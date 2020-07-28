 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WWSB ABC 7)   "Firefighters want to remind motorists not to drive with a burning candle in your car"   (mysuncoast.com) divider line
7
    More: Florida, English-language films, Fire crews, car fire Monday, CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Utah, Fire, Flame, Culver's restaurant  
•       •       •

131 clicks; posted to Main » on 28 Jul 2020 at 12:05 AM (21 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



7 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
flappy_penguin [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
What!? I can't drive without my chakra candle and my dream catcher
 
aagrajag
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Next they'll forbid chandeliers too!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jefferator
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Uh no......he was using the candle to either heat up his heroin or use to smoke his meth.

Fragrant candle in a car - Uh NOPE - no...just NOPE
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
But I want it to smell like it's new.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jefferator
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
cooking crack man......a candle with a bunch a paraffin does NOT do that......a candle with chemicals does.....

Sooooooooooooooooooo

Dood was a cookin' sumfin.....straight up.
 
rcain
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
What idiot thinks burning a "fragrant candle" in a car is a good idea?

Any gas station, super market or auto parts store has those little glade fragrance gadgets that clip-on to your air vents that do the same job, but without the fire hazard

It's time they added an IQ portion to the Drivers Written Test
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 1 minute ago  
i.redd.itView Full Size
 
Displayed 7 of 7 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.