this to parts of California, where deputies are saying the will treat anyone wearing a mask as a violent protestor.
 
skatedrifter [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
One woman removed her mask in the parking lot of a Publix when police approached her and wrote her a ticket for not wearing a mask. She told the Herald the parking lot was nearly empty and that she felt set up by police.

This is wrong on so many levels. People have to breathe, it's like 100 degrees here, I can't believe some places have mandatory masks every where outside. The most recent science article that I read said yeah masks but not if you're exercising. Work is exercise, walking around with an armload of groceries in 100 degree temps is hella hard work, but the rule makers don't understand that because they sit in their air conditioned bomb shelters all day while real people are actually out there, in the real world busting their ass just to survive.

As long as you keep your distance outside you shouldn't have to wear a mask outside.

And stop creating new bullshiat laws or codes or basically finding new ways to ticket me and fine me please . Is that where my taxes are going? fark that noise.
 
Angel0Morte [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

OrangeSnapper: It'$ for your $afety.


Just like the $eatbelt Law$.
 
alitaki
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

holdmybones: NotCodger: Does the law in Miami really require masks to be worn outdoors even if nobody else is around? When I need to go to a store, I usually wait until I am back in my car before removing my mask. However, it doesn't bother me if I see someone else in the parking lot with nobody near them if they don't have a mask on. It does bother me a lot if they are in the store without a mask.

This. I usually put mine on as I'm walking toward the store (nobody near me and outdoors) and then remove it when I'm back in the car.

I see people wearing them on hikes and don't really get that. Alone, outdoors, and with the ability to distance more, if needed, is about the safest place you can be anymore.


Weren't there articles about how the aerosolized particles can hang around for  a while? The theory is that outdoors is safer because air currents can disperse the particles to lower levels where they're probably a lot less dangerous but I don't remember seeing anything definitive on that. I haven't seen anything definitive on how long the virus can stay suspend either for that matter so maybe there isn't anything to worry about.

The way I see it, why take chances? It costs me nothing to put on the mask and leave it on until I get back home. Also, the less I have to touch it the better. Unless you're keeping your hands in your pockets at all times or are carrying hand sanitizer everywhere you might still come in contact with the virus and now you're touching your face. Again, it costs me nothing to leave it in.
 
Nonrepeating Rotating Binary
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

skatedrifter: And stop creating new bullshiat laws or codes or basically finding new ways to ticket me and fine me please . Is that where my taxes are going? fark that noise.


Now you know what happened in Ferguson.

You're angry about them farming your local population for ticket money too?  You must be a violent anti-police criminal.
 
robodog [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

holdmybones: NotCodger: Does the law in Miami really require masks to be worn outdoors even if nobody else is around? When I need to go to a store, I usually wait until I am back in my car before removing my mask. However, it doesn't bother me if I see someone else in the parking lot with nobody near them if they don't have a mask on. It does bother me a lot if they are in the store without a mask.

This. I usually put mine on as I'm walking toward the store (nobody near me and outdoors) and then remove it when I'm back in the car.

I see people wearing them on hikes and don't really get that. Alone, outdoors, and with the ability to distance more, if needed, is about the safest place you can be anymore.


I don't wear it when hiking at home because I can hike less popular trails or ones where 10' of separation is easy. Right now I'm camping in the Smokeys with narrow trails and a lot more people, so it's mask up. Sure it sucks a bit to have your breathing restricted when you're on a 15% grade hike at 5,000 feet, but not nearly as much as getting Covid.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size


There's precedent.
 
Dr._Michael_Hfuhruhurr
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: I get it. Eventually people will just wear the masks without much pushback. Like when the authorities set up seatbelt traps to get people used to wearing their seatbelts.


Over a certain income, such random fines are just considered a cost of being out-and-about. Dinging people outside who are not in a group feels like a special kind of dick move by the cops though.
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Schlubbe [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Around here I think the carrot would work better than the stick. Set up a couple of people that drive around handing out tickets good for a free six-pack of beer if they see you wearing a mask, and these cheap bastards would never take their masks off. They'd probably shower and sleep in them, because hey, free beer!

Maybe get your picture in the paper and be entered in a drawing for a grand prize fishing boat or something.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Dr._Michael_Hfuhruhurr: We Ate the Necco Wafers: I get it. Eventually people will just wear the masks without much pushback. Like when the authorities set up seatbelt traps to get people used to wearing their seatbelts.

Over a certain income, such random fines are just considered a cost of being out-and-about. Dinging people outside who are not in a group feels like a special kind of dick move by the cops though.


There is already research showing that the virus can remain suspended in the air for some time after being exhaled, so although the rate of transmission drops in wide open spaces like parking lots, it's still not proven to be zero. https://jamanetwork.com/journal​s/jama/​fullarticle/2763852

So wearing a mask is something that ought to be enforced regardless of the number of people you're with, if you're in an area where people are likely to be (such as a sidewalk or parking lot).

The idea that you can just pay the fines seems to spring from the same line of thinking that it's some kind of impingement of your rights to wear a mask. It's a mistaken line of thinking. The masks are there to help protect you and everyone who may infect you or who may be infected by you.
 
optional
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Seen leaving the scene.

ih1.redbubble.netView Full Size
 
Another Government Employee [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
The county needed a new fundraiser.
 
Displayed 19 of 19 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.